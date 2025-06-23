Electric Toothbrush Holder UV Sterilizer (2025)

Electric Toothbrush Holder UV Sterilizer
Description
Rest assured that your toothbrush is safe to use
Say goodbye to invisible bacteria on your toothbrush, thanks to the Ortorex steriliser. It deploys powerful UV technology to protect your mouth from hidden germs.
Spacious
Our UV holder holds two brushes at once, making it perfect for families. Each gets its own slot, preventing cross-contamination.
Automatic
The Ortorex UV toothbrush steriliser starts operating as soon as you close the lid.
Wall-mounted
This toothbrush holder easily attaches to smooth surfaces, saving valuable counter space.
Progress bar
A clear display shows the sanitisation process, so users always know when it's done.
USB charging
Our steriliser requires no batteries, making it cost-effective and good for the environment. A single charge lasts for weeks, which is perfect for travel.
Sensor display
The Ortorex toothbrush steriliser opens and closes when motion is detected.
Specifications
Power supply:
USB charge
Battery capacity:
1800 mAh
Ben W. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Love it! Really simple to mount and saves me space. Plus I feel good knowing my brush is germ-free.
Leon G. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Finally feel hygienic during travels. Holds two brushes which is useful for me and my partner.
Frank L. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
My kids think it’s fun how it opens and closes. I love that it stops germs from spreading.
Emily T. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Wasn’t sure at first, but now I love it. The bar indicator is neat to check when it’s done.
Karen N. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
My new bathroom buddy. The UV light makes sure everything stays nice and clean.
Sarah M. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Motion sensor is cool.
Vicky R. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Practical for travels.
Will B. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Very handy at home.
Polly V. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Neat gadget, really useful.
Ulysses Z. (verified buyer)
United Kingdom
Saves space in bathroom.
