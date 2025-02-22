Effect of Whey Protein Isolate and Soy Protein Isolate on Textural Properties and Syneresis of Frozen Traditional Chinese Hot Pot Egg Sausage Gels (2025)

2.1. Textural Properties and Syneresis of Egg Sausages at Various Protein Isolate and Modified Cassava Starch Concentrations

This study examined the textural properties of egg sausage using various concentrations of whey protein isolate (0.5% and 1.0%) and modified cassava starch (1.0%, 2.0%, and 3.0%), as evaluated through penetration testing and presented in Table 1 and Table 2. Our analysis revealed that the incorporation of modified cassava starch and whey protein isolate led to significant reductions (p < 0.05) in all measured parameters of frozen egg sausages when tested at −18 °C for 15 days. This effect can be attributed to the formation of less robust heat-induced structures, resulting from the swelling of whey protein isolates and gelatinization of modified cassava starch within the egg protein gel matrix. Research by Pu et al. [17] established that egg albumen produces a more structured and robust gel network compared to whey isolate. When incorporated into the egg protein gel matrix, denatured whey protein isolate appears to influence the structural integrity, leading to reduced break point, breaking force, rigidity, and gel strength measurements [18]. Similarly, the gelatinized modified cassava starch integrates into the egg sausage gel network. These findings suggest that both gel rigidity and network water holding capacity are crucial determinants in assessing egg sausage stability against syneresis. According to McSwiney et al. [19], network formation occurs through the aggregation of unfolded whey protein molecules via nonspecific hydrophobic and sulfhydryl disulfide interactions. Our observations indicate that elevated concentrations of both whey protein isolate and modified cassava starch resulted in enhanced gel strength (Table 1 and Table 2).

Table 1. Effect of modified cassava starch amounts on textural characteristics 1 of egg sausage during cold storage (mean ± SD, n = 10). Modified Cassava Starch (%) Breaking Point Breaking Force Gel Strength Rigidity (mm) (N) (N × mm) (N/mm) 24 h at 4 °C 0 (Control) 9.60 ± 0.16 a 21.94 ± 0.40 c 210.8 ± 6.9 a 2.28 ± 0.03 d 1.0 9.06 ± 0.23 b 20.81 ± 0.45 c 188.1 ± 7.9 b 2.29 ± 0.01 d 2.0 8.25 ± 0.10 c 23.52 ± 0.18 b 194.1 ± 2.6 b 2.85 ± 0.05 c 3.0 8.16 ± 0.23 c 25.60 ± 1.22 a 209.2 ± 15.7 a 3.13 ± 0.06 b 15 Days at −18 °C 0 6.43 ± 0.41 e 24.54 ± 1.83 b 157.8 ± 13.1 c 3.83 ± 0.43 a 1.0 6.84 ± 0.24 d 23.87 ± 0.86 b 163.3 ± 7.5 c 3.49 ± 0.19 a 2.0 7.07 ± 0.28 d 26.57 ± 1.65 a 184.9 ± 2.4 b 3.75 ± 0.13 a 3.0 7.18 ± 0.18 d 26.71 ± 0.77 a 192.0 ± 8.6 b 3.71 ± 0.12 a Open in a new tab 1 Gel strength = (Breaking force × Breaking point); Rigidity = (Breaking force/Breaking point); Mean with a different letter in the same sub-column are significantly different (p< 0.05).

Table 2. Effect of whey protein isolate concentrations on textural characteristics 1 of egg sausage during cold storage (mean ± SD, n = 10). Whey Protein Isolate (%) Breaking Point Breaking Force Gel Strength Rigidity (mm) (N) (N × mm) (N/mm) 24 h at 4 °C 0 (Control) 9.60 ± 0.16 b 21.94 ± 0.40 a 210.8 ± 6.9 b 2.28 ± 0.03 a 0.5 8.63 ± 0.33 a 22.10 ± 1.04 a 191.1 ± 15.3 a 2.55 ± 0.08 b 1 9.37 ± 0.17 b 23.69 ± 1.25 b 222.1 ± 14.7 b 2.52 ± 0.11 b 15 Days at −18 °C 0 6.43 ± 0.41 d 24.54 ± 1.83 b 157.8 ± 13.1 d 3.83 ± 0.43 d 0.5 5.97 ± 0.18 c 17.43 ± 0.35 c 104.2 ± 3.8 c 2.91 ± 0.10 c 1 6.02 ± 0.18 d 18.35 ± 0.85 c 110.4 ± 4.3 c 3.05 ± 0.20 c Open in a new tab 1 Gel strength = (Breaking force × Breaking point); Rigidity = (Breaking force/Breaking point); Mean with a different letter in the same sub-column are significantly different (p< 0.05).

