Download Classic Doom 3 3.1.3.1 for Windows - Filehippo.com (2025)

Editors' Review · September 17, 2021
Classic Doom 3 on Windows - What You Need to Play
Classic Doom is a classic video game that has entertained millions for over thirty years. The single player game is a completely new and unique experience, as the game allows up to four players to battle through the same environment, as if they were in their favorite horror movie. Each player enters a dark, underground facility guarded by scores of Overseers. As each person walks into the facility, a Overseer jumps out to investigate. Each player must fight their way through the facility, completing the puzzles and exterminating any aliens that show up.
For those of you who have yet to play classic doom 3 on the PC, you are in for quite the adventure! In the Windows version of the game, you get to take a sneak peek at what is to come, as well as download it free. Classic Doom is one of the most popular games to ever grace windows computers, and its popularity continues to this day.
Now you can get the ultimate version of classic doom 3. Not only will you be able to play the original, as well as the new "enchanted" version of the game (with all new weapons), you can also purchase the original and use the Source code. If you're unfamiliar with doom 3's Source code, don't worry. The source code is not included in the Windows version, nor are the Doom 3 sound files - but it's available for download from id software's website. All you have to do is visit the site, pay the required fee, download the software, and you'll be able to instantly begin playing.
Technical
- Title
- Classic Doom 3 3.1.3.1 for Windows
- Requirements
- Windows XP
- Windows 2000
- Windows Vista
- Language
- English
- Available languages
- English
- License
- Free
- Latest update
- Author
- id Software
- SHA-1
5402b4edf1dbff8fff242d999325fc2be51e4b72
- Filename
- classic_doom_3.1.3.1.exe
Program available in other languages
- Télécharger Classic Doom 3
- Classic Doom 3 をダウンロードする
- 下载 Classic Doom 3
- Scaricare Classic Doom 3
- Pobierz Classic Doom 3
- Descargar Classic Doom 3
- Classic Doom 3 herunterladen
Changelog
We don’t have any change log information yet for version 3.1.3.1 of Classic Doom 3. Sometimes publishers take a little while to make this information available, so please check back in a few days to see if it has been updated.
Can you help?
If you have any changelog info you can share with us, we’d love to hear from you! Head over to our Contact page and let us know.
