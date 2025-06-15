Eko Health | Eko and Boehringer Ingelheim Collaborate for Canine Heart Health (2025)

INGELHEIM, Germany, and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2025 | Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, and Eko Health, a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence (AI) for early detection of heart and lung diseases, have entered a strategic collaboration agreement. This collaboration brings together Boehringer’s depth in canine cardiology with Eko Health’s powerful AI algorithms and digital stethoscopes — already trusted by healthcare professionals worldwide, with over 650,000 devices sold for use in human medicine. Leveraging their combined expertise, along with Boehringer’s proprietary algorithm developed with support from leading veterinary cardiologists worldwide, the collaboration aims to enhance the early detection and diagnosis of heart disease in dogs. A canine-specific detection algorithm will be made available to veterinarians through a purpose-built Eko mobile app launching in 2026.

A heart murmur in dogs is an audible sound resulting from turbulent blood flow when cardiac valves fail to close properly, similar to the condition observed in humans. Heart murmurs are a very typical finding in canine myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD),1 a chronic and common heart condition that is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in dogs2 and affects approximately 10 to 15% of dogs in their lifetime.3

“As a longtime leader in canine cardiology, we know that early diagnosis of MMVD and consideration of early appropriate treatment are key to helping affected dogs live better and longer lives,” explained Dr. Erich Schött, Head of Pet Therapeutics and Pet Vaccines at Boehringer Ingelheim. “By collaborating with Eko Health, we look forward to simplifying and improving canine heart murmur detection so that more dogs and pet owners can have additional years of life to love. The innovative tool will give veterinarians the ability to hear, see and document the sounds of heart murmurs and to share it with the dog owners.”

Regular veterinary check-ups are vital for maintaining optimal health in dogs, yet many dogs are not evaluated for potential heart murmurs. In a typical clinic visit, veterinarians rely on an analog stethoscope to detect murmurs — often in noisy environments and during time-constrained exams. This traditional method can miss subtle or early-stage murmurs, especially those that fall outside the range of human hearing. Through this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eko Health are equipping veterinarians with a simple, powerful tool to detect heart murmurs earlier and with greater confidence.

“We’re proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim to deliver AI-powered tools that meaningfully improve how veterinarians detect heart disease,” said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder of Eko Health. “By combining Boehringer’s global leadership in animal health with Eko’s unique ability to deliver advanced detection algorithms to the point of care, we can help millions of pets — and the families who love them — receive the life-extending care they deserve.”

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health. For more information, visitwww.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About Eko Health

Eko Health is a leading digital health company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform —with over 650,000 devices sold to clinicians globally — allows them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with over $165 million in funding from ARTIS Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Double Point Ventures, EDBI, Highland Capital Partners, LG Technology Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, NTTVC, Questa Capital, and others.For more information, visit www.ekohealth.com.

