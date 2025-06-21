Does scar tape really work? Dermatologists weigh in (2025)

Scars, like diamonds, are forever. Right? That is not necessarily true. Made of silicone, scar tape touts that it can be placed over a wound to minimize scarring and accelerate the healing process.

I’m very familiar with scar tape and have used it multiple times. My two kids were both delivered via c-section and I used scar tape after each one. Doctors have told me that while some tend to scar quite a bit, my skin recovers nicely. Even still, I found that scar tape worked nicely to diminish the appearance of my c-section scar even further.

We consulted with two board-certified dermatologists to get the scoop on what scar tape is and if it really works for most people. Below, find out what they had to say — plus, get a few recommendations for highly rated scar tape.

What is scar tape?

“Scar tape is a wound care product usually made from silicone that is used to help the healing of scars caused by surgery or injury,” explains Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. In terms of what it does, scar tape provides a protective barrier that can improve the healing environment and help to make scar tissue more flat, softer and less discolored, says Dr. Gary Goldenberg, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Goldenberg Dermatology in New York City.

Scar tape can be purchased over the counter and comes in various shapes and sizes to fit all types of scars. This tape can also be cut down to size to fit over scars of various shapes and sizes perfectly. It has medical adhesive on one side, so it will gently stick to the skin without irritating it.

Does scar tape really work?

“Several [research] publications have shown that silicone scar tape is effective — this is especially true of post-surgical scars,” says Goldenberg. But you should also manage your expectations. Chances are, scar tape will not make it look like you were never injured at all — but it can diminish the appearance of a scar. It’s also important to note that how well it works depends on various factors — including the severity of the wound and how your skin tends to heal. For example, some people tend to heal well, while others may keloid — their skin raises and gets firm as it heals. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, those with more melanin in their skin may be more prone to keloid. They also note that being on certain medications or having certain medical conditions may also make someone more prone to developing scars that keloid.

“It works similarly to a bandage, protecting your scar from bacteria and painful friction which can inhibit total healing,” says Chacon. “The added benefits of the silicone is better flexibility and added hydration that helps to nourish the skin and promote even, flat healing.” Research also backs this up. One study published in Advances in Wound Care found that silicone scar tape can limit collagen production around a wound, which can help prevent raised or puckered skin.

How to use scar tape

Want to give scar tape a try? It’s most effective to use it as soon as a wound has closed and healed. You should never use scar tape on an open wound. In terms of what to look for when buying scar tape, Goldenberg suggests looking for options made from medical grade silicone and says that they can adhere to the scar for at least 12 hours. Some products may also be reusable, which can be helpful, he notes.

When you’re ready to apply the tape, make sure the wound area has been properly cleaned and is dry, says Chacon. “You should also cut the tape down to size so it fits your scar comfortably.” Then, when applying it, she says you should make sure you don’t stretch or spread the skin — doing so can put pressure on your scar and slow down or halt healing. “ Press the tape down onto the scar gently to ensure it adheres to your skin. At the end of each day, remove your scar tape gently so you can clean the wound and reapply your tape.

Our experts stressed that one of the secrets to making sure scar tape works for you is committing to it. “To make it most effective, one has to use it consistently,” says Goldenberg. “It’s recommended to use it for 8 to 12 weeks — going past that may produce diminishing returns.”

Highly rated scar tape

What are other ways to heal scars?

Scar tape isn’t your only option for trying to minimize scarring. “There are many alternative options — including silicone gel,” says Goldenberg, who says the topical gel is good for those with an adhesive allergy.

Beyond silicone, there are several other treatments that dermatologists recommend. “I often suggest organic vitamin E oil or petrolatum, which you can apply directly to a healed wound,” says Goldenberg. “There are also a number of in-office procedures that can flatten and improve scar appearance.” Goldenberg says he often recommends various laser treatments or microneedling to patients. If you’re interested in these, know they come at a much larger cost (sometimes in the thousands of dollars range). If you’re interested, it’s best to consult a dermatologist about your specific scar to see the most effective.

Finally, both of our experts stressed the importance of using sunscreen on your scars (after the wound has fully healed). UV rays can darken scar tissue and make the appearance of scars more pronounced, so protecting that skin is important.

