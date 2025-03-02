Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed • £873.72 (2025)

Seller: traceys_97 ✉️ (0) 0%, Location: Blackpool, GB, Ships to: GB, Item: 297027928556 Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed. This Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed is upholstered in grey fabric and has a headboard and footboard height of 40 cm. It includes two firm and two soft memory foam mattresses, each with a length of 200 cm. The bed is compatible with single-sized mattresses and features an adjustable design for optimal comfort. Assembly is required, and the frame is made of wood. The care instructions recommend cleaning with a damp cloth or warm water. Perfect for adults seeking a versatile and comfortable sleeping solution for their bedroom. This Electric Adjustable Dual Kingsize Bed is upholstered in grey fabric and has a headboard and footboard height of 40 cm. It includes two firm and two soft memory foam mattresses, each with a length of 200 cm. The bed is compatible with single-sized mattresses and features an adjustable design for optimal comfort. Assembly is required, and the frame is made of wood. The care instructions recommend cleaning with a damp cloth or warm water. Perfect for adults seeking a versatile and comfortable sleeping solution for their bedroom.

  • Condition: Used
  • Item Length: 200 cm
  • Additional Parts Required: No
  • Colour: Grey
  • Department: Adults
  • Mattress Firmness: 2Firm and 2 Soft
  • Care Instructions: Clean with Dampen Cloth, Clean with Warm Water
  • Mattress Type: Memory Foam
  • Item Height: 40 cm
  • Frame Material: Wood
  • Features: Adjustable Bed
  • Room: Bedroom
  • Finish: Upholstered
  • Item Width: 150 cm
  • Upholstery Fabric: Fabric
  • Headboard Height: 40 cm
  • EC Range: A - G
  • Mattress Included: Yesx2 plus 2 extra ones
  • Footboard Height: 40 cm
  • Compatible Mattress Size: Single
  • Brand: Unbranded
  • Type: Electric Adjustable Dual King
  • Assembly Required: Yes
  • Energy Efficiency Rating: A

