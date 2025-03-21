Effective Premature Ejaculation Treatments in Australia | NextClinic (2025)

Premature ejaculation (PE) affects approximately 30% of men in Australia, making it one of the most common male sexual health concerns. Despite its prevalence, many men hesitate to seek treatment due to embarrassment or uncertainty about available options. This comprehensive guide explores evidence-based treatments available in Australia, including medications like paroxetine and dapoxetine, topical solutions, and lifestyle modifications that can help manage this condition effectively.

Understanding Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is characterized by ejaculation that occurs sooner than desired during sexual activity, typically within one minute of penetration, and causes distress to the individual or their partner. PE can be classified as either lifelong (primary) or acquired (secondary), with the latter developing after previously normal ejaculatory experiences.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, sexual health concerns like PE significantly impact men's overall wellbeing and relationships. Seeking appropriate treatment is crucial not only for improving sexual satisfaction but also for enhancing relationship quality and mental health.

Medication Options for Premature Ejaculation in Australia

Several pharmaceutical treatments have demonstrated effectiveness in managing PE. These medications work through different mechanisms to delay ejaculation and improve sexual satisfaction.

Paroxetine for Premature Ejaculation

Paroxetine belongs to a class of medications called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), originally developed to treat depression and anxiety disorders. Research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine has shown that SSRIs like paroxetine can significantly delay ejaculation as a side effect of their primary action.

How Paroxetine Works

Paroxetine works by increasing serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and has been found to inhibit the ejaculatory reflex. By enhancing serotonin activity, paroxetine effectively delays ejaculation in many men.

A study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research found that daily paroxetine treatment increased the intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) by 8.8-fold compared to baseline measurements.

Dosing and Administration

In Australia, paroxetine for PE is typically prescribed at lower doses than those used for depression:

Starting dose : 10mg daily, taken in the morning

: 10mg daily, taken in the morning Maintenance dose : 20-40mg daily, adjusted based on response and tolerability

: 20-40mg daily, adjusted based on response and tolerability On-demand dosing: Some physicians may prescribe 20mg to be taken 4-6 hours before anticipated sexual activity

It's important to note that paroxetine is prescribed "off-label" for PE in Australia, meaning it's not officially approved for this indication but has substantial evidence supporting its use.

Effectiveness of Paroxetine

According to research published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, paroxetine can increase ejaculation time by 700-1400% in men with PE. This significant improvement makes it one of the most effective oral treatments available.

The full effects of paroxetine typically develop over 2-3 weeks of daily use, with some men reporting benefits within the first week of treatment.

Dapoxetine (Priligy)

Dapoxetine, marketed under the brand name Priligy, is the first medication specifically developed and approved for treating PE in Australia. Unlike other SSRIs, dapoxetine has a rapid onset of action and is quickly eliminated from the body, making it suitable for on-demand use.

How Dapoxetine Works

Like paroxetine, dapoxetine increases serotonin levels at neural synapses. However, its unique pharmacokinetic profile allows it to work quickly (within 1-2 hours) and be cleared from the body within 24 hours, reducing the risk of long-term side effects associated with daily SSRI use.

A comprehensive review published in The Lancet showed that dapoxetine significantly improved control over ejaculation and satisfaction with sexual intercourse in men with PE.

Dosing and Administration

In Australia, dapoxetine is available in two strengths:

30mg tablets : Recommended starting dose

: Recommended starting dose 60mg tablets: May be prescribed if the 30mg dose is insufficient

Dapoxetine should be taken 1-3 hours before anticipated sexual activity and no more than once every 24 hours. It should be swallowed whole with a full glass of water, with or without food.

Effectiveness of Dapoxetine

Clinical trials documented by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) show that dapoxetine can increase IELT by 2.5 to 3 times compared to placebo. Approximately 60% of men report "good" or "very good" control over ejaculation after treatment with dapoxetine.

One significant advantage of dapoxetine is that it doesn't require daily dosing, making it convenient for men who don't engage in sexual activity frequently or prefer not to take daily medication.

Topical Treatments: Ejaculation Delay Sprays and Creams

For men who prefer not to take oral medications or experience side effects from them, topical treatments offer a viable alternative. These products typically contain local anesthetics that reduce penile sensitivity without significantly affecting pleasure.

How Ejaculation Delay Sprays Work

Delay sprays and creams typically contain mild anesthetics such as lidocaine or benzocaine. When applied to the penis before sexual activity, these compounds temporarily reduce sensitivity in the most sensitive areas, particularly the glans (head) and frenulum.

