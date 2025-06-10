DWP makes huge change to £193 a week benefit after 'overpayments' (2025)

The earnings threshold for Carer's Allowance has increased to £196 a week (Image: Getty)

The Carer's Allowance rule change means thousands could get £333 each month, a cash value increase of 1.7%, and the earnings threshold has also risen As a result, an estimated 600,000 additional carers are now eligible for the payment which is valued at £83.30 a week, up from £81.90, or £333.20 every four weeks. The earnings limit - the maximum income someone claiming Carer's Allowance can earn - has increased to £196 a week, up from £151 a week.

This change follows numerous reports highlighting how unpaid carers were being compelled to repay thousands in benefits after exceeding this earnings rule by a small margin. your earnings surpass the limit - even by just £1 - you forfeit your entitlement to Carer's Allowance. For instance, supermarket employee Helen Grater was instructed to repay nearly £6,000 after she took on an extra shift at Sainsbury's while caring for her seriously ill partner. Full-time carer and father-of-three George Henderson was forced to sell his home - or face imprisonment - after he was prosecuted for receiving an overpayment of Carer's Allowance, reports the Mirror.

