Does Pomade Cause Hair Loss? - eMediHealth (2025)

If you love to style your hair every day with products such as pomade, there’s good news for you – you need not fear hair loss!

There have been a lot of concerns among those who use styling products that these products eventually cause hair loss. However, no research or studies can prove this negative effect. As of now, no evidence is available to link pomade use and hair loss.

Hair loss is generally from factors that stem from genetics, health conditions, and environmental stressors. (1) Pomade usage cannot be taken as the primary or sole reason for hair loss, according to experts.

Still, it is important to stay mindful of product usage as excessive application of hairstyling products may be bad for hair health in the long run.

Read on to learn more about pomade and its effects on your hair – both the good and bad.

Styling with pomade has been a timeless tradition for men seeking classic, retro hairstyles. Even though there are new products with evolving formulas such as hair gels and wax, the oil-based pomade remains a go-to for its control, shine, and hold on your hair throughout the day. (2)

However, pomade use may come with drawbacks as oil pomades can leave a greasy residue, which is challenging to wash out. Because of this, regular use of heavy, oil-based pomades can potentially harm hair health, but hair loss is quite rare, experts explain.

Ingredients in pomade such as oil, petroleum, and wax can smother and clog hair follicles, leading to some hair issues such as dandruff (2), but you can easily prevent them by adopting proper cleansing techniques, such as using specially formulated shampoos.

While pomade itself doesn’t directly cause pattern baldness, its application can make the bald spots more visible. For instance, styling your hair with pomade, especially slicking it back, can expose a receding hairline, making thinning around the temples more noticeable.

Moreover, the wet, oily appearance of pomade can cause the hair strands to stick together, creating an illusion of thinner hair, particularly in areas with thinning, such as on the crown.

Furthermore, using pomade with a strong hold may inadvertently lead to hair pulling during styling, and some pomade products are challenging to wash out and thereby can contribute to increased shedding.

Fortunately, any hair loss from pomade use is typically not permanent. Hair accidentally pulled out during application will eventually grow back. With minimal use, proper hair care, and effective cleansing, pomade is very safe for hairstyling.

How to Use Pomade Correctly?

Using pomade correctly involves a few key steps to ensure your hair stays healthy and stylish. These include:

Avoid excessive pulling or tugging during application to minimize stress on your hair.

Be mindful of the amount you use as a little goes a long way.

Ensure your hair is clean before application to prevent residue buildup.

Wash your hair thoroughly to remove any leftover pomade, preventing potential irritation or excessive shedding.

Comb or brush your hair gently to distribute the pomade evenly.

What Are the Benefits of Using Pomade?

Here are the reasons pomade remains the #1 hairstyling product for a lot of people even after so many years:

It provides a lasting hold, allowing you to sculpt and maintain your desired hairstyle throughout the day.

Beyond its styling capacity, pomade imparts a healthy shine to your hair, enhancing its overall appearance.

Unlike some styling products, pomade doesn’t dry out, ensuring flexibility, and it can be reworked for making adjustments throughout the day.

Its versatile nature suits various hair types and textures

What Are Some Alternatives to Pomade?

If you’re looking for styling products other than pomade, you have a ton of options available in today’s time.

For a lighter hold, styling creams or mousses offer flexibility without the weight of pomade. Wax can provide a similar hold but with a matte finish, which is ideal for a more natural look. Hair gels are a classic choice, offering various holds and shine levels. Clay is perfect for a textured and voluminous appearance.

Additionally, water-based pomades can provide a similar hold with easier washability. (3)

Can Pomade Cause Dandruff?

Yes, oil-based pomades may cause dandruff if not washed off properly.

Final Word

Pomade is a go-to product for classic hairstyles – it provides a lasting hold, healthy shine, and versatility for various hair types.

Generally, pomade doesn’t cause hair loss but can lead to residue buildup and dandruff. Correct usage involves minimal application, clean hair, thorough washing, and even distribution.

References Gokce N;Basgoz N;Kenanoglu S;Akalin H;Ozkul Y;Ergoren MC;Beccari T;Bertelli M;Dundar M; An overview of the genetic aspects of hair loss and its connection with nutrition. Journal of preventive medicine and hygiene. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36479473/. Siregar1 IP, Marliati1 N. IOPscience. Journal of Physics: Conference Series. March 1, 2021. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/1833/1/012060. Gavazzoni Dias MFR. Hair cosmetics: An overview. International journal of trichology. 2015. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4387693/.

