Ekologisk och naturlig after sun (2025)

Ce’Bio
Aloe Vera Gel
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, Xanthan gum, Benzyl alcohol, Citric acid, Potassium hydroxide, Dehydroacetic acid. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Frankrike.
119 kr
fr. 95 kr
Egyptian Magic
All-Purpose Skin Cream
Ingredienser:
Olea europaea fruit oil (olivolja), Cera alba (bivax), Mel (honung), Royal jelly (bidrottninggelé), Propolis cera (propolis).
Tillverkad i USA.
fr. 75 kr
Aloe Pura
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf juice, Polysorbate 20, Tocopheryl acetate, Retinyl palmitate, Sodium ascorbyl phosphate, Panthenol, Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, Sodium phytate, Sodium hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium sorbate, Benzoic acid.
125 kr
Avivir
Aloe Vera Gel Spray, 75 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf extract* (aloe vera inner leaf gel), Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Citric acid. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Danmark.
104 kr
Aloe Pura
Aloe Vera Lotion, 200 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf juice, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Glycerin, Cetearyl alcohol, Cera alba (beeswax), Lauryl glucoside, Polyglyceryl-2 dipolyhydroxystearate, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed butter, Aqua, Tocopheryl acetate, Retinyl palmitate, Sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), Glycyrrhetinic acid, Melilotus officinalis (sweet clover) flower extract, Malva sylvestris (mallow) leaf extract, Chamomilla recutita (matricaria) flower extract, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium sorbate, Benzoic acid.
125 kr
Avivir
Aloe Vera Gel Repair, 150 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf extract* (aloe vera inner leaf gel), Xanthan gum, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Citric acid. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Danmark.
160 kr
Föllinge
Aloe Vera Gel, 100 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, Glycerin*, Xanthan gum, Aqua, Sodium levulinate, Sodium anisate, Sorbitan caprylate. * = ekologisk.
175 kr
Sol de Ibiza
Magic Sun Oil SPF 15
Ingredienser (INCI):
Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Vitis vinifera seed oil*, Zinc oxide, Hydrogenated castor oil/sebacic acid copolymer, Glycine soja oil, Argania spinosa kernel oil*, Calendula officinalis flower extract*, Bisabolol, Glyceryl behenate/eicosadioate, Jojoba esters, Tocopherol, Beta-sitosterol, Squalene, Parfum**, Citral, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Eugenol. * = ekologisk, ** = från naturliga ingredienser.
Tillverkad i Spanien.
fr. 199 kr
Avril
Aloe Vera Gel, 150 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, Xanthan gum, Glycerin, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Citric acid, Aqua, Sodium hydroxide. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Frankrike.
125 kr
Urtekram Beauty
Aloe Vera Gel, 100 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf extract*, Glycerin**, Xanthan gum, Citrus aurantium dulcis peel oil*, Leuconostoc/radish root ferment filtrate, Hexapeptide-11, Sodium hyaluronate, Acacia senegal gum, Lactic acid, Sodium hydroxide, Aqua, Parfum, Limonene. * = ekologisk, ** = tillverkad med användning av ekologiska råvaror.
105 kr
Föllinge
Tea Tree Gel, 100 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Xanthan gum, Melaleuca alternifolia leaf oil, Lavandula angustifolia oil, Agonis fragrans branch/leaf oil, Ravensara aromatic leaf oil, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder, Sodium anisate, Sodium levulinate, Sorbitan caprylate, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Coumarin*, Geraniol*, Limonene*, Linalool*. * = förekommer naturligt i eteriska oljor.
179 kr
Bioregena
Soothing Aloe Vera Mist, 200 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, Glycerin, Citric acid, Levulinic acid, Sodium levulinate, Aqua (water), Benzyl alcohol. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Frankrike.
229 kr
Beachkind
After Beach Lotion, 150 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Glyceryl sterate citrate, Cetearyl alcohol, Glyceryl caprylate, Squalene, Glycerin*, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Sodium levulinate, Sodium benzoate, Tocopherol, Helianthus annuus seed oil, Cocos nucifiera oil*, Prunus amygdalus dulcis oil*, Olea europaea fruit oil*, Calendula officinalis flower extract*, Lactic acid, Parfum**, Acacia senegal gum, Xanthan gum, Sodium phytate. * = ekologisk, ** = naturlig doft.
Tillverkad i EU.
249 kr
Suntribe
Ingredienser (INCI):
Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter*, Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil*, Calophyllum inophyllum (tamanu) seed oil*, Eucalyptus globulus (eucalyptus) leaf oil*, Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil*, Limonene**, Linalool**. * = ekologisk, ** = förekommer naturligt i eteriska oljor.
Återvinning / Sortering:
Förpackningen sorteras som metall. Alternativt kan du återanvända burken som en behållare för små föremål som smycken eller kryddor.
Tillverkad i EU.
