Effects of Polysaccharide Supplementation on Lactic Acid Bacteria-Fermented Soy Protein Gel: Structural Characteristics, Allergenicity, and Epitope Analysis (2025)

Among all FSPIs with added polysaccharides, F-PDX displayed the lowest antigenicity and IgE-binding capacity at I-120, followed closely by F-IN. Consequently, peptidomic methods were employed to compare the peptide profiles of SPI, FSPI, F-PDX, and F-IN at I-0 and I-120, with the aim of identifying major allergens and degraded epitopes.

3.4.1. Epitope Degradation Rate of Soy Allergens

Figure 4 illustrates the degradation rates of major soy allergen epitopes in samples before and after gastrointestinal digestion. Soy protein predominantly consists of 10 allergenic proteins. Compared to SPI, the three FSPIs showed higher epitope degradation rates, indicating that LAB fermentation promoted the degradation of allergenic epitopes, leading to a decrease in allergenicity. This discovery was consistent with the results of protein antigenicity analysis. Following gastrointestinal digestion, all samples exhibited significantly enhanced epitope degradation rates, particularly the two samples with added polysaccharides (F-PDX and F-IN).

Fermentation significantly increased the degradation rates of allergenic epitopes in soybean proteins (Figure 4A). This was especially evident in the glycinin G2, G3, and G4 subunits, as well as all β-conglycinin subunits and the basic 7S globulin. The degradation rates rose from 20.7%, 0.0%, 17.4%, 20.0%, 6.8%, 14.7%, and 2.7% for SPI to 41.5%, 18.2%, 43.5%, 66.7%, 38.6%, 69.3%, and 18.4% for FSPI, respectively. The 3D structural diagrams show that FSPI enhanced the degradation of all soy allergens (highlighted in green, Figure 4A). Previous research has shown that fermentation promotes the breakdown of allergenic epitopes. Once degraded, these epitopes may no longer bind to specific immunoglobulin E (IgE), reducing their allergenic potential [23]. Our findings support this and show that adding polysaccharides to the soy fermentation mixture further boosts the degradation of allergenic epitopes, particularly in the glycinin subunits and α and β subunits of β-conglycinin, with the degraded epitopes predominantly located in the protein’s external α-helix structures (highlighted in red and yellow, Figure 4A). Among the FSPIs, samples with added polysaccharide PDX had higher degradation rates for the G1, G2, G3, and G5 subunits of glycinin and the β subunit of β-conglycinin. Degradation rates increased from 20.6%, 41.5%, 18.2%, 21.9%, and 69.3% in FSPI to 29.4%, 45.3%, 36.4%, 40.7%, and 90.7% in F-PDX (highlighted in red, Figure 4A). Structural diagrams show that the further degraded epitopes in PDX-incorporated FSPI are concentrated in the irregular curls and α-helix regions on the protein’s exterior. In contrast, samples with added polysaccharide IN showed enhanced degradation for the G1 and G5 subunits of glycinin, the α subunit of β-conglycinin, and the trypsin inhibitor. Degradation rates increased from 20.6%, 21.9%, 66.7%, and 16.7% in FSPI to 44.1%, 28.1%, 70.0%, and 50.0% in F-IN (highlighted in yellow, Figure 4A). The structural diagrams show that F-IN further enhanced the degradation of the external α-helix structures of these protein subunits compared to FSPI.

