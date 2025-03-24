Dr. Pimple Popper Fans, These Blackhead-Removal Tools Will Help You Safely Squeeze Juicy Blackheads (2025)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
Blackheads and acne aren’t limited to teens. Research shows that acne impacts up to 50 million Americans yearly, and I’m one of them. While popping acne and squeezing our congested pores can feel (and frankly look) satisfying, this is one of those situations where a guilty pleasure meets a big problem. Squeezing blemishes and blackheads to oblivion can often result in scarring, inflammation, or infection, no matter how clean our fingers are. So on days when we can’t wait for those suckers to get extracted, like ahead of a special occasion or just because, take a cue from the skincare pros with any of these blackhead-removal tools. These doctor- and editor-recommended devices eliminate skin contact, which preserves skin health and helps minimize the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that’s common for those with olive to deep complexions.
The Best Blackhead-Removal Tools
- Best Overall: JPNK Blackhead-Remover Tool Kit
- Best Pore Strips: Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips (14-Count)
- Best Comedone Extractor: Tweezerman No-Slip Skin-Care Tool
- Best 3-in-1 Tool: PMD Wave Pro
- Best Pore-Cleansing Brush: Luna 4 Face Cleansing Brush
What is a Blackhead-Removal Tool?
Blackhead-removal tools are sometimes called blackhead or comedone extractors, and aestheticians in the spa or at a doctor’s office use them. According to double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, M.D., they work by applying pressure on the pore to extract blackheads and other gunk embedded in your skin.
What to Consider
DeRosa says the three most important factors are ease of use, cleaning ability, and price. “At-home blackhead-removal tools should be straightforward enough to be used without expert technique, shouldn’t be too expensive, and be easy to clean,” she says. “My preference is a stainless steel-made tool, since these can be soaked in rubbing alcohol between uses without damaging the tool itself.”
Manual Versus Automatic Capabilities
➥ Manual blackhead tools come in different shapes and forms, such as the best overall JPNK Blackhead Remover Tool Kit. Given their simplistic design and the fact that you must manually apply pressure to push any dirt and grime out of your pores, these blackhead-removal tools are cheaper than automatic options. Other manual blackhead-removal tools, such as the cult-classic Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, lift away blackheads and the sebaceous filaments of dirt and oil buried deep in our pores.
➥ Automatic blackhead-removal tools, such as the Ottleba Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum and BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool, rely on suction. DeRosa prefers using manual tools because suction may be difficult to control, and effective use of a vacuum will rely on the tightness of its contact with the skin. There are also electric facial cleansing brushes, like the popular Foreo Luna 4, a personal favorite skincare tool of mine for unclogging my pores. The Luna is incredibly straightforward to use and a great option for beginners who want a daily blackhead-removal tool that won’t irritate their face.
Safety
Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter which blackhead-removal tool you use, but rather that you’re using one safely and correctly following the manufacturer’s instructions. “At-home removal tools are effective, but using them incorrectly might do more harm than good,” says DeRosa. “This is because if you apply too much pressure, you can damage the skin.” She adds you’ll want to always prep your skin with a facial steamer to open up the pores and help prevent discomfort when removing blackheads.
How We Chose
Ready for glowing, incredibly smooth skin? Of course, you are! DeRosa and I share the best blackhead-removal tools we have tested and enjoy using. I also carefully researched other promising blackhead-removal tools across various price points to ensure you find a top-rated product that fits your budget. Ahead is more insight on how we selected these winners, including what was cut during my vetting process.
What’s Included
For this story, I carefully sifted through our beauty closet and gathered a crop of potential standout products that offer a range of manual and automatic capabilities across an inclusive price range. I also reevaluated old standbys to ensure they still live up to their previous performances, and only three kept their spots on this list: Bioré, Dermaflash, and Foreo.
Next, I chatted with senior editor Eunice Lucero-Lee about her must-have blackhead-removal tool. She has 20 years of beauty experience and considers the PMD device an epic 3-in-1 tool fit for beginners, novices, and even professionals. I also consulted DeRosa for her product suggestions, and it turns out we like some of the products, while others she recommended are new to me, including our best overall pick.
