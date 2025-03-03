DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are Back (2025)

DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are Back (1)

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first DOOM, Bethesda Game Studios has re-released DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The first two DOOM games have also been re-released on Android, and iOS.

“Whether you’re breaking in the [DOOM Guy’s] boots for the first time or a longtime veteran looking for a nostalgia overload, there’s no better time to experience DOOM’s legacy and prepare for the next generation of pure demon-slaying action when DOOM Eternal launches November 22,” Bethesda notes in a brief announcement about the re-releases.

(As a long-time DOOM fan, I also don’t appreciate the history rewriting in which “the DOOM Guy” has been retroactively renamed to “the Marine.” It’s about as offensive as claiming that the most recent DOOM game is in any way a fitting modernization to this beloved classic.)

The good news? DOOM and DOOM II are just $5 apiece and DOOM 3 is $10, regardless of platform. Here are the most relevant links:

DOOM for Android, iOS, Xbox One
DOOM II for Android, iOS, Xbox One
DOOM 3 for Xbox One

  • DOOM

  • madthinus

    Premium Member

    27 July, 2019 - 5:07 am

    <p>Hate that a Bethesda account is required to play. Sod off, it is Doom. </p>

  • <p>You do t really sound like a “long-time Doom fan” you sound like a lapsed Doom fan who has long-since decided classic Doom-style gameplay isn’t for you.</p><p><br></p><p>Critical consensus on the remake didn’t line up with your review and even your link-away summary here doesn’t really capture the essence of your complaints which seem to be that it lines up EXACTLY with the original game but hasn’t aged well.</p>

    • Paul Thurrott

      Premium Member

      27 July, 2019 - 1:02 pm

      <blockquote><em><a href="#445456">In reply to BrianEricFord:</a></em></blockquote><p>I've replayed the original DOOM games many times, including this very year. So I guess I'm not "lapsed." Regardless, I don't really care about critical consensus when it comes to reviews. I care about my own experiences and the resulting opinions, which I've expressed. </p>

    • jimchamplin

      Premium Member

      27 July, 2019 - 6:43 pm

      <blockquote><em><a href="#445456">In reply to BrianEricFord:</a></em></blockquote><p>So do the critics take the studios to task for squeezing off these half-finished loaves? If I reviewed a game that required multiple patches just to make the code execute properly, I’d rate it -5/10. Bethesda is THE WORST studio when it comes to quality. </p><p><br></p><p>it’s like buying a car but it has to sit in the driveway because they didn’t bother to ship it with a transmission. They tried one or two but those never worked. In the end they gave up and offered you a gift card to Luby’s instead of fixing it. </p><p><br></p><p>Or just doing it right to start with. lol</p>

      • BrianEricFord

        27 July, 2019 - 9:19 pm

        <blockquote><em><a href="#445534">In reply to jimchamplin:</a></em></blockquote><p><br></p><p>Mixed metaphors aside, I’m not sure why you’re asking me about buggy games as it has nothing at all to do with my comment?</p>

      • Rycott

        Premium Member

        28 July, 2019 - 8:08 pm

        <blockquote><em><a href="#445534">In reply to jimchamplin:</a></em></blockquote><p>Doom (2016) is ID Software. Yes Bethesda own them but it isn't the studios that pump out the janky messes that are Elder Scrolls and Fallout.</p>

  • jimchamplin

    Premium Member

    27 July, 2019 - 6:34 pm

    <p>Bought them on GOG instead a while back. Play them in the jdoom source port. </p><p><br></p><p>No damn Bethesda account needed. F Bethesda!</p>

  • orbsitron

    28 July, 2019 - 4:19 am

    <p>I grew up on Doom, Doom II, Duke 3D, the Quake games, etc. </p><p><br></p><p>A few thoughts… </p><p><br></p><p>First the Doom Guy was also always referred to as a "marine" in the (very shallow yet equally fun, tongue-in-cheek) narrative of Doom. Duke3D poked fun at this with a secret – a hidden corpse of the Doom Guy, which, when found, would cause Duke Nukem to say, "That's one Doomed space marine". So it's inaccurate to say that referring to the doom guy as the Marine is some new, retroactive change. Both have been used since the early 90's by id and the industry. I do agree that Doom Guy has been more common/more popular, however. </p><p><br></p><p>Second, as a fan of the original Doom and as someone who has loved it since its original, shareware release, I found Doom 2016 to be a phenomenal reboot. It was a lot more than nostalgia, yet it also had its fair share of throwback elements from the original (including actual original Doom gameplay in secret areas, much like Mario Odyssey had Super Mario Bros. – esque gameplay within its levels… I wonder if Nintendo was inspired by Bethesda's latest Doom… But I digress). It had excellent, modern gameplay which was nothing like _some_ modern shooters (ie: COD) but _much_ like other modern games (weapon mods, power-up customization trees, etc.) so even for those with no nostalgic heartstrings, it's still a great shooter, just a very different kind of shooter if COD is what you're used to (or, BR games like Fortnight or PubG for that matter). </p><p><br></p><p>I never played Doom 3, so I'm glad to know about this sale (thanks, Paul!) and as a big Doom fan and a big fan of the 2016 reboot, I can't wait for Doom Eternal this November!! </p>

    • moruobai

      28 July, 2019 - 8:22 pm

      <blockquote><em><a href="#445597">In reply to orbsitron:</a></em></blockquote><p><br></p><p>Could not have said it any better myself: "That's one doomed space marine." </p><p><br></p><p>Also, "I ain't afraid of no quake."</p>

  • evancox10

    28 July, 2019 - 10:56 am

    <p>Why would you not also link to the PS4 or Switch pages? Genuinely curious.</p><p><br></p><p>Edit: I do have to compliment you for even making the links visible and obvious like you did. On most other websites, making the original source of information readily accessible with a clear link seems to be out of fashion. Probably so you hunt and click through every link in the article, increasing ad impressions.</p>

  • docpaul

    28 July, 2019 - 5:36 pm

    <p>Every so often I'll come back and play DOOM and I'm always amazed how well the game holds up. </p>

  • Rycott

    Premium Member

    28 July, 2019 - 8:07 pm

    <p>Still find it amusing that Paul is still the only person I've talked to/read articles from/watched video of that doesn't like DOOM (2016).</p><p><br></p><p>The general consensus seems to be it was great and that everyone is super excited about DOOM Eternal.</p>

  • ianhead

    29 July, 2019 - 8:36 pm

    <p>The ports are shockingly bad. The content is heavily doctored from the original. The game has been rebuilt in the Unity engine because the original engine is available under the GPL, and Bethesda didn't want to release the source code for their new ports.</p><p><br></p><p>Not sure about other platforms, but the Google Play store has Delta Touch, which is as perfect a port as one could ever hope for. I would highly recommend getting that instead, for playing the original Doom games.</p>

