DWP makes huge change to £193 a week benefit after 'overpayments' (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
Login Register
- Your Account
- Newsletters
- Bookmarks
- Sign Out
- Uk
- Us
11°C
The earnings threshold for Carer's Allowance has increased to £196 a week following changes this month.
BySamantha Downes, Kieran Isgin
The earnings threshold for Carer's Allowance has increased to £196 a week (Image: Getty)
The Carer's Allowance rule change means thousands could get £333 each month, a cash value increase of 1.7%, and the earnings threshold has also risen
As a result, an estimated 600,000 additional carers are now eligible for the payment which is valued at £83.30 a week, up from £81.90, or £333.20 every four weeks. The earnings limit - the maximum income someone claiming Carer's Allowance can earn - has increased to £196 a week, up from £151 a week.
READ MORE DWP crackdown warning as tiny £1 breach could trigger £4,330 repayment [LATEST]
This change follows numerous reports highlighting how unpaid carers were being compelled to repay thousands in benefits after exceeding this earnings rule by a small margin.
your earnings surpass the limit - even by just £1 - you forfeit your entitlement to Carer's Allowance.
For instance, supermarket employee Helen Grater was instructed to repay nearly £6,000 after she took on an extra shift at Sainsbury's while caring for her seriously ill partner.
Full-time carer and father-of-three George Henderson was forced to sell his home - or face imprisonment - after he was prosecuted for receiving an overpayment of Carer's Allowance, reports the Mirror.
READ MORE
Carers could access little-known resources like 4-night free holiday [LATEST]
Bruce Willis’ wife pushes for carers’ support after Gene Hackman’s death [LATEST]
Trending
Invalid email
We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy
Carers have expressed that the rules regarding earnings can be perplexing - especially when hours fluctuate or pay varies.
If your income changes weekly or monthly, then your average earnings are used to determine your eligibility for Carer's Allowance.
Carer's Allowance is granted to those providing at least 35 hours of care per week to someone who receives one of the following qualifying benefits:
- Disability Living Allowance - the middle or highest care rate
- Attendance Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment - daily living component
- Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance - the middle or highest care rate
- Pension Age Disability Payment
- Constant Attendance Allowance at or above the normal maximum rate with an Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Constant Attendance Allowance at the basic (full day) rate with a War Disablement Pension
- Child Disability Payment - the middle or highest care rate
- Adult Disability Payment - daily living component at the standard or enhanced rate
Related articles
- Unpaid carers 'still £2,551 out of pocket' per year despite Autumn Budget change
- Carers on key state benefit can earn £2,340 more from April but many don't know
- Carers urged to claim vital benefit or lose £4,200 a year
- DWP Carer's Allowance debt rockets to £250m with thousands affected by 'scandal'
- Carer’s Allowance recipients facing damning penalties as overpayments rocket
DWP Benefits Attendance Allowance
IPSO Regulated Copyright ©2025 Express Newspapers. "Daily Express" is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.