Don’t Go in the Sun Without One of These After-Sun Lotions on Deck (2025)

Hot take: Beauty editors get sunburns, too. Try as we might to religiously load up on sunscreen, even those of us who spend our days researching the best sunscreens and interviewing derms about the dangers of excess sun exposure make mistakes. (I'll admit that just last weekend, I sipped a few too many hard seltzers while soaking up the Miami sun and somehow skipped putting body SPF on half my left arm. Whoopsie!) But, lucky for Cosmo readers like yourself, these misadventures make us experts in after-sun lotions, too.
With summer fast approaching, now's the time to stock up on after-sun products that'll help relieve your sunburns and rehydrate your parched skin. So, I've pestered my beach-loving coworkers for product recs and rounded up 13 of the best after-sun lotions below. Plus, the Cosmo beauty team chatted with skin experts—dermatologists Purvisha Patel, MD, and Morgan Rabach, MD—for advice on how to properly treat sunburns and insight into what ingredients you should look for (and avoid) in after-sun lotions. More on that later, but for now, here’s a sneak peek of our picks:
Our top picks for the best after-sun lotions in 2024:
Best After-Sun Lotion for Sensitive Skin
Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother
Best After-Sun Lotion for Sunburn
Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel
Best Cooling After-Sun Lotion
Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Lotion
These gel moisturizers, body mists and after-sun face lotions are a far cry from the goopy aloe vera gel you might have slathered on as a kid. Instead of leaving you stinging and sticky, these sunburn soothers are packed with active ingredients that offer long-lasting hydration, prevent peeling, and even prolong your tan. But remember, sunburns are not something to play with. Even the best after-sun lotions can't undo the damage done by UV rays—they only mitigate the burning, itching, redness, and dry skin that occurs after the fact. You should 100% still be wearing SPF from h2t.
1
Best After-Sun Lotion for Sensitive Skin
Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother
Pros
- Uses natural ingredients
- Leaves skin soft af with coconut oil
Cons
- Fragrance may irritate extra sensitive skin
This Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother is one of the O.G. after-sun lotions on the market, and it's still one of our top picks all these years later. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil, it mellows out mild burns and hydrates parched skin after a long day in the sun. It's especially great for those who hate sticky aloe vera gels that take ages to dry.
- Key ingredients: Aloe vera leaf juice, glycerin, coconut oil
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 6 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "Aloe gel is great, but after a nasty burn, it's just not hardcore enough for my dry, sensitive skin... The scent is pleasant, but light and it fades quickly. The lotion is soothing and helped my burn heal without peeling. It works well on face and body."
2
Best After-Sun Lotion for Sunburn
Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel
Pros
- Soothing and cooling with aloe
- Carbon-neutral and made with organic aloe
Cons
- Large bottle size is not travel-friendly
No after-sun lotion list would be complete without aloe vera gel. In fact, because of its anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, the American Academy of Dermatology still recommends aloe vera for treating sunburns. The cooling sensation is refreshing af, and it'll help reduce the stinging and redness that comes along with your burn. (Pro tip: Keep your bottle stashed in the fridge so it’s nice and cold when you need extra relief.)
Seven Minerals' organic aloe vera gel is made with true aloe vera leaf juice, as opposed to the aloe extracts and powders many drugstore brands cut corners with. The product has over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so it's safe to say the quality and value are up to par.
- Key ingredients: Aloe vera leaf juice, vitamin C
- Scented: No
- Size: 12 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "The ingredients speak for themselves. It's like cutting a piece of aloe plant and using it... Most aloe products have so many ingredients, including alcohol, which actually burns when applying it to the skin. Thank you, Seven Minerals, for keeping it simple!"
3
Best Cooling After-Sun Lotion
Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Lotion
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Helps soothe skin with aloe vera
Cons
- Scent is on the stronger side
I've been a Sun Bum user for many summers now, and I do very much "trust the Bum," as the brand says, with both their sunscreen and after-sun products. While everyone rightfully raves about the brand's sunscreens, it's this cooling aloe vera lotion that's my go-to during beach szn. It's got the perfect balance of soothing aloe vera and hydrating cocoa butter for when your skin is definitely a little crispy but not quite capital Burnt.
- Key ingredients: Aloe vera extract, cocoa butter, vitamin E
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 8 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I just bought this before my Cancun trip and used it every night post-shower after burning in the sun for the whole day, and it definitely helped with the sunburn."
