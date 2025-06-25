Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer | 110,000RPM Motor, 70m/s Airflow (2025)

1/ 6
Show your hair's full glory
- A 110,000RPM high-speed motor delivers quick-drying
- 300 million platinum anions/cm³ for smooth, static-free hair
- NTC intelligent constant temperature hair care
- Two-airflow speeds and four-level temperature adjustment
- Free Two nozzles, perfect for sleek styles and defined curls
- Superlight 345g
Dreame Hair Glory Combo High-Speed Hair Dryer
70m/s
Airflow
Negative Ions/cm³
Advanced NTC
Temperature Control
Compact
345g Design
Make drying your hair caring for your hair with Hair Glory.
With powerful airflow, advanced negative ion technology, a lightweight build, and precise temperature control, Hair Glory makes drying your hair quick, simple, and convenient. A premium design and intuitive LED indicators provide a look as premium as Hair Glory helps give to your hair, with a compact design to make storage a breeze. Care for your hair and let its full glory shine through.
Lightweight for comfortable use.
A lightweight 345g build with a compact 82mm main cylinder makes your hair drying more relaxing and less tiring. Built with lightweight materials and a highly efficient layout to minimize fatigue while using and stay discreet when carrying or storing.
Care for your hair.
300,000,000 anions/cm³ help neutralize static and smooth hair. A complete negative discharge improves the anion concentration by 30 times* over the previous model. These negative ions help close hair cuticles, lock in moisture, and enrich your hair.
Advanced technology for premium performance.
An NTC thermistor and advanced microprocessor combine to monitor the temperature, checking 100 times per second*, for consistent and even heating that effectively reduces split ends, damaged hair, and color fading.
Customize your drying.
Easily dry your hair the way you want with 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds. Switch to cool air for low-temperature drying on hot summer days, 57°C constant temperature for consistent warm-air drying, high temperature for a quick dry, or hot/cold cycling for curling or fluffing.
Adjust Air-speed
Change Modes
Cold
57° Constant
Hot/Cold Cycle
Hot
Powerful,
less-disruptive drying.
A powerful brushless motor with an optimized vertical structure delivers robust airflow while generating less than 58dB of noise. Dry your hair without completely drowning out the world around you for more enjoyable hair drying.
2 Insulation Layers
Double-layered plastic insulation in the handle reduces motor noise.
Optimized Airflow System
An optimized inlet, mesh, deflector, and air outlet make operation smooth
Advanced Motor Design
A unique motor impeller provides increased air output with a
Customer Reviews
Based on 33 reviews
73%
(24)
27%
(9)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
sujin song
Great product
The power of the wind is great for drying my hair quickly.
Sabuhi
Just amazing
Better than Dyson. Better price and very easy to use. Fall in love
Daniel Pham
Work really good
This hair dryer works really well and dry my hair so fast. Highly recommend and this product deserve more positive reviews.
Ryan Du
better than traditional ones
quick drying time, low temp helps to protect your hair. A big plus! However, if you wanna do hair styling, those traditional model would suit better for your needs.
Tram Nguyen
Great product!
Love how fast this hair blow dryer work. It dried my hair within 2-4 mins vs other hair blow dryer. Also it doesn’t make my hair frizzy or dried like other dryer. Also the design is cute and it doesn’t trap my hair in it. Would definitely recommend this hair dryer for other!