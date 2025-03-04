Don’t Go in the Sun Without One of These After-Sun Lotions on Deck (2025)

Hot take: Beauty editors get sunburns, too. Try as we might to religiously load up on sunscreen, even those of us who spend our days researching the best sunscreens and interviewing derms about the dangers of excess sun exposure make mistakes. (I'll admit that just last weekend, I sipped a few too many hard seltzers while soaking up the Miami sun and somehow skipped putting body SPF on half my left arm. Whoopsie!) But, lucky for Cosmo readers like yourself, these misadventures make us experts in after-sun lotions, too.

With summer fast approaching, now's the time to stock up on after-sun products that'll help relieve your sunburns and rehydrate your parched skin. So, I've pestered my beach-loving coworkers for product recs and rounded up 13 of the best after-sun lotions below. Plus, the Cosmo beauty team chatted with skin experts—dermatologists Purvisha Patel, MD, and Morgan Rabach, MD—for advice on how to properly treat sunburns and insight into what ingredients you should look for (and avoid) in after-sun lotions. More on that later, but for now, here’s a sneak peek of our picks:

These gel moisturizers, body mists and after-sun face lotions are a far cry from the goopy aloe vera gel you might have slathered on as a kid. Instead of leaving you stinging and sticky, these sunburn soothers are packed with active ingredients that offer long-lasting hydration, prevent peeling, and even prolong your tan. But remember, sunburns are not something to play with. Even the best after-sun lotions can't undo the damage done by UV rays—they only mitigate the burning, itching, redness, and dry skin that occurs after the fact. You should 100% still be wearing SPF from h2t.