4
Best Sun Rash Treatment
CeraVe Hydrocortisone Cream 1%
Pros
- Soothes skin with hydrocortisone, an MVP-level soother
- Accepted by the National Eczema Association (!)
Cons
- Not for long-term use
If you’re experiencing sunburn accompanied by itchiness or rashes, you can apply a small amount of an over-the-counter steroid cream, like this one by CeraVe, to soothe your skin, according to Dr. Rabach. Use immediately after the sunburn occurs; it works well for sun rashes, too. Once your skin has calmed down a bit, you can switch to one of the other after-sun body lotions on this list.
- Key ingredients: Hydrocortisone
- Scented: No
- Size: 1 oz
Glowing customer review: "This cream has been a total lifesaver. It took away the itchiness and redness almost immediately and has been very effective in reducing the swelling. The cream is also very lightweight and absorbs quickly, so it doesn't leave any residue or greasiness on my skin. I also appreciate that it's unscented and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin."
5
Best After-Sun Lotion for Face
Coola Radical Recovery Moisturizing Lotion
Pros
- No artificial fragrances
- Reviewers say it doesn't cause breakouts
Cons
- On the pricier side
If you’re looking for a sunburn relief product you can use head to toe, try Coola's Radical Recovery moisturizing lotion. While it's great at soothing sunburnt shoulders and reddened butt cheeks, it's formulated with ingredients that’ll also soothe your face without breaking you out.
As someone who is v picky about what they put on their sunburn, this lotion ticks all my boxes. It's made with natural ingredients like aloe vera, agave, and rosemary extract, and it's even vegan and cruelty-free.
- Key ingredients: Aloe vera, agave, rosemary extract
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 5 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “Love this moisturizer. It will forever be a summer staple because of how amazing it is with treating sunburns and dry, sun-soaked skin. Literally relieved my sunburn overnight."
6
Best After-Sun Spray
Topicals Like Butter Hydrating and Soothing Mist
Pros
- Doesn't need to be rubbed in
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons
- Better suited for face than full body
It's not exactly ~fun~ to rub something all over your sunburn, which is one of the many reasons beauty editor Beth Gillette loves this hydrating and soothing after-sun mist by Topicals. "This isn't the typical after-sun lotion you might think of, but when my skin feels so tight and dry from the sun, I spritz this on my face," she says, adding that it's also v easy to throw into her bag to use on the go. "It's loaded with allantoin, which really helps soothe my skin."
- Key ingredients: Ginseng root, allantoin, lactic acid
- Scented: No
- Size: 3.4 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "My skin was really dry after coming back from a trip and this was extremely soothing and moisturizing, but without being too oily. It gets absorbed quickly and I love that the packaging is travel-friendly as well. I will definitely take it on future trips!"
7
Best After-Sun Lotion to Prevent Peeling
Dune The Lifeguard
Pros
- Reviewers say it's less sticky than other aloe-based products
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons
- Bottle size is not travel-friendly
This after-sun lotion from Dune does wonders to extend your natural tan and prevent peeling. Designed to double as your daily body lotion, it'll keep your skin soft and hydrated, even during stretches of days in the sun (wearing the proper SPF, obvi).
While it does contain our good friend aloe vera, it's nothing like those sticky green goos that you slathered on as a kid. Instead, it's more akin to a gel-cream, so it absorbs quickly without pilling—making for an easy addition to your daily routine.
- Key ingredients: Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, seabuckthorn, hibiscus sabdariffa fruit extract
- Scented: No
- Size: 8.4 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I usually dread having to put on aloe after a bit too much sun exposure, but somehow Dune's formula is just as effective (if not more) than traditional aloe gels, without the horrible stickiness! It works fast and it works well, and you will want to use it every day."
8
Best After-Sun Lotion with Aloe Vera
Vacation After Sun Gel
Pros
- Doesn't leave my skin sticky
- We love the clean, fresh scent
Cons
- More of a gel consistency than a true lotion, so not v moisturizing
In addition to tried-and-true aloe vera and glycerin, Vacation's sunburn relief cream is packed with restorative skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, allantoin, niacinamide and vitamin E. And, it has a fresh cucumbery scent that's not overpowering.
Trust: "I fell asleep on the beach in Aruba last summer and got the worst sunburn of my life, so I began dousing my entire body in this gel three times a day," says Gilette, who stashed it in the hotel fridge. "I had no peeling and my burn basically disappeared in four days."
- Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, allantoin, niacinamide
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 6 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "This feels great on your sunburn. I like to keep it in the fridge and pull it out as needed. It has a nice smell. It doesn't sting when it goes on. Plus, it doesn't stay tacky, which is always my concern with any type of after-burn item."
9
Best After-Sun Balm
Dior Solar The After-Sun Balm
Pros
- Smells amazing, IMO
- Gives skin a subtle glow
Cons
- More expensive than other after-sun lotions on this list
Nothing, and I mean nothing, feels more luxurious than slathering on this Dior Solar after-sun balm after a long, hard day of vacationing. Not only does it smell amazing and melt into a light, easily spreadable texture, but it also contains light-reflecting pigments that give skin a lovely, radiant look.
While balms like this aren't the best choice for treating a bright red, irritated burn (since they usually don't have aloe vera, aka the gold standard of soothing sunburned skin), they're perfect for everyday use on both your face and body. This Dior bb's formula features a blend of shea butter, glycerin, and monoi flower extract, a longtime Tahitian-grown ingredient that helps further reduce inflammation and irritation.
- Key ingredients: Shea butter, glycerin, monoi flower extract
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 5 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I can not live without this product for the spring-summer months. It gives your skin the healthiest glow [with] the finest micro shimmer I’ve ever experienced. I also enjoy the scent. Super hydrating."
10
Best After-Sun Lotion to Keep Tan
b.Tan Bronzed Not Baked Tan Boosting 3-in-1 Hydra Serum
Pros
- Doubles as a self-tanner
Cons
- Not suitable for severe sunburns
I'll skip the lecture on why tanning is bad for your skin and get straight to the stuff you came for: an after-sun lotion to actually (fake) tan your skin. Created by the self-tan aficionados at b.tan, this multi-purpose Bronzed Not Baked lotion is packed with ingredients that minimize peeling, keep your skin hydrated, and help maintain a bronze glow.
It also has a touch of self-tanner, so wash your hands off after application and avoid overdoing it around your elbows, knees, and ankles. While you won't notice a drastic change after a single application, you'll notice a nice, healthy glow with regular use.
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, aloe vera, cucumber extract, watermelon extract
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 8 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "My fear of turning orange is an understatement with self-tanning products, but thankfully, I didn't. I love this product. It definitely gives you a natural glow."
11
Best Aloe Alternative
Yadah Cactus Soothing Gel
Pros
- Made with prickly pear extract, a soothing aloe-vera alternative
Cons
- Some reviewers found it slightly sticky
Since after-sun lotions almost always contain aloe vera, treating sunburns can be difficult if that's an ingredient your skin doesn't like. Though not as widely used in the U.S. (yet!), prickly pear cactus extract offers many of the same hydrating and soothing benefits as aloe—and it's packed with vitamins A, C, and E.
Made with 95 percent prickly pear cactus extract, this Yadah gel moisturizer will give your irritated skin the nutrients it so desperately craves. And, just like aloe, it can be stored in the fridge for even more of a cooling effect.
- Key ingredients: Prickly pear cactus extract
- Scented: No
- Size: 8.45 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I can't use aloe vera because it gives me contact dermatitis so I'm always on the lookout for something similar that doesn't make me itch... There's no sticky residue, no heavy fragrance, and it has allantoin, which helps break down old skin cells (good for eczema)... I keep it in my skincare fridge, and it feels amazing on my raw, irritated skin."
12
Best After-Sun Moisturizer
Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
Pros
- Super hydrating with yogurt and glycerin
- Helps with peeling
Cons
- Not suitable for those with dairy allergies
How did the Greeks soothe their sunburns before modern-day after-sun lotions came around? Apparently, by slathering yogurt on their toga-wearing selves. Thankfully, you can use Korres' after-sun cooling gel moisturizer to reap the same benefits without going full granola.
Yogurt is packed with enzymes, proteins, and vitamins that help replenish dry, sensitive skin after a day in the sun. Plus, yogurt contains lactic acid to slough off dead skin cells before they lead to full-blown peeling. Big bonus: You can use this on both your face and body, too.
- Key ingredients: Yogurt, glycerin, lactic acid
- Scented: Yes
- Size: 5 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "Hands down this is the best sunburn relief I have ever used. I'm very fair-skinned and burn easily... What would have taken a week to heal only took a few days, and [my] skin never peeled either. This is now a permanent fixture in my medicine cabinet and I recommend it to everyone!"
