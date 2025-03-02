Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed • £873.72 (2025)

Seller: traceys_97 ✉️ (0) 0%, Location: Blackpool, GB, Ships to: GB, Item: 297027928556 Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed. This Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed is upholstered in grey fabric and has a headboard and footboard height of 40 cm. It includes two firm and two soft memory foam mattresses, each with a length of 200 cm. The bed is compatible with single-sized mattresses and features an adjustable design for optimal comfort. Assembly is required, and the frame is made of wood. The care instructions recommend cleaning with a damp cloth or warm water. Perfect for adults seeking a versatile and comfortable sleeping solution for their bedroom. This Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed is upholstered in grey fabric and has a headboard and footboard height of 40 cm. It includes two firm and two soft memory foam mattresses, each with a length of 200 cm. The bed is compatible with single-sized mattresses and features an adjustable design for optimal comfort. Assembly is required, and the frame is made of wood. The care instructions recommend cleaning with a damp cloth or warm water. Perfect for adults seeking a versatile and comfortable sleeping solution for their bedroom. Condition: Used

Used Item Length: 200 cm

200 cm Additional Parts Required: No

No Colour: Grey

Grey Department: Adults

Adults Mattress Firmness: 2Firm and 2 Soft

2Firm and 2 Soft Care Instructions: Clean with Dampen Cloth, Clean with Warm Water

Clean with Dampen Cloth, Clean with Warm Water Mattress Type: Memory Foam

Memory Foam Item Height: 40 cm

40 cm Frame Material: Wood

Wood Features: Adjustable Bed

Adjustable Bed Room: Bedroom

Bedroom Finish: Upholstered

Upholstered Item Width: 150 cm

150 cm Upholstery Fabric: Fabric

Fabric Headboard Height: 40 cm

40 cm EC Range: A - G

A - G Mattress Included: Yesx2 plus 2 extra ones

Yesx2 plus 2 extra ones Footboard Height: 40 cm

40 cm Compatible Mattress Size: Single

Single Brand: Unbranded

Unbranded Type: Electric Adjustable Dual King

Electric Adjustable Dual King Assembly Required: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency Rating: A

PicClick Insights - Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed PicClick Exclusive Popularity - 1 watcher, 1.0 new watchers per day , 1 day for sale on eBay. Normal amount watching. 0 sold, 1 available.

- , 1 day for sale on eBay. Normal amount watching. 0 sold, 1 available. Popularity - Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed 1 watcher, 1.0 new watchers per day, 1 day for sale on eBay. Normal amount watching. 0 sold, 1 available. Best Price -

- Price - Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed Seller - 0+ items sold. 0% negative feedback. New seller. eBay Money Back Guarantee: Get the item you ordered, or your money back! Seller - Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed 0+ items sold. 0% negative feedback. New seller. eBay Money Back Guarantee: Get the item you ordered, or your money back! Recent Feedback