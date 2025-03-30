Download Classic Doom 3 3.1.3.1 for Windows - Filehippo.com (2025)

FileHippo.com has chosen not to provide a direct-download link for this product and offers this page for informational purposes only.

Editors' Review · September 17, 2021

Now you can get the ultimate version of classic doom 3. Not only will you be able to play the original, as well as the new "enchanted" version of the game (with all new weapons), you can also purchase the original and use the Source code. If you're unfamiliar with doom 3's Source code, don't worry. The source code is not included in the Windows version, nor are the Doom 3 sound files - but it's available for download from id software's website. All you have to do is visit the site, pay the required fee, download the software, and you'll be able to instantly begin playing.

For those of you who have yet to play classic doom 3 on the PC, you are in for quite the adventure! In the Windows version of the game, you get to take a sneak peek at what is to come, as well as download it free. Classic Doom is one of the most popular games to ever grace windows computers, and its popularity continues to this day.

Classic Doom is a classic video game that has entertained millions for over thirty years. The single player game is a completely new and unique experience, as the game allows up to four players to battle through the same environment, as if they were in their favorite horror movie. Each player enters a dark, underground facility guarded by scores of Overseers. As each person walks into the facility, a Overseer jumps out to investigate. Each player must fight their way through the facility, completing the puzzles and exterminating any aliens that show up.

Changelog

We don’t have any change log information yet for version 3.1.3.1 of Classic Doom 3. Sometimes publishers take a little while to make this information available, so please check back in a few days to see if it has been updated.

