Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (2025)

Show your hair's full glory

  • A 110,000RPM high-speed motor delivers quick-drying
  • 300 million platinum anions/cm³ for smooth, static-free hair
  • NTC intelligent constant temperature hair care
  • Two-airflow speeds and four-level temperature adjustment
  • Free Two nozzles, perfect for sleek styles and defined curls
  • Superlight 345g

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer

Make drying your hair caring for your hair with Hair Glory.

With powerful airflow, advanced negative ion technology, a lightweight build, and precise temperature control, Hair Glory makes drying your hair quick, simple, and convenient. A premium design and intuitive LED indicators provide a look as premium as Hair Glory helps give to your hair, with a compact design to make storage a breeze. Care for your hair and let its full glory shine through.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (16)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (17)

Lightweight for comfortable use.

A lightweight 345g build with a compact 82mm main cylinder makes your hair drying more relaxing and less tiring. Built with lightweight materials and a highly efficient layout to minimize fatigue while using and stay discreet when carrying or storing.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (18)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (19)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (20)

Care for your hair.

300,000,000 anions/cm³ help neutralize static and smooth hair. A complete negative discharge improves the anion concentration by 30 times* over the previous model. These negative ions help close hair cuticles, lock in moisture, and enrich your hair.

Advanced technology for premium performance.

An NTC thermistor and advanced microprocessor combine to monitor the temperature, checking 100 times per second*, for consistent and even heating that effectively reduces split ends, damaged hair, and color fading.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (21)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (22)

Customize your drying.

Easily dry your hair the way you want with 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds. Switch to cool air for low-temperature drying on hot summer days, 57°C constant temperature for consistent warm-air drying, high temperature for a quick dry, or hot/cold cycling for curling or fluffing.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (23)Adjust Air-speed

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (24)Change Modes

Cold

57° Constant

Hot/Cold Cycle

Hot

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (25)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (26)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (27)

Powerful, less-disruptive drying.

A powerful brushless motor with an optimized vertical structure delivers robust airflow while generating less than 58dB of noise. Dry your hair without completely drowning out the world around you for more enjoyable hair drying.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (28)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (29)

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (30)

2 Insulation Layers

Double-layered plastic insulation in the handle reduces motor noise.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (31)

Optimized Airflow System

An optimized inlet, mesh, deflector, and air outlet make operation smooth

and quiet.

Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (32)

Advanced Motor Design

A unique motor impeller provides increased air output with a

single rotation.

Specifications

  • Product Name Hair Glory Combo
  • Voltage and Frequency 120V~60Hz
  • Airflow Speed 70m/s
  • Operation Modes Four temperatures, two speeds
  • Motor 110,000 rpm high speed motor
  • Nozzle Smoothing nozzle
  • lon 300 million platinum anionsfor hair care
  • Noise <58dB
  • Light indicator Temperature mode iconindicators on the back cover

    Customer Reviews

    sujin song

    Great product

    The power of the wind is great for drying my hair quickly.

    Sabuhi

    Just amazing

    Better than Dyson. Better price and very easy to use. Fall in love

    Daniel Pham

    Work really good

    This hair dryer works really well and dry my hair so fast. Highly recommend and this product deserve more positive reviews.

    Ryan Du

    better than traditional ones

    quick drying time, low temp helps to protect your hair. A big plus! However, if you wanna do hair styling, those traditional model would suit better for your needs.

    Tram Nguyen

    Great product!

    Love how fast this hair blow dryer work. It dried my hair within 2-4 mins vs other hair blow dryer. Also it doesn’t make my hair frizzy or dried like other dryer. Also the design is cute and it doesn’t trap my hair in it. Would definitely recommend this hair dryer for other!