As for the rest, I kept DeRosa’s guidance in mind then considered what I look for in blackhead removal tools and what unique attributes are out there to help ensure we have clear, blackhead-free skin. Consider Michael Todd Beauty, which brings high-tech advancement to the beauty sphere with its diamond-tipped microdermabrasion device that helps eliminate blackheads and dead skin cells while brightening the skin.
What’s Not Included
I enjoy Hero products, but you need to leave them on your nose for at least 8 hours, and who has time for that? Unfortunately not me. If you’re as time-crunched, then you’d prefer the minimal 10-15 minute commitment of using Bioré’s version.
The Cleaso blackhead removal tool is a favorite among our readers, and frankly, it’s a device I wanted to order on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. However, I had to cut that pore vacuum from the story because it’s out of stock. Thankfully, the Ottleba Blackhead-Remover Vacuum has similar key specs, like a camera that shows exactly what’s stuck inside your pores via an iOS and Android app. It also comes with six manual extraction tools that you can use on your face or body.
Lastly, I eliminated any inclusion of blackhead removal skincare products because those over-the-counter topical treatments can easily take up 4-8 weeks to garner noticeable results. All of these blackhead-removal tools unearth congested pores at the root almost immediately. I also avoided including the hundreds of generic white label Amazon brands.
Why Trust Us
I have been the beauty editor for Best Products since 2021. Beyond that, I’ve spent the past eight years reporting on skincare, hair, and makeup innovations, trends, and celebrity, which includes testing dozens of blackhead-removal tools, including several of these featured winners. I also actively test hundreds of beauty products annually, culminating in our annual Best New Beauty Award package.
Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, M.D., is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and Boston University’s Medical School. DeRosa is the owner of DeRosa MedSpa in Boston and Palm Beach, Florida, where her team performs a bevy of skincare treatments, including facials where they can use medical-grade skincare products and blackhead-removal tools.
1
Best Overall
JPNK Blackhead-Remover Tool Kit
Pros
- Made from stainless steel
- Includes a travel pouch
- Available in two other colors: black and pink
Cons
- Some reviewers say the tweezer extraction tool bends easily
JPNK’s six-piece set is modeled after tools you’d find in any given dermatologist’s office. While it might seem excessive to own this many tools, they feature loops of various shapes and designs that target different areas of the face and body.
Every kit has explicit instructions, so you can extract like a pro. It’s designed with stainless steel to mitigate irritation, while textured, grippy handles give you full control over what can become a sticky situation (gross, but true).
DeRosa says this is a good option because it’s made with that stainless steel — her favorite blackhead-extractor material — and comes in a handy travel pouch. “The only thing I’d caution is that one may get carried away with so many tools included and end up damaging one’s skin, so go slowly,” she says.
While all of these tools are impressive, the standout is the skinny removal tool on the far left, which JPNK designed with acne-prone skin in mind, removing open and closed comedones from the surface without irritating side effects or swollen areas (because the last thing you need right now is to worry about extraction side effects).
More: Red Light Therapy Devices for Wrinkles, Acne, and Fine Lines
Key Specs
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Power Source
|Manual
2
Best Skin Spatula
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Pros
- Unclogs pores and infuses serums and moisturizers
- Supports a woman-founded beauty brand
Cons
- Includes a USB charging cord, but not a wall adaptor
Let’s be real: There are dozens of more affordable skin scrubbers on the market, but I know this one actually works because I use it whenever my pores are clogged. It has a smooth edge that doesn’t overly dig into my skin, the pressure is light but effective, and it’s easy to clean.
I wouldn’t declare Dermapore as a game-changing alternative to professional deep cleansing facials, but rather a supplement. The key is to hold it at an angle while the 35,000-Hz vibrations per minute effectively remove gunk from my pores. As part of my at-home skincare routine, this tool helps minimize the number of breakouts I experience.
DeRosa also considers this an innovative ultrasonic device that helps unclog pores while also infusing products into your skin, so you get double the benefits. One side is for the extraction mode to unearth blackheads, oil deposits, and other gunk stuck in your pores. The flip side is for infusing your favorite face serums, oils, and creams deeper into your skin.
Key Specs
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Power Source
|Automatic via a rechargeable battery
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best 3-in-1 Tool
PMD Wave Pro Blackhead-Removal Tool
Pros
- All-in-one extractor, infuser, and lifter
- Slim and compact enough for travel
Cons
- Not everyone needs all features
Something that extracts, infuses, and lifts? Do sign us up. The latest release from beauty tool bigwigs PMD, the Wave Pro, has all you need to keep skin both smooth and snatched.
