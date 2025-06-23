Download 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP 2024.12.760.0 for Windows - Filehippo.com (2025)

Download latest version for Windows
Editors' Review · March 11, 2025
Powerful free network optimiser and encryptor
1.1.1.1 w/ WARP is a free application that uses the fastest public DNS resolver to provide a safe and fast internet connection. Now available on Windows, the software has a simple installation process and works with a click of a button. It uses a global network of service centres to provide a faster and more secure browsing experience.
Once you complete 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP free download, all the traffic that leaves your computer, will be encrypted and passed through a modern and optimised channel. Since there isn’t any change in IP address, websites will load faster, and you will get a lag-free internet connection. A few alternatives that offer similar features are UltraSurf, Virtual Router Plus and Windscribe.
Developed by Cloudflare, 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP is a simple utility tool that protects your computer from online threats and increases the speed of your internet. WARP is based on 1.1.1.1., the world’s fastest DNS resolver and ensures that you have a safe and fast internet experience even outside the Cloudflare network.
What is 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP?
While the software works like a VPN, it isn’t a VPN. It is designed to make the internet more private without disrupting the browsing speed. Unlike a VPN, 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP download doesn’t require you to change your access location, it only ensures that your data remains safe when you’re surfing the internet. It also promises high-speed connectivity.
How does 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP work?
WARP was developed on the network that created the fastest public DNS resolver. As such, a connection via WARP is reliable and safe. Once you download 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP and install it on your Windows computer, all you have to do is click on a button and you’re good to go. The traffic leaving your PC will move through the WireGuard tunnel, and the entire experience will remain seamless.
How do I install 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP?
One of the best things about completing 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP download is that you get the best features of a VPN without actually entering into a recurring subscription plan. To get started with WARP, download and install the client on your Windows computer. Next, you will be able to enter the WARP drive on your browser and get started.
In case you’re running a small business and want to cover all the computers, you will only have to ask users to download the application. After this, you will need a script to integrate WARP with all devices in your organisation to ensure that all users log in to the system with the correct identity.
What are the features of 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP?
1.1.1.1 w/ WARP download is designed for the internet of today. It replaces the connection that your device has with the internet with a more modern and optimised protocol. Once installed, you can use 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP connection to surf the web without facing any lags or unexpected server issues. It also works on all websites, even those not covered by the Cloudflare network.
With regards to security, 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP works just like any other VPN service provider but with better features. The software encrypts all the traffic that leaves your Windows device. This means that even your internet service provider cannot see the sites that you visit or the apps that you download. In addition to this, Cloudflare protects your privacy and doesn’t sell your data to third-party clients.
Furthermore, WARP depends on Cloudflare’s secure internet routes which are known to make the loading time of websites about 30 times faster than average. However, for this functionality, you will have to opt for a WARP+ subscription that combines internet routes with Cloudflare’s internet capabilities to provide a better surfing experience.
Is 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP safe?
WARP is a free and safe tool that you can download on your Windows computer. It uses 1.1.1.1. DNS address to provide fast browsing and encrypts data to provide better security. Once downloaded, the application will redirect the ongoing traffic through a protocol and won’t change your IP address. Owing to this, the company ensures security along with high internet speed.
Should I download 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP?
If you’re looking for a simple way to encrypt your internet traffic and enjoy a faster browsing experience, download 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP. Based on 1.1.1.1, the fastest DNS resolver in the world, WARP is a tool worth having. It is free and provides a range of features. It doesn’t bounce your IP address from one location to another to protect your privacy, instead, it sends encrypted traffic through a protocol, thereby ensuring faster internet speed and enhanced online protection.
Technical
- Title
- 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP 2024.12.760.0 for Windows
- Requirements
- Windows 8
- Windows 8.1
- Windows 7
- Windows 10
- Language
- English
- Available languages
- English
- License
- Free
- Latest update
- Author
- Cloudflare Inc.
- SHA-1
978b1f20147a12baa189e3d80f89b8cb2763625c
- Filename
- 1111_with_WARP_V2024.12.760.0.msi
- 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP for Android
- 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP for Mac
Changelog
We don’t have any change log information yet for version 2024.12.760.0 of 1.1.1.1 w/ WARP. Sometimes publishers take a little while to make this information available, so please check back in a few days to see if it has been updated.
Can you help?
If you have any changelog info you can share with us, we’d love to hear from you! Head over to our Contact page and let us know.
