Eko Product Warranty Policy (2025)

Updated June 1, 2025

Eko Health, Inc. (“Eko”) provides a limited warranty on the products it manufactures and sells directly to customers.

We encourage you to review this warranty thoroughly to understand the terms and conditions under which your product is covered. Our Customer Service team can provide support and guidance if you have any questions or require assistance. Please note that by using an Eko device, you are agreeing to be bound by the terms of this warranty. For any warranty issues, please contact our Customer Service team. All warranty services must be authorized and performed by Eko or a service provider expressly authorized by Eko; otherwise, you will be liable for the full cost of the services.

Coverage details and duration

Device coverage depends on the country or region where the purchase was made. Coverage begins from the date of delivery.

Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope Worldwide: 1-year warranty EMEA: 2-year warranty

Eko CORE™ Digital Attachment Worldwide: 2-year warranty EMEA: 2-year warranty

3M™ Littmann CORE™ Digital Stethoscope Worldwide: 2-year warranty EMEA: 2-year warranty



Note: Accessories, such as cases and chestpiece covers from Eko, are not covered under this warranty.

Warranty eligibility

Coverage applies only to products purchased directly from Eko or an authorized reseller.

Coverage is valid only in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, EMEA (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.), and other approved markets where Eko products are officially sold.

The warranty is non-transferable.

This warranty does not cover:

Damage from accidents, misuse, or neglect resulting from your actions, although we understand that accidents happen, and we will do what we can to support you in those situations.

Unauthorized repairs or modifications.

Cosmetic damage (e.g., scratches or dents).

Wear and tear from normal use.

Damage from liquid, dirt, or extreme environments.

Issues caused by unauthorized hardware or software products.

Eko’s responsibility

If your product experiences a defect in materials or workmanship during the warranty period, Eko will, at its discretion:

Repair the product.

Replace it with a product of equal value and function.

Note: Any repaired or replaced product remains under the original warranty period.

How to request service

Contact Eko Support:

Email: support@ekohealth.com

support@ekohealth.com Online chat: Available during business hours at support.ekohealth.com Include your order number, device serial number, product description, and a summary of the issue.

Available during business hours at

Contact the 3M™ Littmann® Service Center:

The 3M™ Littmann® Service Center provides repair and service for Littmann stethoscopes.

Phone: (800) 228-3957 Press Option 1 for Littmann → Option 2 → Option 1 for Littmann CORE Support

(800) 228-3957 Email: littmannsoftwaresupport@solventum.com

Website: Littmann Warranty and Repair Service

Contact FIGS Support

FIGS services the warranty for exclusive colors of the CORE 500™ chestpiece and earpiece.

Legal details

This warranty gives you specific legal rights, which may vary depending on your location. It does not affect any statutory rights you may have under applicable consumer laws.

Eko’s liability is limited to the purchase price of the product. We are not responsible for any indirect or consequential damages.

View full terms and conditions.