It has three modes: Mode 1 uses negative ions for blackhead extraction. Lucero-Lee noticed a difference in smoothness immediately after application: “The instructions are pretty easy: Just dampen your face first before usage, and run the spatula upward from your chin — you’ll notice some steam coming off and a slight (yet painless) microcurrent. Keep going! I have sensitive skin, and it was gentle enough that I didn’t incur any redness. My serum went on smoothly afterward, and it really helped clear the congestion around the nose area.”
Mode 2 uses positive ions for serum infusion, and perhaps the most exciting level is Mode 3, which uses E-Wave technology (a painless electrical current) for lifting and contouring — particularly clutch near the crow’s feet, marionette line, and forehead areas. It also has a special Extract Mode to gently squeeze out blackheads and the occasional breakout.
Key Specs
|Material
|Stainless steel tip
|Power Source
|Automatic via a rechargeable battery
4
Best Pore Vacuum
Ottleba Blackhead-Remover Vacuum
Now 40% Off
Pros
- Includes a camera
- Relatively affordable
Cons
- Improper technique may result in redness, but it eventually fades away
I can’t be the only one completely skeeved out by the mere thought of squeezing blackheads to a pulp, so if you need an alternative, this rechargeable blackhead-removal tool is just as effective and (probably) won’t leave you as squeamish.
Here’s how it works: Similar to how a vacuum extracts dirt from the hard-to-reach corners of the kitchen floor, this brand developed a facial version that features three levels of suction pressure to completely remove impurities from the skin.
Need more perks? Ottleba is one of the rare pore vacuums equipped with a tiny camera, allowing you to see a close-up of the blackhead-removal process via the Android and iOS-compatible smartphone app.
At just under $43, this is one the best investments for alleviating your struggling pores. You can use this tool a few times weekly to start, and increasing usage as necessary. Just don’t be too surprised when people notice how much cleaner your skin looks. They may just want to borrow your precious new blackhead removal tool.
As a bonus, it comes with a set of six manual blackhead removal tools if you want the flexibility of using both manual and automatic gadgets.
Key Specs
|Material
|Plastic tip
|Power Source
|Automatic via a rechargeable battery
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Pore Strips
Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips (14-Count)
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Iconic, no-fail option
- Designed for the nose but can also work on other parts of the face
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t think it’s sticky enough for their skin, but that has never been an issue for me
Remember when blackhead-removing pore strips launched in the early aughts? DeRosa and I sure do: We used them growing up. “What’s cool about these strips is that they have a patented technology that has the pore strip stick to the blackhead and not the skin, so it decreases damage to the skin when you pull them off,” says DeRosa.
I love them because they’re fast-acting — you only need 10 to 15 minutes max for them to dry down. After carefully peeling them off, I always feel satisfied (and a bit grossed out) by how much gunk is stuck on the other side of the pore strip. It’s pretty incredible how affordable yet effective these tools are at removing sebaceous filaments and blackheads from my nose.
These pore strips feature a curved design that accommodates various nose widths and bridges. There are are also rectangular strips for other areas of the face, but TBH I’ve definitely used the nose strips all over my face. I find they’re both equally effective, but when I’m in a pinch I don’t mind using the leftover nose strips.
Key Specs
|Material
|A blend of ingredients, including witch hazel extract, which has astringent properties to tighten the appearance of pores, plus rebalance oil
|Power Source
|Manual
6
Best Comedone Extractor
Tweezerman No-Slip Skin-Care Tool
Pros
- Made from stainless steel
- Flat side targets blackheads and angled looped purges whiteheads
Cons
- The loop design might be difficult to clean, so you might need a cotton swab and alcohol to ensure the loops are fully sanitized
Tweezerman is our go-to for all beauty tools, so should it surprise us that the brand also specializes in blackhead-removal instruments? No, no it should not. This double-ended tool — aesthetically twinning with a cross-stitch needle, BTW — uproots blackheads and whiteheads in a cinch.
If you’re one of those people who thoroughly enjoys popping pimples (sometimes yours, sometimes others), this is a hygienic step up. The flat end forcefully presses out darkened sebum from hair follicles, while the thin, angled loop rolls out white-topped blemishes.
