Dressing is in easy reach (2025)

Making the daily task of dressing easier with simple equipment

There are many ways of approaching the daily task of dressing, whilst remaining independent. These include using different dressing techniques, considering the types and styles of clothing being worn, accessing modified or adapted clothing and using dressing equipment. Dressing aids can be relatively inexpensive, simple to use and can assist with a variety of dressing tasks. For some of these items, practice and correct technique is needed to ensure you can use them effectively. Some items do very specific tasks, whilst other items have a wider range of uses beyond dressing.

Dressing aids include:

Button hooks, dressing sticks, bra angels, pant aids, sleeve aids, clip and pull canvas straps, pant trouser clips, long handles shoe horns, boot jacks, zip aids and zip pullers, sock aids including sock frames, stocking and compressions stocking aids. More information on all of these items and a guide to choosing which products can help with your dressing needs can be found in our Dressing Aids product category.

Dressing is in easy reach

By far the most versatile of the variety of dressing aids is a reacher. Reachers, or pick-up sticks, are available in various lengths and grip styles, and have a pincer grip at one end. They may be used to pick clothes up from the floor, pull up underwear or trousers and push down socks, underwear or trousers. Some have a shaped pincer end which doubles as a shoe horn. You need to be able to span the grip handle and have reasonable grip/squeeze strength in order to use this piece of equipment. You also need good arm control in order to manoeuvre the length of the pick-up stick accurately enough to be useful.

Useful for more than just dressing

Reachers or grabbers can be a great tool in the home, especially for people who struggle to bend or reach to pick up everyday items. If you have difficulty bending to put on your footwear, the added shoehorn option on a Reacher can be used to help hold the heel in place and stop the it from collapsing inwards while you slide your foot in and out. If you have had a hip or knee operation, a Reacher will offer much-needed support, reducing the amount you will need to bend giving you the independence to dress with added functionality.

Reachers come in a variety of lengths, grip styles and a choice of handles for added convenience and comfort.

A reacher can support those with reduced balance as it reduces the risk of overbalancing and toppling forward when reaching out for items.

For people who are prone to postural hypotension and can sometimes feel dizzy when standing up from reaching down to pick things up from the floor, such as shoes or socks or retrieving items from low cupboards, this aid reduces the need to bend down as far, so prevents the dizziness.

Here’s an example of a popular reacher from the Helping Hand company, you can watch a video and read comments from users. Reacher with added shoe helper.

An all round helping hand

My trusted friend

“I use it to put on my underwear, my trousers, socks and any items I drop. I've now bought the folding version which will fit in a backpack or a suitcase so I’m never without my trusted friend” - Mr Heard*

“I am absolutely lost without my Reacher! It helps me to dress with the dressing post” – Mr Prior*

“My Helping Hand is invaluable to me. I need one upstairs, downstairs and in the bathroom! I wouldn't be able to function without these. I also use it to help put my trousers and tights on with the handy dressing post” - Miss Hedley*

“I have 3 of the long folding Reacher's, these help me with shopping and dressing as I am a wheelchair user” - Mr Chadwick*

*Testimonials from customers who purchased a Helping Hand Company Reacher.

