Domiciliary Care That's Tailored To You | Home Instead Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea (2025)

Relationship-led and supportive Home Care in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea from compassionate and experienced home care professionals.

Highest regulatory ratings

16,000+ active clients

Recommended by 95% of our clients

10,000+ carers nationwide

Home Care rating 9.6

The Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea Home Care team, here to help every step of the way

We’re a leading provider of home care across Littlehampton, Arundel, and Goring by Sea, trusted by clients and families throughout West Sussex. From our office in Worthing, we coordinate personalised care that helps older adults live independently at home across Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea. Whether you need a helping hand with daily tasks, companionship, or more specialist support for complex care needs, our local team is here to help. We believe in doing things differently – no rushed visits, no uniforms, just genuine care that puts relationships first.

Why Home Care may be right for you

Every visit lasts at least an hour because we know great care can’t be rushed. <a href=”https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/littlehampton-arundel/blog/home-instead-taking-the-time-to-care/”>We take time</a> to match you with local, fully-employed Care Professionals who share your interests and understand your routines – they’ll become familiar faces you can trust and rely on. It’s the little things that matter, like arriving on time, knowing how you like your tea or which fish and chip shops by the beach prefer to visit! That’s why families across Littlehampton, Arundel, and Goring by Sea choose us to support their loved ones.

What we do to care for your loved ones

We offer two types of home care: hourly care, where we visit at set times, or live-in care, where a carer resides in the home. Both are overseen by our care management team and delivered by compassionate Care Professionals. Each care package is made up of of a unique mix services to meet your needs.

  • Companionship care

    We carefully match Care Professionals with clients to ensure a meaningful bond is created.

  • Home help & meal prep

    Keeping the home environment clean, safe, and nourishing with home-cooked meals.

  • Personal care

    Assistance with bathing, dressing, and personal hygiene, always respecting the dignity of your loved one.

  • Mobility support

    Helping your loved one move around their home safely, including transfers and positioning.

  • Health appointment management

    We support you to attend those important health appointments.

  • Community engagement

    We enable you to continue to do the things you enjoy, be it a visit to the garden centre or your local art group.

  • Transportation

    Assistance getting you from A to B, whether it be to go visit a friend or help with your shopping.

  • Medication management

    Ensuring medicines are taken correctly and on time, supporting overall health.

    Home Instead provide first class care. My care professionals are patient, kind and very reliable. I am very happy with the service they provide.

    Paul, Client

    As I got older, I realised that this service had made me happy in my own home.

    Elisie, Client

Tailored Home Care in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea

“We have been using Home Instead for our widowed mother for the past four and a half years,” shares Jenny B., one of our clients’ daughters. “After lots of research and approaching several care companies, we had no hesitation in choosing Home Instead.” Jenny’s story reflects what we strive for – building lasting relationships that grow and adapt as needs change. Like when we supported Mavis during her recovery at home, bringing smiles and companionship alongside practical care.

Our Partners

Trusted Home Care from experienced home care professionals in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea

We began when our owner Simon McGee experienced first-hand the difference that quality care made to his grandmother’s life. Inspired by Home Instead’s approach in Eastbourne, he started a CQC Outstanding-rated service in Chichester before expanding to Littlehampton, Arundel, and Worthing. Our local team excels in specialist care, particularly dementia and Parkinson’s support, backed by industry-leading City &amp; Guilds training in dementia. It’s about providing the kind of care we’d want for our own families.

Additional support and activities in Littlehampton, Arundel and Goring by Sea

You’ll find us at the heart of local life, running our Memory Café and hosting ‘Music &amp; Memories’ sessions that bring people together. We’re more than care providers – we’re part of the community, working closely with local groups and healthcare services across West Sussex. Need advice about local exercise classes or social groups? Our team knows what’s happening locally and can help you stay connected with the variety of local support organisations we are linked to.

