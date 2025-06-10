Ebrahim Rasool's Expulsion: A Cautionary Tale of Diplomatic Overreach (2025)

Zamikhaya Maseti Kwekhu! The expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's former Ambassador to the United States, by the Donald Trump Administration kusihlafunis’amanzi (is making us chew water).

While his well-publicized "homecoming" has been celebrated in some circles, his actions remain a glaring example of diplomatic overreach that should not be romanticised. Rasool's approach straddled two conflicting paradigms: Ubuntu Diplomacy, which he articulated succinctly during his address at the Cape Town International Airport on his arrival, and a more volatile Diplomatic Populism. His controversial statement that South Africa should not send a White ambassador to the U.S. only served to fuel divisive political narratives, providing ammunition to critics who labelled him a "race-baiting politician."

His rhetoric, though perhaps reflective of his convictions, ultimately harmed the interests of the very country he was meant to serve. Beyond his words, how Rasool conducted himself following his expulsion also warrants scrutiny. Rather than treating his departure as a diplomatic failure, he returned to South Africa with an almost triumphant narrative—one that framed him as a victim of political persecution rather than a diplomat who overstepped his mandate.

This attempt to recast himself as a principled martyr rather than an individual who compromised South Africa’s diplomatic standing is emblematic of the dangers of Diplomatic Populism, where personal branding overshadows national interests. It is important to strike a balance in assessing Rasool’s legacy. He is neither a hero nor a villain; he is a diplomat who misstepped. While it is natural for his peers, friends, and comrades to rally behind him, true leadership requires the courage to acknowledge mistakes openly. Behind-the-scenes murmurs will not aid in self-correction or institutional learning. Diplomats, like other professionals, must be held accountable for their missteps, not shielded from critique.

The South African government, through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, was notably eclipsed by the Rasool controversy. The measured statement of caution issued by the Presidency, while subtle, expressed clear disappointment. Reading between the lines, it is evident that Rasool's actions placed South Africa in an uncomfortable diplomatic position, one that could have been avoided with greater restraint. Rasool has often spoken about Ubuntu Diplomacy—a uniquely South African approach that emphasizes human dignity, mutual respect, and dialogue.

However, his actions betrayed this philosophy, as his statements fuelled division rather than fostering unity. Diplomacy, by its very nature, requires a careful balancing act: a diplomat must represent their nation's values while also engaging constructively with the host country. Rasool failed in this regard, allowing his rhetoric to outpace his diplomatic responsibilities. In contrast, what Rasool engaged in was a brand of Diplomatic Populism - a style of diplomacy that appeals to emotional and ideological constituencies rather than to the rigorous discipline of international engagement. This populist approach has far-reaching consequences:

Straining international relations : His inflammatory comments disrupted South Africa’s diplomatic standing with the U.S., a key trade partner.

Domestic polarization : By emphasizing racial divisions, he inadvertently deepened political fractures within South Africa.

Diminished credibility : South Africa's diplomatic community was left to manage the fallout from an Ambassador whose actions seemed to prioritize personal or ideological battles over national interest. The fundamental flaw in Diplomatic Populism is that it often prioritizes short-term emotional gains over long-term diplomatic strategy. While Rasool may have gained favour among certain ideological factions, he ultimately did so at the expense of South Africa’s broader diplomatic credibility. The consequences of Rasool’s expulsion extend beyond personal reputation - they impact South Africa’s diplomatic credibility on the global stage. The Trump administration, viewed his statements as an affront, forcing the South African government into damage control. The key lessons from this episode underscore the necessity that: Diplomats must carefully navigate political tensions and avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

A deep understanding of the host country’s political and social dynamics is crucial; and

Ambassadors serve their nation, not personal agendas. Words carry weight in diplomacy - Rasool’s miscalculation illustrates how messaging can impact international relations.

Diplomats are not political commentators. Their role is to serve the interests of their country, not their ideological leanings. The next Ambassador to the United States will inherit a challenging diplomatic landscape. The new appointment will need to repair strained ties, reassure U.S. counterparts of South Africa’s commitment to constructive dialogue, and work to restore diplomatic professionalism.

The immediate tasks will include, among other things: Rebuilding trust : Establishing credibility and fostering diplomatic relations that were damaged .

Reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to non-confrontational diplomacy : Ensuring that future engagements prioritize constructive dialogue rather than ideological grandstanding. Rasool’s misstep has also emboldened right-wing and conservative political forces within South Africa. The Democratic Alliance’s visit to the U.S. signals a strengthening of ties with powerful allies such as Elon Musk, who, despite facing significant business setbacks—including the arson attacks on Tesla showrooms - is positioned as a key player in shaping future U.S.-South Africa relations. There is growing concern that these forces could advance a broader political agenda aimed at regime change, making it imperative for the African National Congress (ANC) to engage in serious political and electoral recalibration to counteract this shift.

Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion serves as a critical case study of diplomatic missteps. While his defenders may argue that he stood by his principles, the reality remains: diplomacy demands prudence, not provocation. His case illustrates the dangers of allowing personal ideology to overshadow national interest in diplomatic affairs. The South African government must now take a proactive approach to repair relations with the U.S. and ensure that diplomatic representation is rooted in engagement rather than spectacle. Moving forward, it must prioritize selecting Ambassadors who understand that diplomacy is not about personal branding or ideological battles - it is about fostering sustainable and strategic international relations.

Rasool’s tenure, rather than being celebrated, should be examined as a cautionary tale of what happens when diplomacy is overtaken by personal ideology and political spectacle. His story serves as an important lesson for future diplomats: representing one’s country requires not just conviction, but also discipline, restraint, and a deep commitment to diplomatic protocol. * Zamikhaya Maseti is a Political Economy Analyst. He holds a Magister Philosophiae (M.Phil.) in South African Politics and Political Economy from the University of Port Elizabeth (UPE) now Nelson Mandela University.