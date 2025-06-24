Download areas & navigate offline in Google Maps - Android (2025)

Important: You can’t download offline maps in some countries or regions because of contractual limitations, language support, address formats, or other reasons.

You can save an area from Google Maps to your mobile device or tablet and use it when you're offline.

Download a map to use offline in Google Maps

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . If you don’t have the app, download it from Google Play .

. Make sure you're connected to the internet and signed in to Google Maps . Search for a place, like San Francisco . At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place. Tap More Download offline map Download.

Tip: You can save maps on your device or an SD card. If you change the way you save maps, you have to download the map again.

Save offline maps on an SD card

By default, offline maps are downloaded on your device’s internal storage, but you can also download them on an SD card. If your device is on Android 6.0 or higher, you can only save an area to an SD card that's set up for portable storage. To set up your SD card, get help from your phone's manufacturer. On your Android phone or tablet, insert an SD card. Open the Google Maps app . Tapyour profile picture or initial Offline maps. At the top right, tap Settings . Under "Storage preferences," tap Device SD card.

Save battery & mobile data

You can set up offline maps and still use other apps with mobile data. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tap your profile picture or initial Settings Wi-Fi only.

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tap your profile picture or initial Offline maps. Tap Select your own map. Adjust the map according to the area you want to download. Tap Download.

Use offline maps in Google Maps

After you download an area, use the Google Maps app just like you normally would. If your internet connection is slow or unavailable, your offline maps can guide you to your destination as long as the entire route is within the offline map.

Tip: When you’re offline, transit, bicycling, or walking directions are unavailable. If you’re offline when you drive, you can’t get traffic info or alternate routes.

Manage offline maps in Google Maps

Find a list of your offline maps

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tapyour profile picture or initial Offline maps. Tip: You can select your own map to download or view maps you've already downloaded.

Delete offline maps

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tapyour profile picture or initial Offline maps. Tap the map you want to delete. Tap Delete.

Rename areas you've downloaded for offline use

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tapyour profile picture or initial Offline maps. Select a map. At the top right, tap Edit . Rename the map. Tap Save.

Update offline maps

You must update the offline maps you’ve downloaded on your phone or tablet before they expire. When your offline maps expire in 15 days or less and you’re connected to Wi-Fi, Google Maps tries to update the area automatically.

If your offline maps aren’t automatically updated, you can update them by following the steps below. From the notification In the "Update offline maps" notification, tap Update now. On the list, tap the expired or expiring area. Tap Update. From anywhere else On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tapyour profile picture or initial Offline maps. On the list, tap the expired or expiring area. Tap Update. Turn on automatic updates On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tapyour profile picture or initial Offline maps. At the top right, tap Settings . Turn on Auto-update offline maps.

Find maps based on your upcoming trips

Based on the places you’re going to in the future, you can download offline maps. These trips can come from Gmail, Google Travel, and other places. Under “Recommended maps,” you can find offline maps to download.