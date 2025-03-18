Eating Well for your Kidneys | North Bristol NHS Trust (2025)

Managing your blood glucose levels is important to reduce the risk of more damage to your kidneys.

Good control of your blood glucose levels can give you more energy, restful sleep, healthier skin and gums and prevent problems with your nerves, eyes, feet and heart. Find out more about Complications of diabetesat www.diabetes.org.uk

It is important to follow any diet and lifestyle advice you have previously been given to help control your diabetes. The recommendations for eating well with diabetes are based around the The Eatwell Guideon the NHS website. This is the same healthy diet that is recommended for the general population and should be combined with aiming to get to or stay at a healthy weight. Find out more about diet and diabetes at Healthy eating with Diabetes and at Diabetes UK.

If your kidney function reduces or you start dialysis, you may be advised to follow other dietary advice such as a low potassium or low phosphate diet. Balancing this can be difficult so you can ask to speak to a dietitian.