The trick is to open up your congested pores with a facial steamer or, for budget-conscious shoppers, a hot washcloth for 5 minutes. It’ll take only a few seconds for this tool to pop out the blackhead with zero pain. The high-quality tool also has rounded edges on the loops that press into the skin pain-free.
Key Specs
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Power Source
|Manual
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Face-Cleansing Brush
Foreo Luna 4 Face-Cleansing Brush
Pros
- Made of soft silicone for a gentle cleanse
- Available in multiple colors coinciding with various skin types
Cons
- Must be connected to the smartphone app
Face-cleansing brushes are epic: They penetrate further into the surface of your skin, removing oil, dirt, and debris. Foreo’s popular Luna 4 is my favorite option.
Blackheads are my biggest skincare concern, and the Luna takes a high-tech approach to skincare. After connecting my brush via Bluetooth to the Foreo app, I can create a fully customized skincare experience at home. There are 10 speed settings to choose from, so blackheads don’t stand a chance. It’s safe enough to use twice daily, but even with occasional use, I notice my pores are clearer than if I just cleansed with my hands.
According to DeRosa, this silicone face brush is great for gently cleansing the skin and lifting dirt and debris off without the damage that can occur with traditional bristle cleansing brushes. “What’s also great about the silicone brush is that it is easier to keep clean after use so that you don’t end up pushing bacteria and debris into your skin inadvertently,” she says.
A bonus: The Luna device is waterproof and has soft ridges and vibrations to massage your face as you cleanse.
Key Specs
|Material
|Silicone
|Power Source
|Automatic via a rechargeable battery
8
Best 2-in-1 Tool
Cynamed Blackhead Tweezer
Pros
- Made of surgical-grade stainless steel
- Unique curved shape pulls out blackheads easily
Cons
- It comes with a small plastic protective tip, but that’s easy to lose
The tweezer-like appearance might seem intimidating, but you’ll likely find it is less painful than pore strips. You’ll quickly be enamored with this cheap blackhead-removal tool because it’s simple yet incredibly effective.
Designed with surgical-grade stainless steel for premium quality at a low cost and hook-shaped tips to avoid the chance of injury, this tweezer saves you having to finger-wrestle deep-rooted blemishes. Grip the ergonomic handles to secure blackheads in between the comedone extractors, pinch, and pick up the impurities, pain-free. The curved shape ensures this cheap beauty tool also quickly pushes out blackheads without making a mess.
Plus, Cynamed’s blackhead-removal tool also doubles as a splinter extractor, which is especially handy if you’ve got kids who might be playing with wooden toys or know someone who gardens or works with wood or glass.
Key Specs
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Power Source
|Manual
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Microdermabrasion Tool
Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Refresher Microdermabrasion and Pore-Extraction System
Pros
- Includes various sizes of treatment heads for different parts of your face
- Available in three colors: pink, silver, and black
Cons
- Some shoppers feel the instructions aren’t clear
Treating yourself to microdermabrasion is an incredible way to remove blackheads stuck in your pores, and it has the bonus of fading hyperpigmentation, shrinking the look of enlarged pores, and dramatically improving skin texture.
This blackhead-removal tool earned a spot on our list because it has multiple speed settings, so you don’t over-exfoliate your skin. Instead, the nifty gadget will leave your skin smooth, clean, and blackhead-free. Plus, it comes with a handy USB charger for easy travel.
DeRosa considers the unique fine mist a major win because you can spritz your face during and after treatment to help lock in hydration, as well as dampen the skin before treatment.
Bonus? Unlike other blackhead-removal tools that leave problem areas a bit red, this microdermabrasion tool improves skin tone and encourages elasticity!
Key Specs
|Material
|A diamond tip
|Power Source
|Automatic via a rechargeable battery
Nicole Saunders
Beauty Editor
Nicole Saunders is the beauty editor at Best Products with over eight years of experience researching, writing, and editing lifestyle content. She specializes in breaking down complicated topics, like high-frequency wands and microcurrent devices, into easy-to-understand guides. Saunders takes great pride in heavily researching and testing featured beauty products, — such as hairdryers and foundations — on our site, and spotlights her all-time seasonal favorites in her quarterly column Best New Beauty. And she tests quite literally thousands of launches for our Best New Beauty Awards package. You can follow her on Instagram to stay in the loop on her product testing adventures.