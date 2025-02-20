Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea (2025)

Home
Relationship-led and supportive Home Care in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea from compassionate and experienced home care professionals.
The Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea Home Care team, here to help every step of the way
We’re a leading provider of home care across Littlehampton, Arundel, and Goring by Sea, trusted by clients and families throughout West Sussex. From our office in Worthing, we coordinate personalised care that helps older adults live independently at home across Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea. Whether you need a helping hand with daily tasks, companionship, or more specialist support for complex care needs, our local team is here to help. We believe in doing things differently – no rushed visits, no uniforms, just genuine care that puts relationships first.
Why Home Care may be right for you
Every visit lasts at least an hour because we know great care can’t be rushed. <a href=”https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/littlehampton-arundel/blog/home-instead-taking-the-time-to-care/”>We take time</a> to match you with local, fully-employed Care Professionals who share your interests and understand your routines – they’ll become familiar faces you can trust and rely on. It’s the little things that matter, like arriving on time, knowing how you like your tea or which fish and chip shops by the beach prefer to visit! That’s why families across Littlehampton, Arundel, and Goring by Sea choose us to support their loved ones.
What we do to care for your loved ones
We offer two types of home care: hourly care, where we visit at set times, or live-in care, where a carer resides in the home. Both are overseen by our care management team and delivered by compassionate Care Professionals. Each care package is made up of of a unique mix services to meet your needs.
Companionship care
We carefully match Care Professionals with clients to ensure a meaningful bond is created.
Home help & meal prep
Keeping the home environment clean, safe, and nourishing with home-cooked meals.
Personal care
Assistance with bathing, dressing, and personal hygiene, always respecting the dignity of your loved one.
Mobility support
Helping your loved one move around their home safely, including transfers and positioning.
Health appointment management
We support you to attend those important health appointments.
Community engagement
We enable you to continue to do the things you enjoy, be it a visit to the garden centre or your local art group.
Transportation
Assistance getting you from A to B, whether it be to go visit a friend or help with your shopping.
Medication management
Ensuring medicines are taken correctly and on time, supporting overall health.
Home Instead provide first class care. My care professionals are patient, kind and very reliable. I am very happy with the service they provide.
Paul, Client
As I got older, I realised that this service had made me happy in my own home.
Elisie, Client
Tailored Home Care in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea
“We have been using Home Instead for our widowed mother for the past four and a half years,” shares Jenny B., one of our clients’ daughters. “After lots of research and approaching several care companies, we had no hesitation in choosing Home Instead.” Jenny’s story reflects what we strive for – building lasting relationships that grow and adapt as needs change. Like when we supported Mavis during her recovery at home, bringing smiles and companionship alongside practical care.
Trusted Home Care from experienced home care professionals in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea
We began when our owner Simon McGee experienced first-hand the difference that quality care made to his grandmother’s life. Inspired by Home Instead’s approach in Eastbourne, he started a CQC Outstanding-rated service in Chichester before expanding to Littlehampton, Arundel, and Worthing. Our local team excels in specialist care, particularly dementia and Parkinson’s support, backed by industry-leading City & Guilds training in dementia. It’s about providing the kind of care we’d want for our own families.
Additional support and activities in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea
You’ll find us at the heart of local life, running our Memory Café and hosting ‘Music & Memories’ sessions that bring people together. We’re more than care providers – we’re part of the community, working closely with local groups and healthcare services across West Sussex. Need advice about local exercise classes or social groups? Our team knows what’s happening locally and can help you stay connected with the variety of local support organisations we are linked to.
FAQs
Which towns and postcodes do the Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea team service?
Our office provides care for people at home in the following areas:
Littlehampton, Rustington, East Preston, Angmering, Yapton, Arundel, Ferring, High Salvington, Fontwell, Walberton, Offham, Amberley, Slindon, Lyminster, South Stoke, Wick, Houghton, Binsted, Crossbush, North Stoke, Patching, Tortington, Poling, Clapham, Madehurst, Burpham, Toddington, Warningcamp, Ford, Wepham, Hammerpot, Goring-by-Sea, Angmering on Sea, Poling Corner, Kingston Gorse, East Kingston, Climping
If your town doesn’t appear above please check the postcodes below to see if we cover your area:
BN16 1, BN18 9, BN18 0, BN13 3, BN12 4, BN12 5, BN16 2, BN17 5, BN17 6, BN12 6, BN17 7, BN16 4, BN16 3
Is Home Instead Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea a locally owned home care organisation?
Home Instead Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea is one of 250 locally owned offices that collectively form Home Instead UK. Together, we care for 16,000 clients, delivering one million hours of home care each month. This unique combination of community-focused local offices and the resources of a national network enables us to provide personalised, relationship-led care while leading research and innovation that is transforming the experience of aging. Our services include companionship care, personal care, specialist care (including dementia, palliative, and Parkinson’s), and live-in care.
What is domiciliary care?
Domiciliary care, also known as home care, refers to a range of supportive services provided to individuals who require assistance with daily activities but wish to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. This type of care is tailored to the specific needs of each person and can include tasks such as personal assistance, meal preparation, companionship, and even light housekeeping. Domiciliary care allows the elderly to maintain a degree of independence while receiving the necessary support to lead a fulfilling and safe life at home, with peace of mind for their loved ones knowing that they have support.
