EastEnders fans solve how legendary character will return in 'epic' prediction (2025)

The beloved character was last seen fleeing Walford back in 2022

News Liam De Brun TV and Celebrity writer 20:00, 03 Apr 2025

EastEnders fans are claiming that they've solved how a legendary character will return after four years away in an 'epic' prediction.

It’s been a busy period for characters coming back to the BBC soap, with Vicki and Bex Fowler both making their comebacks this week for Martin Fowler’s upcoming funeral.

On top of this, the show’s 40th anniversary celebration saw Ross Kemp return as Grant Mitchell and Anita Dobson’s Angie Watts show up for the first time in 30 years in February.

At a time where more characters are coming back to Albert Square than ever before, a big upcoming event could pave the way for some old faces to reemerge.

Despite it being a week where Lauren Branning rejected Peter Beale’s proposal due to being convinced she attacked his mum Cindy Beale at Christmas, the pair got engaged on Wednesday (April 2).

Lauren decided to propose after learning that Peter’s grandmother Kathy Beale carried out the Christms attack, with the pair looking to move past their family drama and live their happily ever after.

In scenes that aired on Thursday (April 3), Peter buried the hatchet with Ian Beale and Kathy, leading to his dad offering to pay for his son’s wedding.

While they’re almost certain to wait until after their baby is born in the coming months to walk down the aisle, the eventual wedding has EastEnders fans convinced a number of stars will attend the ceremony.

@Mission-Violinist-16 wrote on the EastEnders Reddit page: “Lauren and Peter are getting married! They have the potential to have one of the best weddings in Eastenders history, considering how many characters could potentially return.

“Who I personally want to return (I have high expectations) I’d love for Max to return. I know Jake Wood doesn’t want to permanently return but i definitely think he’d make a special appearance considering the circumstances.

“I’d also want Tanya, Rainie, Stuart, Cora, Jane and Bobby to return. Imagine Tanya and Jane reuniting! Also, Jane could bring Masood considering they’re together. I don’t know if Bobby would return considering the actor left.”

The comments section of the post saw fans in agreement that Lauren’s father Max Branning is who they want to see again the most.

@McZadine said: “Max they'll definitely try to get but in the end it's up to Jake Wood. A short stint could be the chance to close up the unfinished businesses he has (Annie's paternity, baby Abi, Cindy coming face to face with the man that killed her son).” @GothicGolem29 replied: “Surely he won’t miss his daughter’s wedding? Like it would have to be a good excuse if Eastenders doesn’t decide to have the characters attend but not be on screen.”

@Relative-Play-6144 wrote: “I said yesterday I think it will be a Christmas Day wedding with loads of chaos. A Max return to continue Linda’s run of absolutely s*** Christmases would be another prediction and him have an affair with Cindy just for the drama.” @stpony wondered: “Does anyone know why Jake doesn't want to return full-time? I don't know of anything else he's working on, so has he quit acting and or, just got sick of EE?”

@Mission-Violinist-16 claimed: “He said something about the schedules being hectic and consuming. When you work on a soap you have to learn your lines every night so I feel like it definitely takes a toll on actors considering they constantly have to stay in character. I’ve also heard you can’t do other projects when you're on EastEnders, one of the reasons many people have quit.”

Max was last seen on the programme in 2022, when he decided to leave with his granddaughter Abi, named after her mum who passed away in 2018 after falling off the Queen Vic.

At the time Max was caught in a love triangle with Linda and Mick Carter, with Danny Dyer’s character threatening to kill him if he went near his wife again.

Speaking about his exit at the time, Jake said: "I have loved playing Max Branning who amongst other things in that time has had 4 marriages, 10 affairs, 4 children (2 dying from falling from the roof of The Queen Vic), been buried alive, watched unwanted DVDs at Xmas and perhaps most traumatising of all…shared a hot tub with Ian Beale.

"I have made some truly great friends whilst on the show and I’ll miss everyone there. I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what new horizons are around the corner."