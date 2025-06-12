Dominique McShain: 5 Things to Know About the Influencer (2025)

Influencer Dominique McShain recently passed away at the age of 21 after battling incurable colon cancer, per People.

Before her death, McShain shared in a May 2024 TikTok video that she had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer that metastasized to her liver. Doctors told her she had one to five years left to live, she said.

However, on April 6, McShain shared that her cancer had worsened and she was given “a prognosis about 5 days ago of only a few days to a few weeks to live,” adding, “My liver is failing rapidly to the point of jaundice and the cancer is progressing quickly.”

As her loyal social media followers mourn her death, keep scrolling to learn more about McShain.

She Was From New Zealand

Before her death, McShain set up an online fundraising page to raise funds for her care. She noted that she was born in Dunedin, New Zealand, but now lived in Christchurch.

McShain wrote that she studied psychology at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, “but I had to pause my studies and work due to the severity of my symptoms and treatment.” She said she was “focused on making the most of the time I have left.”

She Recently Married Her Childhood Sweetheart

McShain married her childhood sweetheart, Sean Suson, just five months before her death on December 7, 2024. “Our start of a beautiful new chapter. McShain-Suson. 7/12/2024. ❤️🕊️,” she captioned a sweet picture of the couple kissing on their wedding day.

The couple also documented their nuptials in a short documentary shared via YouTube by New Zealand-based Weka Films.

She Grew Up Wanting to Be a Singer

In an October 2024 TikTok reel, McShain shared a photo of herself when she was younger with the caption, “She wants to be a singer like Miley Cyrus when she’s older.” In the subsequent slide, featuring a more recent photo of herself, McShain wrote, “She still has a passion for music but an even deeper one for helping people and was in her last year of psychology bachelors aiming to be a psychologist.”

She Was a Devoted Aunt

McShain’s niece and nephew often featured on her Instagram feed. The influencer captioned a series of photos with the little ones in December 2024, “I don’t think these two cuties will ever know the extent of how much I love them ❤️ being their ‘Auntie Neki’ is my favourite thing everrrr 🥹.”

She Shared Her Final Social Media Update on April 11

The influencer, who had over 200,000 TikTok followers, posted her last video on the platform on April 11. “I’m alive but VERY YELLOW and veiny and swollen on my stomach which has caused me to gain 7kg which is A LOT for my proportions,” McShain wrote over a video of her lying down and showing off the toll of her illness.

In a TikTok video on March 29, McShain noted that she had begun to show signs of jaundice in her eyes, which, she said, signalled the “first signs of liver failure.”

“I hardly ever drunk [sic] alcohol in my life,” she wrote. “If you can get checked for any cancers GET CHECKED PLEASE.”