According to research published in the European Urology journal, topical anesthetics can increase IELT by 3-6 times compared to baseline.

Popular Delay Sprays Available in Australia

Several ejaculation delay sprays are available in Australian pharmacies and online retailers:

Promescent: Contains lidocaine in a patented absorption technology that limits transfer to partners Stud 100: A benzocaine-based spray with over 40 years of market presence Dragon Delay: Contains multiple desensitizing agents, including lidocaine Climax Control: Combines lidocaine with natural extracts claimed to enhance performance

Application Guidelines

For optimal results with ejaculation delay sprays:

Apply 10-15 minutes before sexual activity

Start with 2-3 sprays and adjust based on response

Allow the product to absorb fully before sexual contact

Wash hands thoroughly after application

Remove any excess product before intimate contact with a partner

Effectiveness and Considerations

Research published in Sexual Medicine Reviews indicates that topical treatments can extend IELT by 200-600% with minimal side effects. However, effectiveness varies significantly between individuals.

Potential limitations include:

Temporary reduction in sensation that may affect pleasure

Possible transfer to partner causing numbness

Need for timing the application correctly

Allergic reactions in sensitive individuals

Psychological and Behavioral Approaches

Medication and topical treatments address the physical aspects of PE, but psychological approaches tackle underlying mental factors that may contribute to the condition.

Sex Therapy and Counseling

The Australian Psychological Society recognizes that PE often has psychological components, including anxiety, relationship issues, or unrealistic expectations. Sex therapy with a qualified psychologist or sex therapist can help address these factors.

Therapy approaches may include:

Cognitive-behavioral techniques to manage performance anxiety

Communication strategies for couples

Mindfulness practices to enhance awareness during sexual activity

Addressing underlying relationship concerns

Many Australian psychologists specialize in sexual health issues, and Medicare rebates may apply under a Mental Health Treatment Plan.

Physical Techniques

Several physical techniques can help men gain better control over ejaculation:

The Stop-Start Technique

This technique, developed by Dr. James Semans, involves stimulating the penis until just before the point of ejaculation, then stopping until the sensation subsides before resuming stimulation. Research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine shows that with consistent practice over 6-12 weeks, many men report significant improvements in ejaculatory control.

The Squeeze Technique

Similar to the stop-start method, this technique involves squeezing the glans of the penis when approaching ejaculation to reduce the urge. A study from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners found that 60-90% of men reported improvement with regular practice of this technique.

Pelvic Floor Exercises

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles through regular exercises (similar to Kegel exercises performed by women) can improve ejaculatory control. According to a research published in the National Library of Medicine, men who regularly performed pelvic floor exercises showed a 37% improvement in ejaculatory control after 12 weeks.

Dietary and Lifestyle Modifications

While no food can "cure" premature ejaculation, certain dietary and lifestyle changes may support overall sexual health and potentially help manage PE symptoms.

Foods That May Support Sexual Health

Research from the CSIRO and other reputable institutions suggests that certain nutrients may support sexual function:

Zinc-rich foods: Oysters, pumpkin seeds, and lean meats contain zinc, which is essential for testosterone production and reproductive health. L-arginine sources: Foods like watermelon, nuts, and seeds contain L-arginine, an amino acid that supports nitric oxide production and healthy blood flow. Magnesium-rich foods: Leafy greens, bananas, and dark chocolate contain magnesium, which may help reduce anxiety and support muscle function. Antioxidant-rich foods: Berries, citrus fruits, and colorful vegetables provide antioxidants that support overall vascular health, potentially benefiting sexual function.

Lifestyle Factors

Several lifestyle modifications may contribute to better sexual health and ejaculatory control:

Regular Exercise

A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that men who engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity for 30-60 minutes at least four times per week reported improved sexual function, including better ejaculatory control.

Stress Management

Research from the University of Sydney indicates that chronic stress contributes to sexual dysfunction through hormonal imbalances and psychological impacts. Stress reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, or regular relaxation practices may help manage PE.

Limiting Alcohol and Avoiding Recreational Drugs

While alcohol might temporarily delay ejaculation, regular consumption can worsen PE in the long term. According to the National Health and Medical Research Council, excessive alcohol and drug use is associated with various sexual dysfunctions, including PE.

Adequate Sleep

Research published in the Sleep Medicine Reviews journal found that sleep deprivation negatively affects testosterone levels and overall sexual function. Maintaining good sleep hygiene may support better sexual health.

