Download & Play NINETY THOUSAND ACRES on PC & Mac (Emulator) (2025)

NINETY THOUSAND ACRES is a Strategy game developed by DH-Publisher.
About the Game
In this game, you start from one acre and then expand your empire by pillaging resources, advancing through techs, and forming smart alliances. Are you gonna crush them with strength or brain?
Game Features
- Turn-Based Auto-Battler: Feel the rush of addictive strategy combat in a dynamic auto-battle system.
- Multiple Tactics:»Players can Build a team, Strategise and evolve with every battle.
- Fair Play: Take pleasure in the same original fun, with no access to a level playing field.
- Intrigues & Deception:- Outwit and outmaneuver other Claimants to secure your path to victory.
Keep in mind that the best way to experience this game is by playing with BlueStacks as well, so take advantage of all our features to help you develop your strategies. Prepare to pen your very own epic chapter; there are a million stories in NINETY THOUSAND ACRES.
Macros
Skip the boring parts of a game. Play NINETY THOUSAND ACRES with Macros and get the edge. Simply record a sequence of commands and execute them at any moment.
Multi Instance
Why limit to one game on your phone when you can play many on your PC? Open multiple instances of NINETY THOUSAND ACRES at once with Multi-Instance. Leverage the power of different accounts by doing more.
Multi Instance Sync
Get the best out of NINETY THOUSAND ACRES with Multi-Instance Sync. Play the game from different accounts and build your own empire. Use Multi-instance sync to repeat the action in the main BlueStacks instance on all other instances.
Eco Mode
Find the rarest heroes by making multiple summons in NINETY THOUSAND ACRES. And while you are at it, reduce your PC’s resource consumption with the Eco Mode. Farm efficiently. Get the best results.
How to Download and Play NINETY THOUSAND ACRES on PC or Mac
Download and install BlueStacks on your PC or Mac
Complete Google sign-in to access the Play Store, or do it later
Look for NINETY THOUSAND ACRES in the search bar at the top right corner
Click to install NINETY THOUSAND ACRES from the search results
Complete Google sign-in (if you skipped step 2) to install NINETY THOUSAND ACRES
Click the NINETY THOUSAND ACRES icon on the home screen to start playing
Do you want to enjoy the convenience of a larger screen without buying a separate device? Then, look no further than BlueStacks!
BlueStacks is a free Android emulator software that allows you to run Android applications on your computer or laptop. With BlueStacks, you can access thousands of Android apps and games without a mobile device.
One of the most significant advantages of BlueStacks is its compatibility with both Windows and Mac operating systems. So, whether using a PC or a Mac, you can enjoy your favorite mobile apps and games on a larger screen with BlueStacks.
BlueStacks’ advanced Keymapping feature is perfect for gamers with more precision and speed. This feature allows you to assign controls to your mouse, keyboard, or gamepad for more accurate gameplay. So whether you’re playing action-packed or strategy games, you can customize controls to suit your preferences and play like a pro.
With BlueStacks, you can also easily record input sequences and execute them with a single button click using the Macro functionality. This feature makes it easier to perform repetitive tasks or complex maneuvers in games, helping you to level up faster and play more efficiently.
BlueStacks’ Multiple Instances feature is another game-changer. It lets you run multipleapps or games simultaneously on a single machine, allowing you to get more done in less time. This is particularly useful for multitasking and productivity apps.
BlueStacks 5, the latest software version, is faster and lighter than ever. Its sleek and modern interface is designed to provide a seamless mobile experience on a larger screen. In addition, key features like Advanced Keymapping and the Instance Manager are more intuitive and user-friendly than ever before.
In conclusion, BlueStacks is the ultimate solution for anyone who wants to enjoy Android applications on their computer or laptop. Whether you’re a gamer, a social media enthusiast, or a productivity-focused user, BlueStacks offers a range of features and updates that make your mobile experience on a larger screen even better.
BlueStacks requires a PC or Mac with at least 4GB of RAM. Now supports simultaneous 32- and 64-bit apps.
Minimum System Requirements
With BlueStacks 5, you can get started on a PC that fulfills the following requirements.
Operating System
Microsoft Windows 7 or above, macOS 11 (Big Sur) or above
Processor
Intel, AMD or Apple Silicon Processor
RAM
at least 4GB
HDD
10GB Free Disk Space
Note:
* You must be an Administrator on your PC. Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.
NINETY THOUSAND ACRES - FAQs
How to play NINETY THOUSAND ACRES on Windows PC & Mac?
Play NINETY THOUSAND ACRES on your PC or Mac by following these simple steps.
- Click on 'Play NINETY THOUSAND ACRES on PC’ to download BlueStacks
- Install it and log-in to Google Play Store
- Launch and play the game.
Why is BlueStacks the fastest and safest platform to play games on PC?
BlueStacks respects your privacy and is always safe and secure to use. It does not carry any malware, spyware, or any sort of additional software that could harm your PC.
It is engineered to optimize speed and performance for a seamless gaming experience.
What are NINETY THOUSAND ACRES PC requirements?
Minimum requirement to run NINETY THOUSAND ACRES on your PC
- OS: Microsoft Windows 7 or above MacOS 11 (Big Sur) or above
- Processor: Intel, AMD or Apple Silicon Processor
- RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. (Note that having 4GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)
- HDD: 10GB Free Disk Space.
- You must be an Administrator on your PC.