235 kr
Bioregena
After Sun Lotion, 125 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua (water), Malva sylvestris (mallow) extract*, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Coco-caprylate/caprate, Glycerin, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice*, Glyceryl stearate citrate, Octyldodecanol, Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil*, Pentylene glycol, Parfum (fragrance), Opuntia ficus-indica extract, Hydrogenated coconut oil, Tocopherol, Xanthan gum, Bentonite, Sclerotium gum, Levulinic acid, Sodium levulinate, Glyceryl undecylenate, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide, Lactic acid, Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, Hydrogenated lecithin, Palmitic acid, C12-16 alcohols, Sodium benzoate. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Frankrike.
179 kr
Dr Sannas
After Sun Lotion med havrelipider, 100 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Glycerin*, Canola oil, Cocos nucifera oil*, Cetearyl olivate, Sorbitan olivate, Brassica oleracea italica seed oil*, Avena sativa kernel oil, Anhydroxylitol, Xylitol, Xylitylglucoside, Lactobacillus ferment, Acacia senegal gum, Xanthan gum, Helianthus annuus seed oil, Tocopherol, Sodium dehydroacetate, Menthol*, Lavandula angustiflora oil, Eukalyptus radiata flower/steam/leaf oil*, Malic acid, Rosmarinus officinalis leaf oil*, Limonene**, Linalool**, Citral**, Geraniol**. * = ekologisk, ** = naturlig del av eteriska oljor.
199 kr
i+m Naturkosmetik
Sun Protect After Sun Gel, 100 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Betaine, Glycerin (plant-based), Aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder* (aloe vera), Tremella fuciformis sporocarb extract (plant-based hyaluronic acid), Mentha haplocalix extract (mint), Sodium PCA, Xanthan gum, Menthyl lactate, Polyglyceryl-10 laurate, Sodium lactate, Bisabolol, Parfum***, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Citric acid, Citral**, Coumarin**, Geraniol**, Limonene**, Linalool**. * = ekologisk, ** = från naturliga eteriska oljor, *** = naturlig doftblandning.
Tillverkad i Tyskland.
179 kr
Eco Cosmetics
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Glycine soja oil*, Glyceryl stearate citrate, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Olea europaea fruit oil*, Glycerin, Theobroma cacao butter*, Butyrospermum parkii butter*, Hippophae rhamnoides fruit extract*, Punica granatum extract*, Sesamum indicum oil*, Simmondsia chinensis oil*, Hippophae rhamnoides fruit oil*, Olea europaea leaf extract*, Aloe barbadensis gel*, Alcohol, Squalane, Camelia sinensis leaf extract*, Sodium hyaluronate, Xanthan gum, Sodium PCA, Lecithin hydrogenated, Sodium lactate, Tocopherol, Bisabolol, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Geraniol. * = ekologisk.
125 kr
Alga Maris
After Sun Fluid, 150 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii butter*, Glycerin, Octyldodecanol, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Glyceryl stearate citrate, Parfum, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder*, Laminaria ochroleuca extract, Gelidium sesquipedale extract, Bisabolol*, Linoleic acid, Lysolecithin, Sclerotium gum, Propanediol, Pullulan, Sodium benzoate, Xanthan gum, Citric acid, Polyglyceryl-4 caprate, Potassium sorbate, Sodium phytate, Biosaccharide gum-1, Tocopherol, Helianthus annuus seed oil, Glyceryl caprylate, Sodium anisate, Sodium levulinate, Linolenic acid. * = ekologisk.
99,5% av ingredienserna är av naturligt ursprung.
60,2% av ingredienserna kommer från ekologiskt jordbruk.
Tillverkad i Frankrike.
250 kr
Avril
After-Sun Body Milk, 200 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aqua, Coco-caprylate/caprate, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Glycerin**, Coco-glucoside, Cetearyl alcohol, Argania spinosa kernel oil*, Hydrogenated vegetable glycerides, Prunus amygdalus dulcis oil*, Xanthan gum, Parfum, Sodium benzoate, Coconut alcohol, Citric acid, Potassium sorbate, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder*, Helianthus annuus seed oil, Tocopherol. * = ekologisk, ** = framställt av ekologiska ingredienser.
Tillverkad i Frankrike.
149 kr
Aloe Pura
Aloe Vera Gel with Tea Tree, 200 ml
Ingredienser (INCI):
Aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf juice*, Melaleuca alternif (tea tree) leaf oil, Polysorbate 20, Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, Sodium phytate, Sodium hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium sorbate, Benzoic acid, Limonene. * = ekologisk.
Tillverkad i Italien.
125 kr
Här hittar du ett stort utbud av naturliga och ekologiska after sun-produkter som är helt fria från parabener, artificiella tillsatser och mineraloljor. Med en after sun-produkt hjälper du huden att återhämta sig efter en dags exponering i solen. Naturliga ingredienser såsom sheasmör, E-vitamin och aloe vera har en kylande, läkande, lugnande och fuktgivande effekt. Glöm för all del inte bort att skydda dig i solljuset med en naturlig solkräm/lotion!
