Dressing Equipment...Choosing. Dressing Aids - Ortohispania (2025)

Dressing aids are relatively simple to use and can assist with a variety of dressing tasks.

Dressing Aids: Dressing in general becomes an easy task with these handy dressing aids.

Articles of clothing can be put on with the use of one of our dressing sticks.

The buttonhook can handle fastening the toughest buttons and zippers are no match for the zip grip.

You will get a sense of satisfaction when you are able to do these everyday tasks once again.

Also can help provide caregiver independence.

Quality products that will make people’s lives easier. Including the long handle shoe horn, shoehorn reacher, sock aid and arthritic hip kit to make getting dressed easier for people suffering from arthritis pain.

The variety of aids available will greatly facilitate the lives of dependent and elderly people.

Button hooks

A button hook usually consists of a thick handle and a wire loop.

The loop is threaded through the buttonhole, hooked over the button, and the button pulled back through the hole.

Button hooks usually need a lot of practice to use effectively, especially if you have the use of one hand only.

Dressing sticks

A dressing stick usually consists of a long wooden or plastic handle, with a hook on one end and sometimes a thimble or smaller hook on the other.

You can use a dressing stick to bring clothes around your shoulders, push clothes off your shoulders, pull up zips (using the small hook end), tighten shoelaces, pull up trousers or straps or push off socks.

You can also sew loops onto clothing and then use the dressing stick to help with positioning the garment.

A dressing stick is useful if you have limited shoulder movement, but requires a reasonable grip. Padded sticks are available if you have very delicate skin, which also helps with gripping the stick.

Some people who use a walking stick can become very adept at using their stick as a dressing aid.

The following can help you when putting on underwear:

A bra angel is a plastic bracket that slips around your neck, and allows you to keep one side of a frontfastening bra in place while you use the fasteners on the other side with one hand.

A pants aid is a wire frame over which pants or a slip petticoat is fitted. The feet are put through the frame and leg holes of pants and the underwear pulled up to the knees from where they can be reached by hand.

Reachers or pick-up sticks

Reachers/pick-up sticks are available in various lengths and grip styles, and have a pincer grip at one end. They may be used to pick clothes up from the floor, pull up underwear or trousers and push down socks, underwear or trousers.

Some have a shaped pincer end which doubles as a shoe horn.

You need to be able to span the grip handle and have reasonable grip/squeeze strength in order to use this piece of equipment.

You also need good arm control in order to maneuver the length of the pick-up stick accurately enough to be useful.

Clip and Pull is canvas strap and clip device is designed to help someone to pull trousers up with use of one hand only

Pants and trouser clips

This consists of two plastic clips joined with a piece of elastic.

One clip is attached to your top, the other to your trousers before you lower trousers to go to the toilet.

This helps keep trousers within reach when you stand after using the toilet.

Sleeve aid

This is a split conical tube which fits over the hand and forearm, protecting frail joints or post-op skin when putting on a long sleeve.

Long-handled shoe horn

Long-handled shoe horns can help with putting on and taking off shoes. They can also be used to help push socks off the lower leg.

As many have a hook on the alternative end, they can also be used for reaching items of clothing, such as pants and trousers.

Boot jack

This is a traditional way of getting boots off and can be very useful if bending is difficult. The heel of the boot is held in the jack whilst the foot is pulled up and out.

Zip aids or zip puller

A zip aid is usually a piece of cord or fine chain with a hook on one end and a tab at the other to assist with doing up zips. Large rings or tape can also be attached to a zip tab to help make gripping easier.

Sock, stocking and compression stocking aids

Sock and stocking aids may help if you have difficulty bending forwards to put on socks, stockings, tights and compression stockings. There are a variety of flexible and rigid styles.

Most require a degree of grip strength and dexterity. An occupational therapist would be able to advise you on which one is most suitable for you.

There are also stocking aids specifically designed for putting on compression stockings.

Flexible stocking/sock aid

The flexible version is cone shaped and made of plastic, fabric-covered plastic or just fabric. It has two tapes/ribbons at the top.

It is sometimes called a gutter sock aid.

With the aid held on the knee, the sock is gathered onto the aid which keep the sock open along its whole length. The aid is then lowered onto the floor, whilst holding on to the tapes.

The toes of the foot are placed into the open end of the sock and the ribbons pulled to pull the sock up the lower leg.The

fabric, or fabric-covered type, are recommended to anyone who has delicate skin.

A double version of this aid can be used for tights.

These are rather tricky to manipulate and require a lot of practice especially if there is a high lycra content in the tights.

People with poor grip or shoulder function may find pulling the tights up over the hip difficult.

Pulling up with hands crossed over the body reduces the amount of shoulder movement required.

Rigid stocking/sock aid

The rigid version consists of a plastic semi-circle which pivots on the end of a long handle.

As with the flexible sock aid, the sock is fed onto the aid which keeps it open.

The toes of the foot are then placed into the open end of the sock and the aid used to pull the sock up the lower leg.

Sock aid frames

These are rigid wire frames which hold the sock open whilst the foot is placed into the sock.

The frames usually has handles at the side which are used to pull the frame and thereby the sock up the leg.

Compression stockings

The sock aid frames are usable with compression stockings.

Hand strength is required to load the stocking on to the frame.

If you wear the toeless stockings, you can get a stocking slider, which is made from slide sheet fabric which helps to slide the stocking on smoothly past the toes and heel.

There are also some slide sheet fabric aids designed for enclosed toe stockings.

Be aware that when using the slide sheet stocking gadget you need to be able to reach down to your feet.

These gadgets may help a carer to assist with dressing if the wearer’s skin is delicate.

It often benefits the people around them.

