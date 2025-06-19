Easter weather forecast: Sunshine, dangerous surf and a tropical cyclone (2025)

Australians are set to enjoy some warm autumn sun before a cooler change sweeps across the country’s south, experts have predicted in a glimpse into the forecast for egg-hunters and holiday-makers this Easter long weekend.

But it could be a much wilder story in WA’s far north due to a tropical cyclone likely to boomerang back to the coast.

A cold front will sweep across southern WA on Friday and reach the country’s southeast on Sunday, delivering lower than average temperatures for those regions, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

“There will be a distinct change in the weather for the southern states during the long weekend as hot, dry and sunny weather shifts to cool, cloudy conditions with patchy showers and the outside chance of thunderstorms,” senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.

“Southern Western Australia will already be feeling the cooler winds by Friday, but for South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, it’s likely to be Sunday when the weather shifts, while New South Wales and ACT hold onto the sunny and hot conditions until Monday.

“Rainfall from this passing weather system will be quite patchy during Easter, and on the whole, the rainfall totals will be low.”

It looks set to be a different story in WA’s far north, which is preparing for heavy rain and damaging wind courtesy of Tropical Cyclone Errol.

Errol is currently 540 kilometres northwest of Broome but is expected to become a category four behemoth and steer southeast back towards the coast on Thursday.

“While it is forecast to weaken (to a tropical low before making landfall) ... it may bring impacts such as heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging wind to parts of the Kimberley and Eastern Pilbara over the weekend,” Hines said.

A cyclone advice is now in place for more than 400km of the coast between Broome and Kuri Bay.

‘Hazardous conditions’

Large and powerful swells are also expected to roll into the NSW coast and offshore islands off the back of a deep low-pressure system in the Tasman Sea.

“These waves will build on Thursday and stay high until Saturday,” Hines said.

“Coastal hazard and hazardous surf warnings are likely to be issued.

“Given the fine and hot forecast for the east coast during Friday and Saturday, the community needs to be aware of the dangerous coastal conditions.”

Queensland is largely set to remain “sunny and dry” but widespread flooding remains in the state’s southwest, as well as South Australia’s northeast and northern NSW.

The flooding is expected to continue for weeks to come, “as floodwaters move slowly downstream” and several warnings remains in place.

The Top End will be warm — each day of the long weekend will be over 33C — but there is a chance of “patchy rain” through the Northern Territory’s west due to moisture from the Kimberley.

Forecast for the capitals

Perth: Thu: 16C to 27C, sunny; Fri: 13C to 23C, partly cloudy; Sat: 10C to 24C, sunny; Sun: 12C to 26C, mostly sunny; Mon: 15C to 29C, sunny.

Melbourne: Thu: 14C to 29C, sunny; Fri: 16C to 29C, mostly sunny; Sat: 16C to 25C, shower or two developing; Sun: 15C to 21C, shower or two; Mon: 12C to 19C, shower or two.

Sydney: Thu: 16C to 24C, shower or two; Fri: 15C to 25C, mostly sunny; Sat: 15C to 28C, sunny; Sun: 17C to 29C, mostly sunny; Mon: 17C to 25C, shower or two.

Brisbane: Thu: 16C to 28C, mostly sunny; Friday: 17C to 29C, sunny; Saturday: 17C to 29C, mostly sunny; Sun: 17C to 30C, sunny; Mon: 18C to 30C, sunny.

Adelaide: Thu: 17C to 26C, partly cloudy; Fri: 15C to 28C, mostly sunny; Sat: 20C to 27C, showers developing; Sun: 13C to 20C, shower or two; Mon: 11C to 21C, partly cloudy.

Canberra: Thu: 4C to 24C, sunny; Fri: 7C to 25C, cloud clearing; Sat: 7C to 27C, sunny; Sun: 9C to 24C, possible shower; Mon: 6C to 20C, shower or two.

Hobart: Thu: 12C to 23C, partly cloudy; Fri: 13C to 23C, shower or two; Sat: 13C to 20C, shower or two; Sun: 12C to 19C, shower or two; Mon: 11C to 20C, possible shower.

Darwin: Thu: 24C to 34, mostly sunny; Fri: 24C to 33C, possible shower; Sat: 25C to 33C, shower or two; Sun: 25C to 33C, possible shower; Mon: 25C to 34C, partly cloudy.