At I-120, all samples exhibited a significant increase in the degradation of allergenic epitopes compared to their undigested state (Figure 4B). Notably, FSPI digestate demonstrated a greater reduction in allergenic epitopes compared to SPI digestate, particularly in the G1, G2, and G4 subunits of glycinin, as well as the α and β subunits of β-conglycinin, alongside the basic 7S globulin. Three-dimensional structural diagrams revealed that the SPI digestate predominantly targeted the degradation of the external α-helix and irregular curl structures of the G1 subunit of glycinin, whereas the degradation of G2 and G4 subunits was primarily focused on the internal β-sheet structures (highlighted in blue, Figure 4B). The degradation of β-conglycinin and the basic 7S globulin by SPI was relatively complete, whereas the FSPI digestate further enhanced the degradation of epitopes in these proteins’ external regions (highlighted in green, Figure 4B). In comparison to FSPI digestates, samples that included added polysaccharides demonstrated higher degradation rates for allergenic epitopes. Specifically, the F-PDX digestate showed increased degradation rates for the G5 subunits of glycinin and the α and α’ subunits of β-conglycinin, with rates rising from 50.0%, 73.3%, and 70.5% in FSPI digestate to 56.2%, 76.7%, and 72.7% in F-PDX digestates. The 3D structural diagrams indicated that the further degraded allergenic epitopes were predominantly concentrated in the external α-helix structures of β-conglycinin (highlighted in red, Figure 4B). Notably, the glycinin G5 subunit exhibited a higher epitope degradation rate in F-PDX both before and after digestion compared to FSPI. This suggests that the addition of the polysaccharide PDX may facilitate LAB proteomic degradation, thereby enhancing the disruption of epitopes during gastrointestinal digestion. Furthermore, the degradation rates of the α and α’ subunits of β-conglycinin were comparable to FSPI before digestion, but were higher in the F-PDX digestates. This discrepancy may be attributed to PDX’s influence on the structure or arrangement of these allergens, ultimately aiding the enzymatic hydrolysis process and leading to the more extensive degradation of these subunits during digestion. The F-IN digestate showed increased degradation rates for the G1, G2, and G3 subunits of glycinin, as well as the basic 7S globulin, with percentages rising from 85.3%, 88.7%, 68.2%, and 71.0% in the FSPI digestate to 88.2%, 92.5%, 72.7%, and 84.2% in the F-IN digestate. Three-dimensional diagrams indicated that, compared to the FSPI digestate, the F-IN digestate significantly enhanced the degradation of the external α-helix structures of the basic 7S globulin (highlighted in yellow, Figure 4B). Notably, the glycinin G1 subunit exhibited a higher epitope degradation rate in F-IN than in FSPI, both before and after digestion. This observation suggests that the inclusion of polysaccharide IN enhances protein degradation by LAB, thereby improving the disruption of epitopes during gastrointestinal digestion. The degradation rates of the G2 and G3 subunits of glycinin and the basic 7S globulin were similar in FSPI before digestion, but showed higher rates in F-IN digestates after digestion. This may result from the integration of IN, which affects the structure or arrangement of these allergens, thus facilitating the enzymatic hydrolysis process and leading to the more extensive degradation of these subunits during digestion.

The addition of polysaccharides yielded different epitope disruption profiles for various allergens. Polysaccharides facilitated the degradation of certain allergens during fermentation, such as glycinin G5 in F-PDX and glycinin G1 in F-IN, which resulted in the greater breakdown of their primary structures and improved epitope degradation profiles in their respective digestates. In contrast, for other allergens, including the β-conglycinin α and α’ subunits in F-PDX, as well as glycinin G2, G3 subunits and the basic 7S globulin in F-IN, the addition of polysaccharides mainly promoted the epitope degradation rate after gastrointestinal digestion, which might be due to the interruption and rearrangement of protein higher-order structures, thereby improving their degradation profiles during digestion. Previous studies indicated that LAB fermentation significantly altered the higher structure of soy protein. Additionally, disruption of the primary structure occurred, including the α and β subunits of β-conglycinin and the G1 and G2 subunits of glycinin; some allergenic epitopes were degraded, thereby reducing the protein’s allergenicity [24]. Our study illustrates that the incorporation of polysaccharides PDX and IN into fermented soy protein may further enhance modifications to both primary and higher-order structures, as well as protein rearrangement. These changes ultimately influence the degradation rate during digestion, resulting in a reduction in protein allergenicity.