Dr. Mishock: Effective Solutions for Low Back Pain: How Physical Therapy Can Improve Your Quality of Life (2025)

Low back pain is one of the most common reasons people seek medical treatment and is a leading cause of disability worldwide. For many, the pain can be debilitating, affecting their daily routines, work, and quality of life. At Mishock Physical Therapy, we specialize in treating low back pain using evidence-based techniques that aim to not only alleviate discomfort but also improve overall function and prevent future issues. In this article, we’ll explore the role physical therapy plays in managing low back pain, backed by research on its effectiveness, and highlight why it’s also a cost-effective treatment option.

The Impact of Low Back Pain

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, low back pain affects nearly 80% of people at some point in their lives. For some, it can be a temporary inconvenience; for others, it can become a chronic condition that significantly impacts their physical and emotional well-being. The causes of low back pain are varied and can include muscle strain, herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, and more. In many cases, the pain is not caused by a single injury but by a combination of factors, including poor posture, lack of exercise, and improper body mechanics.

How Physical Therapy Can Help

Physical therapy (PT) is one of the most effective treatments for low back pain, as it not only targets the pain but also addresses its root causes. Research has shown that PT can reduce pain, improve function, and even prevent future injuries.

• Pain Reduction: Various techniques, such as manual therapy, modalities like heat and cold therapy, and therapeutic exercises, are utilized by physical therapists to relieve pain. These approaches are designed to reduce inflammation, enhance circulation, and promote healing in the affected area.

• Improved Strength and Mobility: A major factor in preventing and treating low back pain is strengthening the muscles that support the spine. Physical therapy includes specific exercises to improve flexibility, strength, and posture. Strengthening the core muscles — such as the abdominals and lower back muscles—can help stabilize the spine and reduce the risk of reinjury.

• Functional Improvement: PT helps patients regain their ability to perform daily tasks, whether it’s lifting, walking, sitting, or standing. By improving movement patterns and increasing joint mobility, physical therapy can help patients return to normal activities faster and more safely.

• Education and Prevention: At Mishock Physical Therapy, we not only treat low back pain but also educate patients about how to prevent future problems. Our therapists teach proper body mechanics, ergonomic techniques, and how to incorporate strength and flexibility exercises into their everyday routine.

Research Supporting Physical Therapy for Low Back Pain

Numerous studies support the effectiveness of physical therapy in managing low back pain. For example, a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found that patients who received physical therapy for low back pain had a significant reduction in pain and disability when compared to those who didn’t receive PT. Similarly, research in Spine found that early access to physical therapy for low back pain reduced the need for more expensive and invasive treatments, such as surgery or injections.

In addition, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) states that physical therapy is an effective first-line treatment for musculoskeletal issues like low back pain, and that it can help avoid unnecessary medical procedures, saving patients both time and money.

Cost-Effectiveness of Physical Therapy

One of the biggest concerns for many individuals when seeking treatment for low back pain is the cost. However, physical therapy is not only effective—it is also highly cost-efficient when compared to other treatment options. Studies have shown that patients who begin physical therapy early in the course of their low back pain experience fewer medical visits, reduced need for expensive imaging or surgeries, and quicker recovery times.

Additionally, by preventing chronic pain or long-term disability, physical therapy can reduce the overall financial burden of low back pain. In fact, the APTA reports that for every $1 spent on physical therapy, healthcare costs can decrease by up to $2.65, primarily due to the reduction in the need for more costly treatments and interventions.

