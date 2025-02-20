Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (2025)

Table of Contents
What we do to care for your loved ones Our Partners Become a Care Professional today References

Home

/

Relationship-led and supportive Home Care in Bridgend from compassionate and experienced home care professionals.

Enquire about care

16,000+ active clients

Recommended by 95% of our clients

10,000+ carers nationwide

Home Care rating 9.6

Highest regulatory ratings

16,000+ active clients

Recommended by 95% of our clients

10,000+ carers nationwide

Home Care rating 9.6

The Bridgend Home Care team, here to help every step of the way

In Home Instead Bridgend, we are a family run business with foundations built upon personal family experience of care with loved ones. We know individuals flourish in their own home and this is why our home care services are extremely important to us, to ensure that those individuals from Porthcawl to Pyle, Pencoed to Maesteg and surrounding areas are able to stay in familiar surroundings to protect their safety and most treasured memories for as long as possible. We pride ourselves in high quality care with excellent training, a caring team with a combined 60+ years of experience and a listening ear always. Home Instead Bridgend allows the individual to be at the heart of everything we do.

Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (1)

Let's have a chat to
see how we can help

Get in touch

Why Home Care may be right for you

We know that many older people want to be able to stay in their own homes where they have the familiarity. We pride ourselves on a minimum of one hour call times to allow relationships to be built which enables our person centered care. Not only supporting the individuals requiring care but the family members who find themselves at a stuck point, not knowing what support they can obtain.
“I cannot thank one staff member in particular and everyone else at Home Instead Bridgend for the care and comfort they provided for my mother while I was away. It meant I could relax on holiday knowing mum was being looked after. Exceptional service not seen often these days. I would not hesitate to recommend” – M, Client’s son

Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (2)

What we do to care for your loved ones

We offer two types of home care: hourly care, where we visit at set times, or live-in care, where a carer resides in the home. Both are overseen by our care management team and delivered by compassionate Care Professionals. Each care package is made up of of a unique mix services to meet your needs.

  • Companionship care

    We carefully match Care Professionals with clients to ensure a meaningful bond is created.

  • Home help & meal prep

    Keeping the home environment clean, safe, and nourishing with home-cooked meals.

  • Personal care

    Assistance with bathing, dressing, and personal hygiene, always respecting the dignity of your loved one.

  • Mobility support

    Helping your loved one move around their home safely, including transfers and positioning.

  • Health appointment management

    We support you to attend those important health appointments.

  • Community engagement

    We enable you to continue to do the things you enjoy, be it a visit to the garden centre or your local art group.

  • Transportation

    Assistance getting you from A to B, whether it be to go visit a friend or help with your shopping.

  • Medication management

    Ensuring medicines are taken correctly and on time, supporting overall health.

  • Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (3)

    Home Instead provide first class care. My care professionals are patient, kind and very reliable. I am very happy with the service they provide.

    Paul, Client

  • Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (4)

    As I got older, I realised that this service had made me happy in my own home.

    Elisie, Client

Tailored Home Care in Bridgend

The team at Home Instead Bridgend recognise when usual routine continues or whether today just needs a cuppa and a chat. We know that everyone is different and that usual routine looks different to everyone, from supporting with domestic duties, medication or simply getting that jar of coffee down from the top shelf of the cupboard; it all makes a difference.

Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (5)

Our Partners

Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (8)Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (9)

View All

Let's have a chat to
see how we can help

Get in touch

Additional support and activities in Bridgend

Our team regularly attend community activities and events to ensure we have the best coverage across Bridgend of what is going on. Whether that’s the Dementia Hub in Nolton Street, Young at Hearts group in Laleston &amp; Bryntirion Community Centre or the Knit and Natter group in Bridgend Library we keep our eyes peeled for anything that might be of interest! This is to support our individuals to access their local community with a variety of hobbies, clubs, groups and general socialisation. All these things help to make you or your loved one to remain part of your much loved community and never lose touch with what’s going on.

Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (10)

FAQs

  • Which towns and postcodes do the Bridgend team service?

  • Is Home Instead Bridgend a locally owned home care organisation?

  • What is domiciliary care?

  • Why choose domiciliary care?

  • How does domiciliary care help?

  • How much is domiciliary care?

  • Is domiciliary care good value/cost effective?

  • How is domiciliary care funded?

  • Who might use a domiciliary care service?

  • What is the role of a domiciliary care worker?

  • What is the difference between domiciliary care and residential care?

  • What domiciliary care services can you provide?

    • Reach out and talk to the Bridgend team today

    Enable your loved ones to continue to live their life with the support of the Bridgend team. If you would like more information about our high quality Home Care service, please call us on 01656 338810, or fill out the form below.

    Enquire Now

    Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (11)

    Become a Care Professional today

    Make a world of difference to someone's life as you deliver outstanding care to keep our clients happy and thriving in their own homes.

    Is caregiving for me?Join our team

    Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (12)

    Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Bridgend (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Top 10 Best Products For Straightening Curly Hair To Buy In 2025 | Straightener Lab
    How to get curls with sponge? - ShiftyChevre
    32 Volume-Enhancing Haircuts For Women Over 50 Who Want Thicker-Looking Hair
    Latest Posts
    15+ Stunning Bridesmaid Hairstyles for Natural Curly Hair in 2025
    10 Best Hairsprays For Curly Hair To Buy In 2025 | Straightener Lab
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Manual Maggio

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6483

    Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

    Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Manual Maggio

    Birthday: 1998-01-20

    Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

    Phone: +577037762465

    Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

    Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

    Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.