EatProtein Hydrolyzed Collagen Juice (2 Month Supply) | 13,200mg Type 1&3 Collag • £52.71 (2025)

LOW-CALORIE WELLNESS: Each 52 kcal serving is sugar free and provides a full daily dose of collagen with essential nutrients, making it an easy addition to your healthy lifestyle without the guilt. Providing you with 64 servings to get you through a month! HIGH POTENCY FORMULA: Each serving delivers an impressive 13,200mg of fast-absorbing, hydrolyzed collagen (Type I & III) to support skin elasticity and rejuvenation effectively. NUTRIENT-ENRICHED FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH: Our unique blend includes Vitamin C and B6, Zinc, and Magnesium, maximizing collagen production and overall health benefits for your skin, hair, and nails. LOW-CALORIE WELLNESS: Each 52 kcal serving is sugar free and provides a full daily dose of collagen with essential nutrients, making it an easy addition to your healthy lifestyle without the guilt. COMPLETE AMINO ACID PROFILE: Formulated with all 9 essential amino acids crucial for optimal tissue repair and nutrient absorption, providing your body with the best foundation for overall wellness. CLINICALLY PROVEN BENEFITS: Experience the advantages of healthier skin, hair, and nails*, along with hormone regulation and immune system support* that contribute to your long-term vitality. CONVENIENT & REFRESHING: Sip on our delicious juice easily incorporated into your daily routine, with a convenient 250g pouch providing 16 servings of tasty wellness. CRAFTED BY EXPERTS: Made in the UK by nutritional specialists, ensuring the highest quality and effectiveness in every sip you take. 2 MONTH BUNDLE: With this purchase you receive 4x 250g pouches of our Collagen Juice Mix. Providing you with 64 servings to get you through a month! Condition: New

New Brand: EatProtein

