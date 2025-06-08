Drivers floored as they realise what Fiat 500 actually means after 68 years (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
The Fiat 500 has been a hugely popular car for years, but many people don't know what the name actually stands for. Here's all you need to know.
ByKatie-Ann Gupwell, Senior Social News Reporter
The Fiat 500's name is quite significant (stock image) (Image: Getty)
Many motoring enthusiasts take pleasure in perusing the latest and greatest cars on the market, but not everyone is clued up on the history behind some of the most iconic models.
The Fiat 500, a staple on roads worldwide, has a rich heritage that might escape even its most ardent fans. This Italian classic first rolled off the production line in 1957, initially available as a charming two-door semi-convertible or saloon, and also as a practical three-door panel van or estate.
Originally introduced as the Nuova (new) 500 in July 1957, it took over from the 500 "Topolino". While the design and models have evolved over time, the Fiat name itself holds historical weight.
A recent Reddit thread sparked curiosity when a user posed the question: "You guys should know Fiat stands for, right?" The query unleashed a torrent of responses, ranging from the earnest to the absurd.
However, one knowledgeable individual hit the nail on the head, responding with: "Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino." Indeed, Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino is the full form of Fiat, proudly reflecting its Italian origins.
The "500" designation isn't just a random number either, as it's steeped in decades of automotive tradition. Did you know that the Fiat 500's name is derived from its approximately 500cc engine capacity?
In Italian, "Cinquecento" translates to "five hundred," which also led to earning the car its endearing nickname. The Fiat 500 is an iconic vehicle, cherished and instantly recognizable, particularly in Italy where it contributed significantly to the country's post-war motorization.
Over the years, the model has undergone significant transformations, with the original produced from 1957 to 1975 and a modern iteration launched in 2007. The Fiat 500 is renowned for its ageless, distinctive design and is celebrated for both its aesthetic appeal and practicality.
Today, the modern Fiat 500 is an A-segment city car available in both hatchback and convertible body styles, including a hybrid model offering improved fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability.
The old Fiat Cinquecento (500) by a market in the '60s (stock image) (Image: AFP/Getty Images)
Fiat's official website proudly states: "Since its foundation, Fiat has brought the Italian touch and the dolce vita style to people's life. This was reflected in all its models, but one stood out more than the others, the 500.
"Known for its simplicity and its unique style, the 500 won the hearts of everyone around the world - becoming, over the years, a symbol of Italianity."
So, even if you believe you have a robust understanding of cars, it appears that there's always something new to learn every day. It's surprising the insights you can gain about the simplest of things.
