East Coast's reluctant spring interrupted by snow, ice pellets and freezing rain (2025)

By: Michael Tutton, The Canadian PressPosted: Last Modified:

Advertisement

Advertise with us

HALIFAX - Winter weather made a messy comeback Tuesday in parts of Atlantic Canada, with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in the forecast.

Read this article for free:

or

Already have an account? Log in here »

To continue reading, please subscribe:

Monthly Digital Subscription

$1 per week for 24 weeks*

  • Enjoy unlimited reading on winnipegfreepress.com
  • Read the E-Edition, our digital replica newspaper
  • Access News Break, our award-winning app
  • Play interactive puzzles

*Billed as $4 plus GST every four weeks. Offer only available to new and qualified returning subscribers. Cancel any time.

See Also
Elon Musk hands out $1 million payments after Wisconsin Supreme Court declines request to stop himGiddey dominates with 28 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists as Bulls beat Heat 119-111CMAJ urges more Canadian health research amid cuts to U.S. health agenciesToronto FC still in search of a win after scoreless draw with Minnesota United

To continue reading, please subscribe:

Add Winnipeg Free Press access to your Brandon Sun subscription for only

$1 for the first 4 weeks*

  • Enjoy unlimited reading on winnipegfreepress.com
  • Read the E-Edition, our digital replica newspaper
  • Access News Break, our award-winning app
  • Play interactive puzzles

Start now

No thanks

See Also
Here's what federal parties are promising workers threatened by Trump's trade war

*$1 will be added to your next bill. After your 4 weeks access is complete your rate will increase by $0.00 a X percent off the regular rate.

HALIFAX - Winter weather made a messy comeback Tuesday in parts of Atlantic Canada, with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in the forecast.

Read unlimited articles for free today:

or

Already have an account? Log in here »

HALIFAX – Winter weather made a messy comeback Tuesday in parts of Atlantic Canada, with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in the forecast.

Slippery conditions led to school closures in Nova Scotia, including in the Halifax regional school authority. Snowy weather slowed traffic in Halifax, and the main bridges across the harbour were bumper to bumper with vehicles during the morning commute.

“It’s not unexpected for this time of year, it’s just not really desired,” Ian Hubbard, Environment Canada meteorologist, said in a telephone interview.

The forecast in mainland Nova Scotia and parts of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland called for gusty winds and accumulations of about four to nine centimetres of wet snow and ice pellets. The snow was expected to gradually taper off overnight and into Wednesday, with sunny and warm conditions coming Thursday in many areas.

March 20 was the first official day of spring, but it’s common for the region to have at least a few snowy days in the weeks before Easter, Hubbard said. Four storm systems hit Atlantic Canada prior to Tuesday; two of them brought snow and freezing rain.

“We’ve had a couple of areas in the region that have received over 30 centimetres,” Hubbard said about all the snow that has fallen since March 20. Before the most recent storm, Sydney, N.S., received a total of 42 cm, Charlottetown was hit with 34 cm, and Moncton, N.B., recorded almost 40 cm.

Hubbard said residents may be noticing the return of winter more this year than in years past because of record breaking temperatures on March 15, when the Halifax airport recorded almost 13 C and crocuses sprang up around the province.

A positive aspect of the storms, the forecaster said, is that they increase the amount of moisture in the ground, which can reduce the risk of spring wildfires.

On May 28, 2023, a wildfire erupted in the western suburbs of Halifax and forced the evacuation of 16,400 people and destroyed 200 structures.

“Going back to the fall, we’ve had some drier than normal conditions,” Hubbard said. “So, any precipitation will certainly add to the overall amount of moisture in the soil, which is always important (in preventing fires).”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.

Advertisement Advertise With Us

Advertisement Advertise With Us

  • Print
  • Email
  • Read Later

Report ErrorSubmit a Tip

East Coast's reluctant spring interrupted by snow, ice pellets and freezing rain (2025)

References

Top Articles
Are Ipswich, Leicester and Saints on course to be worst ever bottom three? | The Knowledge
Kylian Mbappe breaks silence after Arsenal trashing of Real Madrid
Today’s best iOS app deals and freebies: Muse Dash, Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 4, more
Latest Posts
Launceston team returns to top-level competition after four-year absence
Draft high, dream big: Former Alabama star quarterback Jalen Milroe is an NFL project
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6428

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.