Easy Slime Recipe With Glue And Shaving Cream - [Mom Prepared] (2025)



Slime has taken the world by storm in recent years, with people of all ages enjoying the squishy, stretchy, and satisfyingly tactile experience of playing with this gooey substance. One of the most popular ways to make slime is with glue and shaving cream, creating a fluffy and light texture that is perfect for sensory play. In this article, we will explore an easy slime recipe using these two ingredients, as well as two variations to enhance the taste and texture of your slime.

Easy Slime Recipe With Glue And Shaving Cream:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of white school glue

– 1 cup of foaming shaving cream

– 1 tablespoon of baking soda

– 2-3 tablespoons of contact lens solution

– Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the white school glue and foaming shaving cream until well combined.

2. Add the baking soda and mix thoroughly.

3. Add the contact lens solution one tablespoon at a time, stirring until the slime begins to come together and pull away from the sides of the bowl.

4. Knead the slime with your hands until it reaches the desired consistency.

5. If desired, add a few drops of food coloring to the slime and continue kneading until the color is evenly distributed.

Variation 1: Fluffy Marshmallow Slime

To add a sweet twist to your slime, try incorporating marshmallows into the recipe. Simply melt a handful of marshmallows in the microwave and mix them into the slime before adding the contact lens solution. The result is a fluffy and stretchy slime that smells and feels like a marshmallow treat.

Variation 2: Minty Fresh Slime

For a refreshing and invigorating slime experience, add a few drops of peppermint extract or essential oil to the basic slime recipe. The minty scent will awaken your senses and leave you feeling energized as you play with your slime. This variation is perfect for those who enjoy a cool and tingly sensation while squishing and stretching their slime.

Now that you have two delicious variations of the basic slime recipe, let’s take a look at some interesting trends related to the world of slime:

Trend 1: DIY Slime Kits

As slime continues to gain popularity, DIY slime kits have become a hot commodity among children and adults alike. These kits typically include all the ingredients and supplies needed to make various types of slime, as well as instructions and tips for creating unique textures and colors. DIY slime kits are a convenient and fun way to explore the world of slime-making without the hassle of sourcing individual ingredients.

Trend 2: Slime ASMR Videos

ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) videos have become a popular trend on social media platforms, with creators producing content that triggers a relaxing and pleasurable sensation in viewers. Slime ASMR videos feature close-up shots of hands squishing, stretching, and playing with slime, accompanied by soothing sounds like squelching and crackling. These videos are a hit among slime enthusiasts who enjoy the sensory experience of watching and listening to slime being manipulated.

Trend 3: Slime Influencers

Just like in any other niche, there are influencers in the world of slime who have amassed a large following on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. These influencers share their slime creations, recipes, and techniques with their audience, inspiring others to get creative with their slime-making endeavors. Slime influencers often collaborate with brands to promote new products and innovations in the world of slime, further fueling the trend’s popularity.

Now, let’s hear from some professionals in the field of slime-making who have shared their thoughts on the easy slime recipe with glue and shaving cream:

“Slime-making is a versatile and creative hobby that allows individuals to express themselves through color, texture, and scent. The addition of marshmallows or mint extract to the basic recipe can elevate the sensory experience of playing with slime, making it even more enjoyable and engaging for users of all ages.” – Slime Artist

“I have seen a surge in interest in DIY slime kits among my clients, especially parents looking for fun and educational activities to do with their children. Slime-making promotes sensory exploration and fine motor skills development, making it a valuable and engaging pastime for kids.” – Child Development Specialist

“The ASMR qualities of slime have a unique and soothing effect on viewers, triggering a sense of relaxation and comfort. Slime ASMR videos have become a popular form of entertainment for those seeking a sensory escape from the stresses of daily life.” – Content Creator

As with any trend, there are common concerns and questions that arise when it comes to making slime. Here are 12 common concerns and answers related to the topic:

1. Is slime safe for children to play with?

Yes, as long as the slime is made with non-toxic ingredients and is used under adult supervision, it is safe for children to play with.

2. How can I prevent my slime from being too sticky?

If your slime is too sticky, add a small amount of contact lens solution or baking soda until it reaches the desired consistency.

3. Can I add glitter to my slime?

Yes, you can add glitter to your slime for a sparkly and eye-catching effect. Just be mindful of any allergies to glitter ingredients.

4. How should I store my slime?

Store your slime in an airtight container or resealable bag to prevent it from drying out or becoming contaminated.

5. What should I do if my slime becomes hard?

If your slime becomes hard or stiff, knead it with your hands or add a small amount of warm water to soften it back up.

6. Can I mix different colors of slime together?

Yes, you can mix different colors of slime together to create unique swirls and patterns. Just be aware that the colors may blend together over time.

7. How long will my slime last?

Properly stored slime can last for several weeks or even months, depending on the ingredients used and how it is cared for.

8. Can I add essential oils to my slime?

Yes, you can add essential oils to your slime for a pleasant aroma. Just be sure to use oils that are safe for skin contact.

9. What should I do if my slime gets on clothing or furniture?

If slime gets on clothing or furniture, try to remove it immediately with warm water and soap. Avoid using harsh chemicals that may damage the fabric.

10. Can I make edible slime?

Yes, there are edible slime recipes available that use food-safe ingredients like cornstarch and powdered sugar. These slimes are safe to play with and even eat in small quantities.

11. How can I make my slime stretchier?

To make your slime stretchier, knead it with your hands or add a small amount of baby oil or lotion to soften the texture.

12. Can I add beads or charms to my slime?

Yes, you can add beads, charms, or other small objects to your slime for added texture and visual interest. Just be cautious of choking hazards for young children.

In summary, making slime with glue and shaving cream is a fun and easy activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. By incorporating variations like fluffy marshmallow slime and minty fresh slime, you can customize your slime to suit your preferences and create a one-of-a-kind sensory experience. With trends like DIY slime kits, slime ASMR videos, and slime influencers shaping the landscape of slime-making, there are endless possibilities to explore in this vibrant and creative community. So grab your ingredients and get ready to dive into the wonderful world of slime!