13
Worth the Splurge
Dr. Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel
Pros
- Contains additional anti-aging ingredients
- Won't cause breakouts
Cons
- Most expensive option on this list
I know what you're thinking: $80 for aloe vera gel?! But this isn't just any old drugstore bottle. It's Dr. Barbara Sturm's aloe vera gel, which means it's made with the purest, highest-quality ingredients—and unlike those sticky goops, you can slather this after-sun lotion all over your face without fear of breakouts or flaky patches.
The formula relies heavily on aloe juice and glycerin, which inherently give it a gel-like texture, but the hydration it provides matches that of a true face cream. Dr. Sturm also threw in vitamin B5 for added hydration and purslane, a nutrient-dense superfood that helps with inflammation and wound healing.
- Key ingredients: Aloe vera, glycerin, purslane (healing form of vitamin B5)
- Scented: No
- Size: 4.2 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "It works. I used it this past summer after sunbathing and found it to be soothing and cooling, but most importantly, not greasy or sticky. It's worth every penny."
Is it okay to put lotion on after sun exposure?
“Immediately after a sunburn—when the skin is red and inflamed—many lotions may sting and feel uncomfortable,” says Dr. Patel, adding that it’s best to use ice and take an anti-inflammatory (e.g., acetaminophen or ibuprofen) to reduce pain and swelling. Dr. Rabach also explained that it’s *very* important to keep your body hydrated with fluids, as you can lose a lot of water when your skin is sunburned.
“As the dead skin starts to peel and the new skin is revealed, there is some epidermal water loss, and moisturizers are best used here,” says Dr. Patel. You’ll want to use an emollient or occlusive moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Read: use aloe vera gel while your sunburn is at its worst and an after-sun lotion as it heals.
How to choose the best after-sun lotion:
Assess the affected area
Serious note: First, assess the sunburn—if there are blisters or it’s an intense burn, see a dermatologist ASAP for wound care to prevent scarring and infection, explains Dr. Patel. If it’s a minor burn, at-home topical treatments, like the ones listed above, should help soothe the pain as the sunburn goes away over time.
Examine the ingredients
“Fragrances can be irritating on sunburns, and any ingredient with citrus oils should be avoided as they can make your skin even more sensitive to the sun or cause even more burning,” says Dr. Patel. Instead, she recommends looking for hydrating and soothing ingredients such as shea butter, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and rosehip oil.
Factor in the formula
Most after-sun products on the market have a gel consistency thanks to the aloe vera juice they use as a main ingredient. While aloe is incredibly effective at relieving sunburn symptoms, it has a tendency to leave behind a sticky residue. So long as you aren't treating a serious burn, you may want a product with a lotion-like consistency that you'll actually apply on the reg. If your sunburnt skin is extra sensitive to the touch, try an after-sun spray that doesn't need to be rubbed in.
Meet the experts:
- Purvisha Patel, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at her own practice, Advanced Dermatology in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Patel is also the CEO and founder of Visha Skincare, a line of skincare products formulated to be effective for all skin types.
- Morgan Rabach, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical in NYC. Dr. Rabach has previously spoken to Cosmo about how to treat a sunburn.
Why trust ‘Cosmopolitan’?
Siena Gagliano is a contributing beauty editor at Cosmopolitan and has two years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing skincare stories, like the differences between mineral vs. chemical sunscreen and the best clear sunscreens, and feels especially knowledgable in after-sun lotion, thanks to her personal experiences with sunburns. She regularly tests and analyzes after-sun lotions on her own skin for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists to assess new formulas and products.
Sarah Maberry is a commerce writer at Hearst Magazines with over four years of experience covering beauty. She's particularly knowledgeable about skincare and has tested a large number of sunscreens and after-sun products on her own sunburn-prone pale skin. Her picks for the best after-sun lotions were also based on market research, ingredient safety and efficacy analysis, and insights from Cosmo editors and experts.
Sarah Maberry
Fashion and Luxury Commerce Editor
Sarah Maberry is a fashion and luxury commerce editor at Hearst Magazines, where she covers fashion, beauty and pop culture. A seasoned trend forecaster and fashion historian, she analyzes viral products and trends on a deeper level, helping readers determine what's worth buying. When she’s not writing for ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR, Town & Country, Esquire, Cosmopolitan and other publications, she can be found roaming the Museum at FIT (her alma matter) or sewing her own couture while she binge-watches reality TV.
Siena Gagliano
Associate Editor
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.