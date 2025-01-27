Drowning In Ink Tattoos Hinton card company: contacts, address, phone Drowning In Ink Tattoos, responds, vacancies, feedback, finance • Canadian business list of companies 2024 (2025)

Companies • Alberta (AB) • Drowning In Ink Tattoos

Drowning In Ink Tattoos Region (région) : Hinton Address (Adresse) : 6-103 government rd, Hinton, AB-Alberta, T7V2A6, Canada Telephone (téléphone) : 4037269184 Fax (fax) : +1 (807) 195-9837 Email: n\a Website: n\a Owner / Director / Manager (Propriétaire / Directeur / Gestionnaire) Drowning In Ink Tattoos: Owner - Mike Magee Working hours (Heures de travail) : Mon-Fri: 7-18, Sat-Sun: 10-14

BN / NE Business Number / Numéro d'entreprise 160836791RC0001 Foundation year (année de fondation) : 2012

Capital (capitale) : $ 316,000 Sales (ventes) : Approximately $ 151,000

Credit rating (Cote de crédit) : Negative Employers (Employeurs) : Less 10

SIC: 7299-Miscellaneous personal service

Retail Trade

Company type: Foreign stock

Drowning In Ink Tattoos is a limited by shares, Canadian proprietary company, This corporation was registered on 2012 and was issued with the Business Number 160836791RC0001 in Hinton, Canada. Since 2012, the company is headquartered in 6-103 government rd, Hinton, AB-Alberta, T7V2A6. Drowning In Ink Tattoos was registered on 2012. In total the company used 0 trading names. We brings you a complete range of reports and documents featuring legal and financial data, facts, analysis and official information from Canadian Registry. Less 10 work in the company. Capital - $ 316,000, sales per year - Approximately $ 151,000. Drowning In Ink Tattoos is Foreign stock company. Information about owner, director or manager of Drowning In Ink Tattoos is not available. Products made in Drowning In Ink Tattoos were not found.

The main activity of Drowning In Ink Tattoos is 7299-Miscellaneous personal service, including 4 other destinations. Industry category is Retail Trade. You can also view reviews of Drowning In Ink Tattoos, open vacancies, location of Drowning In Ink Tattoos on the map. For more information, visit the site or send request to contacts. The above data comes from the global canadian database which was updated on 2024. We found 0 trademarks that mention this company.

Drowning In Ink Tattoos est une société par actions canadienne à responsabilité limitée. Cette société a été inscrite sur 2012 et a reçu le numéro d'entreprise 160836791RC0001 dans Hinton, Canada. Depuis 2012, la société a son siège social dans 6-103 government rd, Hinton, AB-Alberta, T7V2A6. Drowning In Ink Tattoos a été enregistré sur 2012. Au total, la société a utilisé 0 noms commerciaux. Nous vous offrons une gamme complète de rapports et de documents contenant des données juridiques et financières, des faits, des analyses et des renseignements officiels provenant du Registre canadien. Less 10 travaillent dans l'entreprise. Capital - $ 316,000, ventes par an - Approximately $ 151,000. Drowning In Ink Tattoos est la société Foreign stock. Les informations sur le propriétaire, le directeur ou le gestionnaire de Drowning In Ink Tattoos ne sont pas disponibles. Les produits fabriqués dans Drowning In Ink Tattoos n'ont pas été trouvés.

L'activité principale de Drowning In Ink Tattoos est 7299-Miscellaneous personal service, incluant 4 autres destinations. La catégorie de l'industrie est Retail Trade. Vous pouvez également consulter les avis sur Drowning In Ink Tattoos, les offres d'emploi ouvertes, l'emplacement de Drowning In Ink Tattoos sur la carte. Pour plus d'informations, visitez le site ou envoyez une demande à des contacts. Les données ci-dessus proviennent de la base de données canadienne globale qui a été mise à jour sur 2024. Nous avons trouvé 0 marques qui mentionnent cette société.