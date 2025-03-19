Einfache Suche nach HS-Codes — Umfassende Liste und Suche (2025)

Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; luminaires and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, metals clad with precious metal, and articles thereof; imitation jewellery; coin

Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair

Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted

Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use

Man-made filaments; strip and the like of man-made textile materials

Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans

Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; recovered (waste and scrap) paper or paperboard

Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork

Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silk-worm gut)

Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather

Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modelling pastes, «dental waxes» and dental preparations with a basis of plaster

Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals, of radioactive elements or of isotopes

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; products, whether or not containing nicotine, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body

Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants

Preparations of meat, of fish, of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, or of insects.

Animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included

Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruit; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder

Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage

Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

Dairy produce; birds' eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

