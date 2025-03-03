DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are Back (2025)

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first DOOM, Bethesda Game Studios has re-released DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The first two DOOM games have also been re-released on Android, and iOS.

“Whether you’re breaking in the [DOOM Guy’s] boots for the first time or a longtime veteran looking for a nostalgia overload, there’s no better time to experience DOOM’s legacy and prepare for the next generation of pure demon-slaying action when DOOM Eternal launches November 22,” Bethesda notes in a brief announcement about the re-releases.

Windows Intelligence In Your Inbox Sign up for our new free newsletter to get three time-saving tips each Friday — and get free copies of Paul Thurrott's Windows 11 and Windows 10 Field Guides (normally $9.99) as a special welcome gift! "*" indicates required fields

(As a long-time DOOM fan, I also don’t appreciate the history rewriting in which “the DOOM Guy” has been retroactively renamed to “the Marine.” It’s about as offensive as claiming that the most recent DOOM game is in any way a fitting modernization to this beloved classic.)

The good news? DOOM and DOOM II are just $5 apiece and DOOM 3 is $10, regardless of platform. Here are the most relevant links:

DOOM for Android, iOS, Xbox One

DOOM II for Android, iOS, Xbox One

DOOM 3 for Xbox One