Why choose domiciliary care?
Domiciliary care allows elderly people to remain at home in a familiar environment – boosting wellbeing and happiness – while promoting independence and autonomy, providing personalised and family-involved care, being cost-effective compared to institutional options like care homes, reducing lifestyle disruption and helping to maintain routines. All these things can contribute to better emotional and mental wellbeing, but also provide peace of mind to elderly individuals and their families. The decision to opt for domiciliary care depends on individual needs and circumstances, with many of the advantages stemming from its tailored, in-home support.
How does domiciliary care help?
Domiciliary care provides valuable support to elderly people by offering a range of services tailored to their needs that are delivered within the comfort of their own homes. These services can include assistance with daily activities such as personal hygiene, grooming, dressing, and medication management. Care Professionals can aid in meal preparation, ensure proper nutrition, and help with mobility. Companionship and social interaction are also crucial components, addressing feelings of isolation and loneliness.
It is also a great way to enhance the safety of elderly people at home, reducing the risk of falls and accidents through monitoring and support. Household tasks like cleaning and laundry can be managed too, alleviating more stress. All of these types of help together means that domiciliary care promotes independence, enhances quality of life, and provides a sense of well-being and security for elderly people who may have difficulty managing on their own.
How much is domiciliary care?
The cost of domiciliary care can vary widely depending on factors such as the level of care needed, the number of hours of care required, the geographic location, and the specific services provided. Generally, domiciliary care costs are broken down into hourly rates, and the total expense can accumulate over time. Domiciliary care can often be more affordable than moving to a care facility, but it’s essential to research and understand the costs of services covered by the fees to make the right choices for yourself or your loved ones.
Is domiciliary care good value/cost effective?
Domiciliary care can often provide very good value and be highly cost-effective, especially when compared to the expenses associated with moving into a care home or similar residential facility. While the exact costs depend on individual needs and location, receiving personalised care in the comfort of home can be more affordable and efficient in terms of both financial investment and comparative wellbeing. Having care and support delivered at home allows seniors to maintain their independence, avoid the costs associated with residential care, and receive tailored assistance that can enhance their quality of life. However, it’s important to thoroughly assess the specific services, rates, and available funding options to make an informed decision about the cost-effectiveness of domiciliary care for your specific situation.
How is domiciliary care funded?
Domiciliary care can be funded through several avenues. Private payments allow individuals and/or their families to cover costs directly, while long-term care insurance policies may also provide coverage to help. Government support is available through programs like the National Health Service (NHS) and local authorities, which offer assistance based on care needs and financial circumstances. Veterans may access funding through veterans’ benefits, and charitable organisations or grants can provide additional financial aid. Both personal budgets and direct payments are generally offered by local authorities, giving people more direct control over how to fund care services. Navigating these funding options usually entails meeting eligibility criteria, and selecting the best-suited avenues for the financial and care requirements you or your loved ones have.
Who might use a domiciliary care service?
Domiciliary care services are sought by all kinds of people who require support to maintain their independence and wellbeing as they age, or to help ease back into a routine at home after surgery or in the case of long term illness. Family caregivers seeking respite and support also often welcome at-home support to help with managing long term care, and it can be highly beneficial to elderly people who may feel isolated or lonely, as Care Professionals provide companionship and social interaction. Anyone in need of personalised assistance and support with daily activities within the comfort of their own home can benefit from some form of domiciliary care.
What is the role of a domiciliary care worker?
A domiciliary care worker’s role involves providing tailored support to seniors within their homes. Workers assist with personal care tasks like bathing and grooming, aid in mobility, prepare nutritious meals, offer companionship, manage medications, perform light housekeeping, provide transportation, and monitor health conditions. Their responsibilities extend to emotional support, safety awareness, documentation, and collaboration with healthcare professionals. By promoting independence and well-being, Care Professionals providing domiciliary care play a crucial role in helping the elderly to maintain a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle within their own homes rather than needing to be taken into a residential facility.
What is the difference between domiciliary care and residential care?
Domiciliary care, or home care, offers personalised support within an individual’s own residence, encompassing tasks like personal care and companionship. It allows seniors to remain at home while receiving the necessary assistance. In contrast, residential care involves relocating individuals to specialised facilities such as assisted living or nursing homes, where they receive around-the-clock care, including help with personal needs, meals, and medical requirements. The decision between these options hinges on someone’s particular care needs and their preference for staying at home or transitioning to a residential care facility.
What domiciliary care services can you provide?
At Home Instead, we provide a comprehensive range of domiciliary care services designed to help elderly adults maintain their independence and comfort within their own homes. Our offerings vary by location but typically include essential services such as companionship, where our Care Professionals engage in conversations, games, and outings, and provide emotional support. Personal care services encompass assistance with daily activities like bathing, grooming, and mobility support. Day care services offer companionship and engagement during the day, while our home help and housekeeping assistance ensure a clean and organised living environment. Overnight care, respite care, and other specialised services are available to meet unique needs. Contact your local Home Instead office to learn more about our tailored domiciliary care options.
Reach out and talk to the Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea team today
Enable your loved ones to continue to live their life with the support of the Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea team. If you would like more information about our high quality Home Care service, please call us on 01903 206079, or fill out the form below.
