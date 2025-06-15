Eko Product Warranty Policy (2025)

Table of Contents
Coverage details and duration Warranty eligibility Eko’s responsibility How to request service Legal details Related articles References

Updated June 1, 2025

Eko Health, Inc. (“Eko”) provides a limited warranty on the products it manufactures and sells directly to customers.

We encourage you to review this warranty thoroughly to understand the terms and conditions under which your product is covered. Our Customer Service team can provide support and guidance if you have any questions or require assistance. Please note that by using an Eko device, you are agreeing to be bound by the terms of this warranty. For any warranty issues, please contact our Customer Service team. All warranty services must be authorized and performed by Eko or a service provider expressly authorized by Eko; otherwise, you will be liable for the full cost of the services.

Coverage details and duration

Device coverage depends on the country or region where the purchase was made. Coverage begins from the date of delivery.

  • Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope
    • Worldwide: 1-year warranty
    • EMEA: 2-year warranty
  • Eko CORE™ Digital Attachment
    • Worldwide: 2-year warranty
    • EMEA: 2-year warranty
  • 3M™ Littmann CORE™ Digital Stethoscope
    • Worldwide: 2-year warranty
    • EMEA: 2-year warranty

Note: Accessories, such as cases and chestpiece covers from Eko, are not covered under this warranty.

Warranty eligibility

  • Coverage applies only to products purchased directly from Eko or an authorized reseller.
  • Coverage is valid only in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, EMEA (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.), and other approved markets where Eko products are officially sold.
  • The warranty is non-transferable.

This warranty does not cover:

  • Damage from accidents, misuse, or neglect resulting from your actions, although we understand that accidents happen, and we will do what we can to support you in those situations.
  • Unauthorized repairs or modifications.
  • Cosmetic damage (e.g., scratches or dents).
  • Wear and tear from normal use.
  • Damage from liquid, dirt, or extreme environments.
  • Issues caused by unauthorized hardware or software products.

Eko’s responsibility

If your product experiences a defect in materials or workmanship during the warranty period, Eko will, at its discretion:

  • Repair the product.
  • Replace it with a product of equal value and function.

Note: Any repaired or replaced product remains under the original warranty period.

How to request service

Contact Eko Support:

  • Email: support@ekohealth.com
  • Online chat: Available during business hours at support.ekohealth.com
    • Include your order number, device serial number, product description, and a summary of the issue.

Contact the 3M™ Littmann® Service Center:
The 3M™ Littmann® Service Center provides repair and service for Littmann stethoscopes.

  • Phone: (800) 228-3957
    • Press Option 1 for Littmann → Option 2 → Option 1 for Littmann CORE Support
  • Email: littmannsoftwaresupport@solventum.com
  • Website: Littmann Warranty and Repair Service

Contact FIGS Support
FIGS services the warranty for exclusive colors of the CORE 500™ chestpiece and earpiece.

Legal details

This warranty gives you specific legal rights, which may vary depending on your location. It does not affect any statutory rights you may have under applicable consumer laws.

Eko’s liability is limited to the purchase price of the product. We are not responsible for any indirect or consequential damages.

View full terms and conditions.

POL:

002 Rev.1

Date of Issue:

June 1, 2025

Your feedback helps us improve our content

Thank you!

Related articles

  • Eko Product Warranty Policy
  • Return policy
  • Find Your Serial Number
  • CORE 500™ Device Policy: Broken Glass
  • Start a return
Eko Product Warranty Policy (2025)

References

Top Articles
Grading ESPN's trade proposal that sends Kirk Cousins to Titans, No. 1 pick to Browns
Avalanche rally, top Golden Knights in shootout | NHL.com
Uninsured Heritage Bank depositors to receive first payout – NDIC
Latest Posts
Some Employees Are 'Sabotaging' Their Company’s AI Strategy, According to a New Survey 
Tesla arrives in Saudi Arabia after Musk’s tumultuous history
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6172

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.