Analysis of Table 1 and Table 2 reveals that frozen egg sausage containing modified cassava starch or whey protein isolate exhibits reduced breaking point, breaking force, and gel strength compared to samples stored at 4 °C for 24 h. The force–deformation curve analysis indicates elevated gel rigidity (initial slope of the curve) in frozen samples compared to refrigerated counterparts. This phenomenon can be attributed to protein denaturation and subsequent water loss from the protein gel matrix during frozen storage. The structural integrity is maintained through cross-linking between egg protein, sucrose, salt, and egg yolk fat components post-simmering. The product’s structure consists of a three-dimensional network capable of significant water retention, with egg proteins serving as the primary structural component. Post-freezing, the texture demonstrates reduced resistance to mastication. Our findings indicate that while modified cassava starch and whey protein isolate contribute to textural refinement in frozen samples, they do not exhibit significant synergistic interactions at the tested concentrations. Given the potential for adverse organoleptic properties at higher concentrations, whey protein isolate incorporation should be maintained at or below 2%.

The percentage of syneresis in frozen egg sausage serves as a key metric for assessing how protein gels resist adverse physical alterations during freezing storage (Figure 1A,B). The phenomenon of syneresis in frozen egg sausage occurs due to enhanced molecular aggregation between protein molecules and internal bonds, particularly involving denatured hydrophobic side chains, resulting in water expulsion from the protein gel matrix. Consequently, the volume of released water serves as an effective indicator of protein denaturation during frozen storage. The separation of water from frozen egg sausage not only diminishes consumer acceptance and texture quality but may also result in the loss of water-soluble nutrients. Nevertheless, the incorporation of protein isolates and cassava starch, which demonstrate water retention capabilities, effectively reduces syneresis. Research has demonstrated that whey proteins possess the capacity to form heat-induced gels that effectively retain substantial quantities of water and other food components [20,21]. Syneresis manifests as a reorganization of the gel matrix through the enhancement of egg protein–whey protein isolate or soy protein isolate junctions, which is influenced by ingredient composition. The denatured whey proteins form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. As a result, the egg protein and whey protein isolate gel matrix exhibits reduced syneresis compared to egg sausage gel independently. The addition of 3% modified cassava starch demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing syneresis to 1.24% in frozen egg sausage (Figure 1C).

Figure 1. Open in a new tab

Table 3 presents the textural properties analysis of egg sausage containing soy protein isolate at 0.5% and 1.0% concentrations, as determined through penetration testing. The incorporation of soy protein isolate demonstrated no significant alterations in penetration test parameters of egg sausages stored at 4 °C for 24 h. Research by Comfort and Howell [22] demonstrated that elevated protein concentrations led to enhanced storage modulus in the soya isolate gel network. Their findings indicated an increase in intermolecular cross-links, resulting in a more cohesive matrix [22]. However, they noted that beyond certain protein concentration thresholds, the increase in storage modulus became less pronounced due to reduced protein solubility and matrix formation participation [22]. This observation potentially explains why the addition of whey protein isolate and soy protein isolate did not enhance the breaking force and gel strength of egg sausage in our current study (Table 2 and Table 3). This may be attributed to the established formation of the egg protein gel, which limits the solubility of whey protein isolate and soy protein isolate. While egg sausage is characterized as a three-dimensional protein network capable of water retention, the microstructural composition—comprising a protein network with embedded yolk fat globules or water-emulsified components—plays a crucial role. Previous research by Howell [9] has documented synergistic interactions and phase aggregation in protein mixtures, including egg albumen, whey, and soya. However, our findings indicate that soy protein isolate did not produce an enhanced synergistic effect in the egg protein–soy protein isolate combined systems. Analysis reveals that frozen egg sausage exhibits marginally higher rigidity compared to samples stored at 4 °C for 24 h (Table 3). This can be attributed to water displacement from the denatured protein gel matrix following frozen storage. Furthermore, while the breaking force of frozen egg sausage decreased, the breaking point showed minimal variation (p > 0.05) post-thawing (Table 3). Penetration test data indicate lower breaking force values in frozen egg sausage compared to refrigerated samples at 4 °C for 24 h, suggesting reduced textural firmness after frozen storage. The experimental results demonstrate that soy protein isolate reduces the breaking force and gel strength of egg sausage following frozen storage.

