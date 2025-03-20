'DOOM 3' 20 years later: Not the threequel we expected, but still an essential sci-fi shooter (2025)

As we eagerly await Doom: The Dark Ages, which will hopefully arrive in 2025, many diehard fans are replaying the entire Doom. Twenty years later, Doom 3 continues to be an inflection point for the franchise, and gamers still can't agree on whether it was great or a disappointment. What if it was a bit of both? I've returned to the dark corridors of the UAC's Mars base to re-evaluate the threequel.

When we did our list of all the Doom games ranked, Doom 3 came in last despite its 87 Metacritic score and all the praise it's received over the years. While it might seem like we think it's a bad game, our opinion is quite the opposite. The Doom series is so great and consistent that even the 'least awesome' entry is heads and shoulders above other big first-person shooters. Looking at the larger picture, Doom 3 was an experiment for id Software beyond the graphical presentation. With the OG Doom formula more than exhausted by the early 2000s (although fans and modders love it to this day), everyone should've seen a rework of the formula coming.

This rework included rebooting the series when it came to its thin narrative despite sporting a big '3' in its title. While Doom '16 and Eternal did something that could be considered yet another reboot or a loose follow-up of sorts to the older games, Doom 3 was pretty clear about its continuity. In a way, this clean slate also allowed it to flex different muscles for its moment-to-moment gameplay. But, of course, it came as no surprise that long-time Doom fans expected Doom 3 to be more similar to its predecessors.

Doom: The Dark Ages isn't the only major sci-fi game release we're excited about. There are upcoming space games of all sizes and across several genres coming to consoles and PC in the near future. If you enjoy action games and for some strange reason haven't played through the Doom series, they're some of the best space games on Game Pass – that's the cheapest and quickest way to access them right now.

You may like Strap on a VR headset like a Facehugger with 'Alien: Rogue Incursion' — the 1st-ever 'Alien' VR game

Gears of War games ranked, worst to best

The scariest Doom entry

Doom 3 is considered to be one of the best space horror games ever, and for good reason. While the entire Doom series is horror-themed, with plenty of blood, crunchy gore, demons, and spooky environments establishing an iconic and strong aesthetic, Doom 3 is the only one where the player is at a clear disadvantage: you're just one regular marine trying to do his best.

Mind you, no Doom installment is a walk in the park, but while the original Doomguy and the modern Doom Slayer are fearsome figures that even demons are afraid of, the Doom 3 protagonist feels remarkably human (even if he gradually turns into an action hero). This was achieved mostly through smart game design; from the level structure to the weapons (not as punchy, ammo isn't as abundant, etc.), Doom 3 almost crosses the line into survival horror territory many times. At the end of the day, it should be considered an action game first and foremost, as the core mechanics didn't change much, but it's a game that behaves quite differently.

The BFG Edition (2012) – which has become the standard modern version of Doom 3 – reworked the threequel into something more 'pleasant' and closer to the originals. It continues to be a point of contention to this day, with diehards arguing it takes too much off the original's edge while purists and more casual players celebrate the quality of life changes, such as the flashlight no longer being a separate tool that couldn't be used at the same time as guns.

Aside from the extra content bundled in, the biggest difference is that Doom 3's original release is remarkably darker, making better use of id Tech 4's (back in the day) cutting-edge lighting advancements to create an unsettling atmosphere. While still creepy, the BFG Edition just doesn't feel as menacing. It all comes down to personal preference, but it's a point worth considering if you're playing Doom 3 for the first time.

Repeating old tricks

If we accept that id Software was going for something a bit different, it's easy to see how Doom 3 worked (and still works) quite well as a genuinely scary horror ride. That said, it's not nearly as good when it tries to replicate the general flow and structure of the original entries. This is a bit of an issue when so much of what it does is essentially 'the same game but flashier' until it gets into a rhythm of its own. You're still running through demon-infested UAC facilities, gunning down possessed humans and monstrosities in dark corridors and science-y areas.

Neither the world-building nor the gameplay are very different, and this new Doomguy feels more human than ever before. It's a familiar package, but with much of the wacky pieces taken out. In order to create a more grounded take on Doom, no proper gameplay twists nor gimmicks were added to the formula. As a result, it inherently comes across as a 'lesser' version of even Doom 64 instead of a full-blown survival horror version of the series, which is the kind of entry the cancelled Doom 4 could've been.

Looking back at this game and its legacy, perhaps Nerve Software's Resurrection of Evil expansion was the most interesting 'modernization' of the Doom formula before 2016's reboot, as it introduced new gameplay features such as 'the Grabber' and 'the Artifact' that placed Doom 3 closer to modern shooters like Half-Life 2. For a series that was trying to rewrite its DNA, this seemed like a more logical step forward back then.

A necessary experiment

In any case, Doom 3 was a success and continues to be talked about to this day. It was also another necessary cutting-edge shooter that dropped in 2004 alongside Half-Life 2, Halo 2, and the very first Far Cry. It's impossible to understand the evolution of FPS video games without taking all four into account, and while Doom 3 wasn't a home run within the confines of its own franchise, it's the sort of game that many studios at the time dreamed of putting together and launching.

With Doom '16 and Eternal (2020) – both infused with fantasy elements and embracing ridiculously relentless action and platforming – also in the rearview, it's easier to truly appreciate the role Doom 3 played in getting the series to its next stage... even if it's an entirely different one. With long-running FPS series such as Call of Duty mostly stuck in one mode regardless of each entry's setting and gameplay additions, it's a reminder that evolution almost never occurs by accident in the gaming medium. All Doom games may look the same from an outside perspective, but the IP definitely isn't risk-averse.

DOOM 3 is currently available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. It's also part of Xbox/PC Game Pass' permanent catalog.