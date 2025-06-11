Doom: Every Game In The Series, Ranked (2025)

Summary Doom is a legendary FPS series often considered the granddaddy of the genre.

Some Doom titles, like Doom Resurrection, fall short of the series' iconic reputation.

Doom: The Dark Ages introduces new gameplay changes to the beloved series.

The Doom series has a long and storied legacy spanning over 30 years. Strangely enough, despite boasting a lifespan that far exceeds that of other cornerstone FPS properties, it has comparatively few titles in its roster. A lot of this likely owes to its iconic status in the industry.

Spanning so many years while remaining so influential, Doom is commonly referred to as the granddaddy of all first-person shooters, and its protagonist is the stuff of legend, which means there's a certain reputation to be upheld. That said, not every title launched under its banner was as good as fried gold.

Updated on May 22, 2024, by Dennis Moiseyev: The next chapter of id Software's Doom saga has arrived in the form of Doom: The Dark Ages, a highly anticipated new outing with the Doom Slayer that dives into the past while also bringing tons of exciting gameplay changes. Let's also not forget the VR games that have launched in the time between Doom 2016 and Doom: The Dark Ages. Without any further Doom-lay, here are the updated rankings of all the Doom games throughout the decades.

13 Doom Resurrection

Anything With A Resurrection Subtitle Is Guaranteed To Be A Bad Time

Doom Resurrection takes what was one of the weakest entries in the mainline series and strips out everything that was even potentially fun about it. It's essentially just a rail shooter for iOS that utilizes Doom 3 assets.

Doom Resurrection takes what was one of the weakest entries in the mainline series and strips out everything that was even potentially fun about it. It's essentially just a rail shooter for iOS that utilizes Doom 3 assets.

It's visually impressive for a mobile game, and is actually pretty decent in that context, though it does perform a bit sluggishly for what it is. Held up against the legacy of the series, it's a lot less than satisfying and is really only a Doom game in name and aesthetics.

12 Doom RPG

Good For A Mobile Game

Doom RPG Released October 6, 2005 Powered by Expand Collapse

Doom RPG gets a few points for creativity and actually received some amount of critical praise, which was no mean feat for a mobile game that launched in 2005. The game channels the charm of the original Doom games in using their original sprites and preserving their style for new assets.

The format is where things diverge in a big way. As you might have guessed, this is an RPG, complete with statistics, experience-based progression, and turn-based combat. It works out pretty well, all things considered, but those looking for an authentic Doom experience are likely to get bored quickly.

11 Doom 2 RPG

A Small Improvement Over The First

You obviously can't have too much of a perfectly average and slightly disappointing thing, so Doom RPG spawned a sequel four years after its original launch. It certainly wasn't any worse than the original outing, though it wasn't much better either.

One thing to be said to the credit of the Doom RPG series is that it manages to fold in a pretty cohesive plot in spite of itself, which Doom 2 RPG expands upon nicely. Apart from that, there are a few new bits, slightly improved graphical performance, and all around better menu interface. As a game, though, it's altogether unremarkable.

10 Doom VFR

Be Hell's Doom In Immersive VR

Doom VFR is a virtual reality FPS experience that was also developed by id Software as a follow-up to Doom 2016, allowing you to be even more immersed in the sci-fi environments as you slay hordes of demonic enemies, who keep their designs from the 2016 game. You're also not playing as the Slayer in Doom VFR, but rather a cybernetically enhanced survivor of the UAC facility on Mars.

You shouldn't expect the same fluid level of movement as the original 2016 game, since you must teleport via your VR controls to progress to the next area, and the action of running and gunning will feel more restricted. You also have to part with 'ripping and tearing,' as Glory Kills are omitted from the gameplay. However, the graphics and animations are every bit as great, and the music is as captivating as ever.

9 Doom 3: VR Edition

Experience Doom 3... Again, But Now In VR

Doom 3 underwent numerous launches, including the 2012 remastered BFG edition, which was later ported to newer-gen consoles in 2019, and in 2021, received a VR edition that's exclusively available on the PSVR. That exclusivity is also what brings it down a little, but overall, it's a brilliant virtual reality gameplay experience that only enhances the atmosphere, including the health and armor indicators being part of the character design.