Table 3. Effect of soy protein isolate concentrations on textural characteristics 1 of egg sausage during cold storage (mean ± SD, n = 10). Soy Protein Isolate (%) Breaking Point Breaking Force Gel Strength Rigidity (mm) (N) (N × mm) (N/mm) 24 h at 4 °C 0 (Control) 9.60 ± 0.16 ab 21.94 ± 0.40 b 210.8 ± 6.9 b 2.28 ± 0.03 ab 0.5 9.84 ± 0.39 b 21.32 ± 0.55 a 209.7 ± 5.3 ab 2.16 ± 0.12 a 1 9.29 ± 0.25 a 21.68 ± 0.24 ab 201.5 ± 5.4 a 2.33 ± 0.07 b 15 Days at −18 °C 0 6.43 ± 0.41 c 24.54 ± 1.83 b 157.8 ± 13.1 c 3.83 ± 0.43 c 0.5 6.60 ± 0.29 c 16.39 ± 0.66 c 108.2 ± 5.0 d 2.48 ± 0.17 b 1 6.21 ± 0.22 c 15.20 ± 1.04 c 94.3 ± 4.2 e 2.45 ± 0.25 b Open in a new tab 1 Gel strength = (Breaking force × Breaking point); Rigidity = (Breaking force/Breaking point); Mean with a different letter in the same sub-column are significantly different (p< 0.05).

Analysis of Figure 1A indicates that soy protein isolate demonstrates superior water retention properties post-thawing compared to whey protein isolate (Figure 1B), effectively mitigating the syneresis phenomenon. The incorporation of these protein isolates enhances hydrophilic characteristics through increased protein content. During the freezing process, the volumetric expansion of water impacts the structural integrity of the egg protein–soy protein isolate gel matrix. The extent of syneresis in thawed egg sausages is determined by various gel permeability factors, including pore dimensions, protein–protein interactions, and the compositional heterogeneity within the egg sausage gel network. The structural integrity of the continuous egg protein network undergoes modification due to ice crystal formation and protein reorganization during freezing, resulting in increased porosity of the egg gel matrix, which facilitates water release upon thawing. Research has established that gellan gum exhibits gel-forming capabilities in both substituted and unsubstituted forms at minimal concentrations [23,24]. Research by Gibson and Sanderson [25] demonstrated that substituted form–soy protein isolate gel exhibits favorable textural properties upon thawing, producing gels with desirable softness and tenderness. Their findings indicate that the egg protein–soy protein isolate gel demonstrates excellent freeze tolerance, with soy protein isolate effectively mitigating ice crystal damage to the egg protein gel structure. While previous studies have shown that elevated concentrations of salt and sucrose (20%) can lower the freezing point and provide protective effects against frozen egg damage [24], our analysis revealed that moderate levels of salt (2%) and sucrose (1.5%) proved insufficient in protecting against freezing stress in egg sausage stored at −18 °C.

Table 4 presents the analysis of texture properties in egg sausages containing various whey protein isolate concentrations and 3% modified cassava starch. The incorporation of 3% modified cassava starch led to significant (p < 0.05) reductions in the breaking point of egg sausages from 9.60 mm to 8.16 mm when stored at 4 °C for 24 h (Table 2 and Table 4). Furthermore, this addition resulted in significant (p < 0.05) enhancements in both breaking force and rigidity under the same storage conditions (Table 2 and Table 4). As a thickening agent, starch represents an efficient carbohydrate composed of glucose units connected through extensive glycosidic bonds and branched molecular structures. During thermal processing, starch granules undergo swelling and water absorption, leading to gelatinization that enhances gel system viscosity and reduces syneresis. Research indicates that cassava starch gels demonstrate notably lower firmness compared to whey protein isolate gels at equivalent concentrations [26,27]. In bologna sausage applications, starch incorporation facilitates the development of a more consolidated and robust heat-induced protein matrix [28]. The combination of 3% modified cassava starch and 2% whey protein isolate demonstrates a beneficial synergistic interaction within protein–starch composite systems.

