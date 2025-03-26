Easy Meatloaf with Stove Top Stuffing – Moist & Flavorful (2025)

JUMP TO RECIPESAVE RECIPE

This Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf recipe is the easiest way to make your meatloaf incredibly moist, using a box full of breadcrumbs! This budget-friendly recipe comes together fast when you’re short on supplies, making it the perfect shortcut for a delicious, hearty meal, without the hassle.

Why Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf is a Quick and Delicious Dinner Option

Say goodbye to long lists and hello to just a few simple ingredients–this box mix hack is a game-changer for making a meatloaf recipe with Stove Top stuffing! The breadcrumbs in the stuffing help retain moisture, resulting in a juicy, tender meatloaf every time. Plus, the seasoning is already built in, so you get all the flavor in a budget-friendly format.

Why serve stuffing as a side dish when you can bake it right into the meat? Meatloaf made with Stove Top stuffing creates a comforting, savory meal that locks in flavor and moisture right inside the loaf. The sweet ketchup glaze on top adds the perfect sweet, tangy kick. It’s always fun to give a classic recipe a moist meatloaf twist, especially when it’s so quick and delicious you can have dinner on the table in no time!

Ingredients for Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf

Lean ground beef: I used 85/15 ratio because just a bit of fat will prevent the meat from drying out. You can also swap the beef for ground turkey, ground chicken, or ground pork for a lower fat and calorie count.

Stove Top Stuffing Mix: I used Savory Herbs variety of stuffing but feel free to use your favorite flavor.

Ketchup: You can use BBQ sauce instead of ketchup for a different flavor profile.

Whole milk

Water: Chicken, vegetable, or beef broth can be substituted for the water.

Minced garlic

Eggs

See the recipe card for full information on ingredients and quantities.

How to Make Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf

Prepare The Pan: For easy removal and cleanup, line a 9×13 baking dish with a large piece of heavy duty aluminum foil and grease the foil with nonstick cooking spray, with enough overhang to lift the meatloaf out of the pan. Make sure it is wide enough to match the width of the meatloaf. Make The Mealoaf Mixture: Mix together the ground beef, box of Stove Top stuffing, ⅓ cup ketchup, milk, water, minced garlic and beaten eggs in a large bowl. Bake: Place the meatloaf into the loaf pan and bake uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes. Brush The Beef: Brush the remaining ketchup over the surface of the meatloaf. Bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F. Slice And Serve: Rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Enjoy!

Can You Make Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf Ahead of Time?

You can definitely make Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf ahead of time when dinner demands a little exta planning! Just prepare the meatloaf according these same instructions, shape it in your loaf pan, and cover it tightly with plastic wrap or foil. Store it in the fridge for up to 24 hours, and when you’re ready, bake it as usual. It’s a great way to save time without sacrificing flavor, so you can have a delicious, stress-free meal that tastes just as delicious as if you made it fresh that day. It’s the perfect meal to prep ahead, especially when you’re short on time!

What Type of Meat is Best for Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf? For this easy meatloaf recipe, ground beef is the classic choice, offering rich flavor and a juicy, slightly firm texture. Ground turkey or ground chicken are leaner options with more mild flavor, although they can be a bit drier, so you might need to add extra moisture. Ground pork provides a nice balance, offering a sweeter, milder taste with enough fat to keep the meatloaf moist. You can even mix meats for a customized flavor, like combining beef and pork for a rich, flavorful loaf!

How to Keep Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf Moist

To keep your Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf moist, a few simple tips can make all the difference.

Don’t Make It Dry: When combining the ingredients, mix just until everything is combined. Overmixing can make the meatloaf dense and dry. Maintain Moisture: Make sure you’re adding enough moisture from the ketchup, milk, and eggs. These ingredients help bind the mixture and keep it juicy. Test The Temperature: Keep an eye on your meatloaf while it bakes. Overbaking can dry it out, so use an internal meat thermometer to check the temperature. It should reach 160°F, and once it does, take it out to avoid losing moisture. Sit Before Slicing: After baking, let the meatloaf rest for about 5 minutes before slicing. This allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring a moist, tender bite.

Variations for Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf

Get creative and mix things up with your Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf!

For extra creaminess and flavor, mix in shredded cheese like cheddar, mozzarella, or even Parmesan. You can also sprinkle some on top before the final 20 minutes of baking for a cheesy crust.

Incorporate finely chopped veggies like onions, bell peppers, or mushrooms into the meat mixture. They'll add extra flavor, moisture, and a boost of nutrition!

A splash of Worcestershire sauce will deepen the savory flavor and keep the meatloaf juicy. Add it to the mixture or brush it over the top before baking.

Experiment with different Stove Top stuffing varieties like chicken, turkey, or savory herb. Each one brings its own unique twist to the dish and can complement different meats or seasonings.

Feel free to mix in a little garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, or Italian seasoning to elevate the flavor profile. You can even add some red pepper flakes for a slight kick!

Add a little brown sugar to the ketchup glaze to balance the tanginess and give your meatloaf the perfect finishing touch.

Add a little brown sugar to the ketchup glaze to balance the tanginess and give your meatloaf the perfect finishing touch. Cook It Crispier: You can bake your meatloaf on a baking sheet instead of a loaf pan for a different texture, as the meatloaf will cook more evenly and create a slightly crispier outer edge. Just be sure to shape the meatloaf into a loaf shape on the pan, and it should cook in about the same time.

Serving Suggestions This meatloaf pairs perfectly with some of my favorite sides. A variety of veggies, like carrots, peas, Brussels sprouts, or green beans are a great way to add color, crunch, and vitamins to your meal. A fresh green salad can bring a refreshing light contrast to the rich meatloaf. But if you’re in the mood for more carbs, mashed potatoes, garlic bread, or dinner rolls are good for soaking up the savory juices or glaze!

How to Store and Reheat Stove Top Stuffing Meatloaf

In The Refrigerator: Store leftover meatloaf in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

In The Freezer: Stove Top meatloaf can be frozen for up to 3 months. Wrap the entire meatloaf in a double layer of heavy duty aluminum foil.Individual slices of meatloaf can be wrapped in a layer of plastic wrap and then wrapped in heavy duty aluminum foil.

To Reheat: Allow the whole frozen meatloaf to thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating in a 350° oven for 20 to 25 minutes. You can also slice the leftovers and reheat them in the microwave for 1 ½ to 2 minutes.

