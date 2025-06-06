Eddie Howe baffled as Newcastle face more touchline disruption after ban (2025)

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall will miss the team's trip to Brighton next week after picking up his third yellow card of the season and coach Eddie Howe has admitted he didn't understand why his No 2 had been punished during the win over Ipswich

Sport Oli Gamp 13:20, 27 Apr 2025

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted he was "baffled" to see assistant Jason Tindall handed a touchline ban after being shown a yellow card during their 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday. The Magpies sealed a crucial victory to stay in the race for Champions League football thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Dan Burn and William Osula.

But Tindall landed himself in hot water after getting into a verbal exchange with the fourth official during the game and was shown a yellow as a result - which was his third caution of the season.

He will now miss Newcastle 's trip to Brighton next weekend, a huge blow for Newcastle as they bid for a strong end to the campaign, and comes after the team already lost Howe for three games following his battle against pneumonia.

Tindall had previously presided over the last few games during Howe's illness and he did a superb job - guiding the team to two wins, a 4-1 win over Manchester United and a 5-0 romp over Crystal Palace. He lost the third game 4-1 to Aston Villa.

Howe admitted he couldn't understand why Tindall was cautioned after witnessing the incident and believes officials are trying to stop him from "managing" on the touchline.

Tindall is often an active presence in the Newcastle technical area, taking it upon himself to bark instructions at the team and allowing Howe a chance to sit back in the dugout from time to time.

"He was shown a yellow card - and it baffles me why to be honest," Howe said after the game. "I saw and heard everything. To a degree I think it is aimed at trying to stop Jason managing. I was the one sitting back in the dugout so I don't see the issue."

When asked if losing Tindall would be a huge blow, Howe tried to play down the significance and said players struggled to hear what managers and coaches were saying on the touchline anyway.

"Yeah, but let's not overegg it," he added. "The bigger blow would be losing a player. He is just there to support and help the players and he will still be there.

"I think we over-egg the importance of the touchline, really, because the players can't hear what you're saying anyway. You think they can, but you can't. I was just pleased to lead the team and very pleased with how we played."

Tindall is known for his passionate displays and wild celebrations on the touchline and has been involved in controversy in the past. On Boxing Day, he was involved in an altercation with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery that led to a 20-man brawl in the tunnel following Newcastle's 3-0 win over the Villans.

He was sent off for his role in the fracas, which also saw Villa analyst Victor Manas dismissed. Howe was quizzed on the brawl and if it could be classed as such. He replied: "I don’t think that’s far off. These things always start without the intention of it happening in the way that it did. It’s not at all how I want my players or staff to be, but sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right and protect each other.

"I saw plenty, but I don’t know the actual details of why (Tindall) was sent off. That would need some clarification for me because I think if you’re going to send one off, you could probably send 10 to 15 people off. So, I’m not quite sure of what he’s been charged with (doing)"