Table 4. Effect of whey protein isolate concentrations on textural characteristics 1 of egg sausage containing 3% modified cassava starch during cold storage (mean ± SD, n = 10). Whey Protein Isolate (%) Breaking Point Breaking Force Gel Strength Rigidity (mm) (N) (N × mm) (N/mm) 24 h at 4 °C 0 8.16 ± 0.23 a 25.6 ± 1.2 b 209.2 ± 15.7 a 3.13 ± 0.06 c 1 9.53 ± 0.10 b 24.5 ± 0.3 a 233.6 ± 2.1 b 2.57 ± 0.08 a 2 9.86 ± 0.07 c 28.7 ± 0.2 c 283.0 ± 3.5 c 2.91 ± 0.04 b 15 Days at −18 °C 0 7.18 ± 0.18 d 26.7 ± 0.7 b 192.0 ± 8.6 a 3.71 ± 0.12 d 1 7.89 ± 0.45 a 28.6 ± 1.7 c 225.8 ± 14.0 b 3.62 ± 0.39 d 2 8.14 ± 0.16 a 31.5 ± 0.8 d 257.0 ±11.4 d 3.87 ± 0.04 d Open in a new tab 1 Gel strength = (Breaking force × Breaking point); Rigidity = (Breaking force/Breaking point); Mean with a different letter in the same sub-column are significantly different (p< 0.05).

The addition of 3% modified cassava starch and whey protein isolate demonstrated a more pronounced increase in breaking force for frozen egg sausage compared to the addition of whey protein alone (Table 2 and Table 4). Analysis revealed that frozen egg sausage containing whey protein isolate and 3% modified cassava starch exhibited higher rigidity compared to samples stored at 4 °C for 24 h (Table 4). Upon thawing, the protein gel matrix released a minimal amount of water. During thermal processing, the enhanced denaturation of whey protein, starch gelatinization, and their interaction with egg protein led to increased water-holding capacity through reduced protein molecular hydrophobicity. According to Table 4, the breaking point measurements in penetration tests for frozen egg sausage were lower compared to samples stored at 4 °C for 24 h. The data demonstrated that modified cassava starch, when combined with the egg protein matrix, yielded superior frozen egg protein gel structure compared to whey protein isolate alone (Table 2). While these findings indicate increased chewiness in egg sausage following frozen storage, syneresis results confirmed that the combination of 2% whey protein isolate and 3% modified cassava starch enhanced the textural properties of egg sausage post-freezing (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Open in a new tab

Research by Li and Yeh [29] established that meat protein undergoes denaturation at temperatures below starch gelatinization, resulting in a continuous network formation within starch/meat composite systems. Further investigations by Huang et al. [30] revealed enhanced gel strength, hardness, and chewiness characteristics in surimi gel following refrigerated storage with tapioca starch incorporation. Studies on egg protein–dextran conjugates have demonstrated their capacity to enhance protein structure stability and significantly improve emulsifying properties in protein–polysaccharide conjugates [31,32]. The observed effects of starch on frozen egg sausage’s textural properties aligned with findings from linear programming and response surface methodology studies optimizing surimi gel texture [33]. Research conducted by Kim and Lee [34] indicated that starch incorporation led to improved firmness and water-holding capacity in surimi gel. Consequently, the addition of modified cassava starch demonstrated significant effectiveness in reducing syneresis in frozen egg sausage (Figure 2).

As demonstrated in Table 5, the penetration test revealed the effects of varying soy protein isolate concentrations on the textural characteristics of egg sausage containing 3% modified cassava starch. Analysis indicated that incorporating soy protein isolate led to notable increases (p < 0.05) in breaking point, breaking force, and gel strength of egg sausages stored at 4 °C for 24 h. The investigation revealed a synergistic interaction between soy protein isolate and modified cassava starch within the egg protein gel matrix, as evidenced in the egg protein–soy protein isolate mixed systems (Table 5). Furthermore, the addition of modified cassava starch at 3.0% demonstrated a significant impact (p < 0.05) on both breaking force and breaking point of egg sausages stored at 4 °C for 24 h (Table 3 and Table 5). Comparative analysis showed enhanced rigidity in egg sausages containing 3% modified cassava starch versus those without the additive when stored at 4 °C for 24 h (Table 3 and Table 5). Moreover, frozen egg sausages exhibited superior rigidity compared to specimens stored at 4 °C for 24 h, attributable to the minimal water loss from the frozen egg sausage–starch matrix during the thawing and starch retrogradation processes. Research by Teramoto and Fuchigami [1] demonstrated that high-pressure freezing effectively minimizes textural and structural degradation in frozen egg custard gel. Their analysis revealed that conventional freezing at atmospheric pressure (−20 °C) produced the largest ice crystal formation. The post-thaw analysis indicated an increase in breaking force and rigidity of the frozen egg sausage (Table 5). However, penetration tests indicated that the breaking point values of frozen egg sausage were comparatively lower than samples stored under refrigeration at 4 °C for 24 h, as shown in Table 5. This phenomenon can be attributed to post-thaw moisture loss, which subsequently enhanced the gel strength of the frozen egg sausage, resulting in increased product firmness after frozen storage. The experimental findings indicate that the incorporation of modified cassava starch and soy protein isolate enhances the textural characteristics of egg sausage during both pre- and post-cold storage periods. According to Li et al. [35], thermal processing revealed no chemical interaction between cassava starch and soy protein concentrate. Their findings suggest that protein network modification occurs through the displacement of proteins by gelatinized starch.

