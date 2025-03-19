Einfache Suche nach HS-Codes — Umfassende Liste und Suche (2025)

01

Live animals

02

Meat and edible meat offal

03

Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

04

Dairy produce; birds' eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

05

Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

06

Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage

07

Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

08

Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons

09

Coffee, tea, maté and spices

10

Cereals

11

Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten

12

Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruit; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder

13

Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts

14

Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included

15

Animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

16

Preparations of meat, of fish, of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, or of insects.

17

Sugars and sugar confectionery

18

Cocoa and cocoa preparations

19

Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; pastrycooks' products

20

Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants

21

Miscellaneous edible preparations

22

Beverages, spirits and vinegar

23

Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal fodder

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; products, whether or not containing nicotine, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body

28

Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals, of radioactive elements or of isotopes

29

Organic chemicals

30

Pharmaceutical products

31

Fertilisers

32

Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

33

Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

34

Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modelling pastes, «dental waxes» and dental preparations with a basis of plaster

35

Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes

36

Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations

37

Photographic or cinematographic goods

38

Miscellaneous chemical products

39

Plastics and articles thereof

40

Rubber and articles thereof

41

Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather

42

Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silk-worm gut)

43

Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof

44

Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

45

Cork and articles of cork

46

Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork

47

Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; recovered (waste and scrap) paper or paperboard

48

Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

49

Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans

50

Silk

51

Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric

52

Cotton

53

Other vegetable textile fibres; paper yarn and woven fabrics of paper yarn

54

Man-made filaments; strip and the like of man-made textile materials

55

Man-made staple fibres

56

Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns; twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof

57

Carpets and other textile floor coverings

58

Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace; tapestries; trimmings; embroidery

59

Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use

60

Knitted or crocheted fabrics

61

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted

62

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted

63

Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags

64

Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles

65

Headgear and parts thereof

66

Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking-sticks, seat-sticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof

67

Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair

68

Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials

69

Ceramic products

70

Glass and glassware

71

Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, metals clad with precious metal, and articles thereof; imitation jewellery; coin

72

Iron and steel

73

Articles of iron or steel

74

Copper and articles thereof

75

Nickel and articles thereof

76

Aluminium and articles thereof

78

Lead and articles thereof

79

Zinc and articles thereof

80

Tin and articles thereof

81

Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof

82

Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal

83

Miscellaneous articles of base metal

84

Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

85

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

86

Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds

87

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

88

Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

89

Ships, boats and floating structures

90

Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

91

Clocks and watches and parts thereof

92

Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles

93

Arms and ammunition; parts and accessories thereof

94

Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; luminaires and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings

95

Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof

96

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

97

Works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques

98

Harmonized System Code for Project Imports; Laboratory Chemicals; Passengers’ Baggage; Personal Importations by Air or Post; Ship Stores

