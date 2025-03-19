Einfache Suche nach HS-Codes — Umfassende Liste und Suche (2025)

01
Live animals
02
Meat and edible meat offal
03
Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates
04
Dairy produce; birds' eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
05
Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
06
Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage
07
Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers
08
Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons
09
Coffee, tea, maté and spices
10
Cereals
11
Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten
12
Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruit; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder
13
Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts
14
Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included
15
Animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes
16
Preparations of meat, of fish, of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, or of insects.
17
Sugars and sugar confectionery
18
Cocoa and cocoa preparations
19
Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; pastrycooks' products
20
Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants
21
Miscellaneous edible preparations
22
Beverages, spirits and vinegar
23
Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal fodder
24
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; products, whether or not containing nicotine, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body
25
Salt; sulphur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement
26
Ores, slag and ash
27
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
28
Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals, of radioactive elements or of isotopes
29
Organic chemicals
30
Pharmaceutical products
31
Fertilisers
32
Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks
33
Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations
34
Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modelling pastes, «dental waxes» and dental preparations with a basis of plaster
35
Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes
36
Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations
37
Photographic or cinematographic goods
38
Miscellaneous chemical products
39
Plastics and articles thereof
40
Rubber and articles thereof
41
Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather
42
Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silk-worm gut)
43
Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof
44
Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
45
Cork and articles of cork
46
Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork
47
Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; recovered (waste and scrap) paper or paperboard
48
Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard
49
Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans
50
Silk
51
Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric
52
Cotton
53
Other vegetable textile fibres; paper yarn and woven fabrics of paper yarn
54
Man-made filaments; strip and the like of man-made textile materials
55
Man-made staple fibres
56
Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns; twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof
57
Carpets and other textile floor coverings
58
Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace; tapestries; trimmings; embroidery
59
Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use
60
Knitted or crocheted fabrics
61
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted
62
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted
63
Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags
64
Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles
65
Headgear and parts thereof
66
Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking-sticks, seat-sticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof
67
Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair
68
Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials
69
Ceramic products
70
Glass and glassware
71
Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, metals clad with precious metal, and articles thereof; imitation jewellery; coin
72
Iron and steel
73
Articles of iron or steel
74
Copper and articles thereof
75
Nickel and articles thereof
76
Aluminium and articles thereof
78
Lead and articles thereof
79
Zinc and articles thereof
80
Tin and articles thereof
81
Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof
82
Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal
83
Miscellaneous articles of base metal
84
Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
85
Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
86
Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds
87
Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof
88
Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof
89
Ships, boats and floating structures
90
Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof
91
Clocks and watches and parts thereof
92
Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles
93
Arms and ammunition; parts and accessories thereof
94
Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; luminaires and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings
95
Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof
96
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
97
Works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques
98
Harmonized System Code for Project Imports; Laboratory Chemicals; Passengers’ Baggage; Personal Importations by Air or Post; Ship Stores