Table 5. Effect of soy protein isolate concentrations on textural characteristics 1 of egg sausage containing 3% modified cassava starch during cold storage (mean ± SD, n = 10). Soy Protein Isolate (%) Breaking Point Breaking Force Gel Strength Rigidity (mm) (N) (N × mm) (N/mm) 24 h at 4 °C 0 8.16 ± 0.23 a 25.6 ± 1.2 a 209.2 ± 15.7 a 3.13 ± 0.06 b 1 9.45 ± 0.41 b 27.7 ± 0.9 b 261.8 ± 4.3 b 2.93 ± 0.41 a 2 9.88 ± 0.13 c 33.8 ± 0.6 c 334.5 ± 1.7 c 3.42 ± 0.13 c 15 Days at −18 °C 0 7.18 ± 0.18 e 26.7 ± 0.7 a 192.0 ± 8.6 a 3.71 ± 0.12 d 1 7.57 ± 0.45 d 30.6 ± 1.7 d 231.6 ± 14.0 d 4.04 ± 0.39 e 2 7.89 ± 0.08 a 34.7 ± 0.4 c 273.8 ± 5.5 e 4.00 ± 0.04 e Open in a new tab 1 Gel strength = (Breaking force × Breaking point); Rigidity = (Breaking force/Breaking point); Mean with a different letter in the same sub-column are significantly different (p< 0.05).

Table 6 presents the analysis of texture properties in egg sausages containing 1% whey protein isolate and 3% modified cassava starch with varying water content. Statistical analysis revealed significant (p < 0.05) reductions across all measured parameters during penetration testing, conducted at both refrigerated (4 °C, 24 h) and frozen (−18 °C, 15 days) conditions. The data demonstrate that egg sausages containing 1% whey protein isolate and 3% modified cassava starch exhibit enhanced rigidity under frozen conditions compared to refrigerated storage at 4 °C for 24 h. This observation correlates with the decreased breaking point observed in frozen samples as water content increases. Upon thawing, a minimal quantity of water was released from the protein gel matrix. The penetration test data indicate lower breaking points in frozen samples compared to those refrigerated at 4 °C for 24 h. While frozen storage resulted in enhanced chewiness, the penetration tests demonstrated that increased water content contributed to improved tenderness and softness in both pre- and post-storage conditions (Table 6). The findings demonstrate that incorporating modified cassava starch and whey protein enhances the water retention capabilities of frozen egg sausage. As illustrated in Figure 2, the incorporation of 3% modified cassava starch and 2% whey protein isolate significantly reduces syneresis. The egg protein gelation process maintains equilibrium through a tertiary, three-dimensional network structure. This network structure effectively immobilizes substantial quantities of water when combined with whey protein isolate, modified cassava starch, and sugar, thereby enhancing the cross-linking between protein strands. The formation of covalent bonds between proteins facilitates both inter- and intra-molecular cross-linking within the egg sausage protein gels. Additionally, hydrogen bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bonds between polymers serve crucial functions in maintaining the stability and cross-linking of the composite matrix. Despite the introduction of additional water, the combination of 3% modified cassava starch and 1% whey protein isolate demonstrated superior water retention in thawed egg sausage compared to the application of whey protein isolate independently (Figure 1B). The reinforcing effects observed in composite protein–starch gels can be attributed to the expansion of modified cassava starch granules within the egg and whey protein isolate gel matrix. This process facilitates matrix compaction, resulting in reduced syneresis and enhanced firmness [34]. Research by Tolstoguzov [36] indicates that protein–polysaccharide mixtures typically exhibit thermodynamic incompatibility at neutral pH, leading to phase separation. Subsequently, Clark [37] established that the gelation of these incompatible polymer mixtures produces structures classified as filled or composite gels [37]. In these binary mixtures, protein and starch components demonstrate the capacity to establish continuous gel networks, with network formation and strength being influenced by phase stability, concentration, and temperature conditions.