While the classic Doom games and the newer ones, like Doom Eternal and Doom: The Dark Ages, are more intense in terms of fast-paced action, Doom 3 actually tries to be quite an intense and unnerving FPS in terms of having more horror elements with its lighting, environment, and enemy designs. So, with the VR edition of Doom 3, you'll need to brace yourself as you would playing Alien: Isolation or Resident Evil 7 in VR.

8 Doom 3

Different Strokes For Different Folks

Doom 3



Platform(s) PC , Xbox (Original) , Nintendo Switch , PlayStation (Original) , PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox One How Long To Beat 10 Hours Powered by Expand Collapse

There's just no beating what the original accomplished. Doom 3 took the beloved FPS series in a polarizing direction by shedding some of its high-octane, action-forward roots in favor of embracing some basic survival horror elements. And really, it managed to do so quite effectively.

However, it didn't feel quite like the Doom everyone knew and loved as a classic. Its graphical fidelity was unprecedented at the time, and the gameplay itself was incredibly tight. Sadly, its dimly lit horror setpieces really slowed the pacing, resulting in more of a slog than the series' hardcore fans wanted out of it.

7 Doom 64

A Solid N64 FPS

Doom 64 was... well, a Doom title for the Nintendo 64, and it fulfilled that role quite well. The gameplay is almost a mirror of the original titles, albeit with improved visuals, and it was altogether successful in delivering a Doom experience to the Nintendo family of consoles that was both new and authentic.



Doom 64 was... well, a Doom title for the Nintendo 64, and it fulfilled that role quite well. The gameplay is almost a mirror of the original titles, albeit with improved visuals, and it was altogether successful in delivering a Doom experience to the Nintendo family of consoles that was both new and authentic.

However, its total lack of multiplayer functionality really puts a hard limit on replayability. The graphics can also be criticized for not taking full advantage of the Nintendo 64's hardware, resulting in an experience that, while authentic, paled in comparison to other first-person shooters available on the console. That said, Doom 64 has recently seen a polished re-release with some special bonus content, making it worth checking out whether you did or didn't catch the bus at the time of its original launch.

6 Final Doom

Two Games In One

Final Doom was less of a proper entry in the Doom series than it was a glorified level pack for Doom 2. It utilized the exact same engine and assets, including enemies, weapons, items, and power-ups.

Platform(s) PC , PS1 , PS3 Developer id Software, TeamTNT, Casali brothers How Long To Beat 13 Hours Powered by Expand Collapse

Final Doom was less of a proper entry in the Doom series than it was a glorified level pack for Doom 2. It utilized the exact same engine and assets, including enemies, weapons, items, and power-ups.

That said, it was absolutely huge, packing in 64 levels across two episodes: TNT Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment, with both of them being extremely challenging. What's really cool about Final Doom is the fact it was developed by hobbyists. With modding largely being an underground practice at the time, this is one of the first instances of modders being successfully contracted by the original developer.

5 Doom (1993)

A Timeless Masterpiece

Doom (1993)



Is there really much that needs to be said here? It's Doom. The definitive title that championed an entire genre, introduced the concept of Deathmatch, and generated censorship controversies that continue to this day.

Is there really much that needs to be said here? It's Doom. The definitive title that championed an entire genre, introduced the concept of Deathmatch, and generated censorship controversies that continue to this day.

The original demon-slaying shotgun extravaganza was a milestone achievement in the gaming industry that developers have attempted to replicate for decades since. Though they've seen varying degrees of success in those ventures, nothing has come close to the sheer impact Doom had on gaming as a whole. Even today, Doom is still a blast to play through, and the fact that you can run it on the technological equivalent of a toaster doesn't hurt.

4 Doom 2

The Left 4 Dead 2 Of Its Day

Doom 2



Doom 2 is a sequel done right. It hits all of the notes that the original did, but it does so in a bigger and better way. Though largely similar to the original Doom, Doom 2 introduced new weapons, enemies, an iconic boss fight, and increased support for its much-praised multiplayer.

Perhaps the most telling of Doom 2's success is the fact that it's still the go-to Doom experience for many today, and many are still enjoying a fairly prolific, active playerbase and modding community via modernized clients.