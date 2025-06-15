Eko Product Warranty Policy (2025)

Updated June 1, 2025
Eko Health, Inc. (“Eko”) provides a limited warranty on the products it manufactures and sells directly to customers.
We encourage you to review this warranty thoroughly to understand the terms and conditions under which your product is covered. Our Customer Service team can provide support and guidance if you have any questions or require assistance. Please note that by using an Eko device, you are agreeing to be bound by the terms of this warranty. For any warranty issues, please contact our Customer Service team. All warranty services must be authorized and performed by Eko or a service provider expressly authorized by Eko; otherwise, you will be liable for the full cost of the services.
Coverage details and duration
Device coverage depends on the country or region where the purchase was made. Coverage begins from the date of delivery.
- Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope
- Worldwide: 1-year warranty
- EMEA: 2-year warranty
- Eko CORE™ Digital Attachment
- Worldwide: 2-year warranty
- EMEA: 2-year warranty
- 3M™ Littmann CORE™ Digital Stethoscope
- Worldwide: 2-year warranty
- EMEA: 2-year warranty
Note: Accessories, such as cases and chestpiece covers from Eko, are not covered under this warranty.
Warranty eligibility
- Coverage applies only to products purchased directly from Eko or an authorized reseller.
- Coverage is valid only in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, EMEA (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.), and other approved markets where Eko products are officially sold.
- The warranty is non-transferable.
This warranty does not cover:
- Damage from accidents, misuse, or neglect resulting from your actions, although we understand that accidents happen, and we will do what we can to support you in those situations.
- Unauthorized repairs or modifications.
- Cosmetic damage (e.g., scratches or dents).
- Wear and tear from normal use.
- Damage from liquid, dirt, or extreme environments.
- Issues caused by unauthorized hardware or software products.
Eko’s responsibility
If your product experiences a defect in materials or workmanship during the warranty period, Eko will, at its discretion:
- Repair the product.
- Replace it with a product of equal value and function.
Note: Any repaired or replaced product remains under the original warranty period.
How to request service
Contact Eko Support:
- Email: support@ekohealth.com
- Online chat: Available during business hours at support.ekohealth.com
- Include your order number, device serial number, product description, and a summary of the issue.
Contact the 3M™ Littmann® Service Center:
The 3M™ Littmann® Service Center provides repair and service for Littmann stethoscopes.
- Phone: (800) 228-3957
- Press Option 1 for Littmann → Option 2 → Option 1 for Littmann CORE Support
- Email: littmannsoftwaresupport@solventum.com
- Website: Littmann Warranty and Repair Service
Contact FIGS Support
FIGS services the warranty for exclusive colors of the CORE 500™ chestpiece and earpiece.
- Phone or text: (424) 500-8209
- Email: File a support request
- Website: wearfigs.com
Legal details
This warranty gives you specific legal rights, which may vary depending on your location. It does not affect any statutory rights you may have under applicable consumer laws.
Eko’s liability is limited to the purchase price of the product. We are not responsible for any indirect or consequential damages.
View full terms and conditions.
POL:
002 Rev.1
Date of Issue:
June 1, 2025
Your feedback helps us improve our content
Thank you!
Related articles
- Eko Product Warranty Policy
- Return policy
- Find Your Serial Number
- CORE 500™ Device Policy: Broken Glass
- Start a return