Combination Approaches for Optimal Results

For many men, combining treatment modalities offers the best outcomes. A comprehensive approach to PE might include:

Short-term medication (such as dapoxetine or paroxetine) to provide immediate relief Behavioral techniques to develop long-term control Psychological support to address anxiety or relationship factors Lifestyle modifications to improve overall sexual health

According to the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, this multifaceted approach yields the highest success rates, with up to 85% of men reporting significant improvement.

Accessing Treatment in Australia

Consulting Healthcare Providers

The first step in addressing PE is consulting a healthcare provider. In Australia, this typically starts with a general practitioner (GP) who can:

Assess the condition and rule out underlying medical causes

Prescribe appropriate medications

Refer to specialists if necessary

For those preferring discretion or convenience, telehealth services like NextClinic offer accessible options for obtaining prescriptions for PE medications without in-person visits.

Prescription Requirements

In Australia, both paroxetine and dapoxetine require a prescription. While paroxetine may be covered under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) for depression or anxiety, it typically isn't covered when prescribed for PE. Dapoxetine is not currently listed on the PBS.

Over-the-Counter Options

While prescription medications require a doctor's consultation, several options are available without prescription:

Ejaculation delay sprays and creams (available at pharmacies)

Specialized condoms with desensitizing lubricants

Herbal supplements (though evidence for their efficacy is limited)

Making an Informed Decision

When considering treatment options for PE, several factors should influence your decision:

Severity and type of PE: Lifelong PE might benefit from different approaches than acquired PE Frequency of sexual activity: Determines whether daily or on-demand treatment is more suitable Partner involvement: Some treatments require partner cooperation or may impact their experience Personal preferences: Comfort with medication versus behavioral approaches Cost considerations: PBS coverage, private health insurance, and out-of-pocket expenses

A discussion with a healthcare provider can help weigh these factors and develop a personalized treatment plan.

Conclusion

Premature ejaculation is a common condition that can significantly impact quality of life and relationships. Fortunately, Australian men have access to various effective treatment options, from medications like paroxetine and dapoxetine to topical solutions, behavioral techniques, and lifestyle modifications.

The key to successful management lies in open communication with healthcare providers, willingness to try different approaches, and patience during the treatment process. With appropriate intervention, most men can achieve significant improvements in ejaculatory control and sexual satisfaction.

Remember that PE is a medical condition, not a personal failing, and seeking help is a positive step toward better sexual health and wellbeing.

TLDR

Q: How long does dapoxetine make you last? Dapoxetine (Priligy) typically increases ejaculation time by 2.5 to 3 times compared to baseline. In clinical studies, men who normally ejaculated within 1-2 minutes were able to last approximately 3-6 minutes after taking dapoxetine. Individual results vary based on dosage (30mg vs 60mg) and personal factors. The medication reaches peak effectiveness when taken 1-3 hours before sexual activity and its effects last for approximately 3-4 hours after administration.

Q: When should I take paroxetine for premature ejaculation? For daily use, paroxetine should be taken in the morning with or without food. When prescribed for premature ejaculation, it typically reaches full effectiveness after 2-3 weeks of consistent use. For on-demand treatment (less common with paroxetine than with dapoxetine), it should be taken 4-6 hours before sexual activity. Always follow your doctor's specific instructions as dosing recommendations may vary based on your individual circumstances and medical history.

Q: What are Paroxetine's side effects? Common side effects of paroxetine include nausea, drowsiness, dry mouth, reduced libido, and difficulty achieving orgasm. Less common side effects may include headache, insomnia, dizziness, and fatigue. Most side effects diminish within the first few weeks of treatment. Serious side effects, though rare, can include mood changes, increased anxiety, and sexual dysfunction that persists after discontinuation. Long-term use requires regular monitoring by a healthcare provider. Abrupt discontinuation may cause withdrawal symptoms, so dosage should be reduced gradually under medical supervision.

Q: What are Dapoxetine's side effects? Dapoxetine's most common side effects include nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, and insomnia. These typically occur within the first few hours after taking the medication and resolve quickly due to dapoxetine's short half-life. Approximately 10-15% of men experience mild to moderate side effects, with fewer than 5% discontinuing treatment as a result. Serious side effects are rare but may include syncope (fainting), particularly with the 60mg dose or when combined with alcohol. Dapoxetine has lower rates of sexual side effects compared to daily SSRI treatment due to its on-demand dosing and short duration of action.