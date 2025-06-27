E-commerce Logistics Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach USD 1733.3 Billion by 2031 (2025)

03-31-2025 03:46 PM CET | Press release from: HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

E-commerce Logistics Market

The latest study released on the Global E-commerce Logistics Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2031. The E-commerce Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include: FedEx Corporation (United States), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Aramex International (United Arab Emirates), XPO Logistics Plc. (United States), United Parcel Service, Inc. (United States), Gati Limited (India), Kenco Group, Inc. (United States), Clipper Logistics Plc. (United Kingdom), Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait), CEVA Logistics (France), Others

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global E-commerce Logistics market is valued at USD 481.7 billion in 2024 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD 1733.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 23.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Definition:

E-commerce logistics refers to the transportation, warehousing, and delivery management systems designed to fulfill online orders efficiently. As global e-commerce sales continue to increase, the logistics industry must adapt to the growing need for speed and accuracy in deliveries. Innovations in AI, drones, and automated delivery systems are transforming how goods are shipped, with an emphasis on reducing costs and improving delivery times. The market is expanding rapidly, driven by the growing demand for fast, reliable delivery services and new technologies that optimize the e-commerce supply chain.

Market Trends:

Rise of AI-driven delivery systems, drones, autonomous vehicles, and optimization in supply chain management for faster, more cost-efficient delivery.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth in online shopping, increased demand for faster deliveries, and innovations in last-mile delivery solutions.

Market Opportunities:

Expansion of same-day delivery services, growth in urban logistics, and optimization of warehousing through AI, robotics, and big data.

Market Challenges:

Issues with last-mile delivery logistics, rising costs of transportation, and regulatory challenges with new technologies like drones and autonomous vehicles.

Fastest-Growing Region:

Asia-Pacific

Dominating Region:

North America

Market Leaders & Development Strategies:

In September 2022, iThink Logistics, an Indian logistics startup, launched cross-border logistics services for Indian e-commerce sellers. The new service will allow Indian sellers to expand their businesses globally by enabling them to ship their products to over 220 countries. The service includes end-to-end logistics solutions, including international shipping, customs clearance, and delivery.

The Global E-commerce Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

E-commerce Logistics Market is Segmented by Application (Apparels, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Others) by Type (Forward Logistics, Reverse Logistics) by Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Others) by Model (3PL, 4PL, Others) by Operation (Domestic, International) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global E-commerce Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

•The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

•North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

•South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

•Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

•Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

•-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the E-commerce Logistics market by value and volume.

•-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the E-commerce Logistics

•-To showcase the development of the E-commerce Logistics market in different parts of the world.

•-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the E-commerce Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

•-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the E-commerce Logistics

•-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the E-commerce Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

