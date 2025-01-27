Electronic Sensing of Melon Ripeness Based on Volatile Gas Emissions (2025)

Related papers

Electronic sensing of apple ripeness based on volatile gas emissions Jim Simon 1995

Ripeness sensor development. Final report of a Phase 2 study Richard Stroshine 1995 I)1STRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT I S UNUMJlED DISCLAIMER This report was prepared as an account of work sponsored by an agency of the United States Government. Neither the United States. Government nor any agency thereof, nor any of their employees, makes any warranty, express or implied, or assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information, apparatus, product, or process disclosed, or represents that its use would not infringe privately owned rights. Reference herein to any specific commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufac: turer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, mommendation, or favoring by the United States Government or any agency thereof. The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government or any agency thereof. View PDFchevron_right

Fruit Volatile Analysis Using an Electronic Nose Simona Vallone See Also How Lucky Am I To Have Something That Makes Saying Goodbye So Hard - Edinburgh Steiner School Journal of Visualized Experiments, 2012 Numerous and diverse physiological changes occur during fruit ripening, including the development of a specific volatile blend that characterizes fruit aroma. Maturity at harvest is one of the key factors influencing the flavor quality of fruits and vegetables View PDFchevron_right

IJERT-Electronic Nose: A Non-Destructive method based Fruit Ripeness Determination IJERT Journal International Journal of Engineering Research and Technology (IJERT), 2013 https://www.ijert.org/electronic-nose-a-non-destructive-method-based-fruit-ripeness-determination https://www.ijert.org/research/electronic-nose-a-non-destructive-method-based-fruit-ripeness-determination-IJERTV2IS90366.pdf Electronic nose or an artificial nose mimics the behaviour of human nose i.e., can be used to interpret flavour or odour of many food items. The aim of this paper is to develop an electronic nose that can be used as non-destructive instrument to measure the fruit maturity considering Ethylene as the key component. The fruit chosen for the study is tomato. The major application of this study would be to insert the E-Nose at the fruit boxes to monitor continuously the concentration of ethylene to detect the fruit ripeness during shipment. View PDFchevron_right

Development of electronic nose for fruits ripeness determination Abdul Adom This paper presents the study of using an artificial olfactory system as a non-destructive instrument to measure fruit ripeness. The cultivar chosen for this study is Harumanis mango. This system comprises of an array of semiconductor gas sensors as well as data acquisition and analysis components. Readings taken from Harumanis mangoes of different ripeness over a period of time are used to train the system. Each stage of ripeness of the mangoes leaves a different pattern or fingerprint onto the sensors array. A principal component analysis (PCA) is used to define three distinct regions according to the state of ripeness of the Harumanis mango. Artificial Neural Network (ANN) is then trained to classify the data into the observed three stages of ripeness. The trained network is integrated into the system to allow mango ripeness differentiation. View PDFchevron_right

Inside Needle Dynamic Extraction Preconcentration Coupled to Electronic-Nose Discriminate the Aroma of Near-Isogenic Melon Lines and Their Parents Thierry Zesiger V International Conference Postharvest Unlimited, 2015 Melon (Cucumis melo L.) fruit show a high diversity of postharvest physiological behavior, including climacteric and non-climacteric genotypes with distinct aroma profiles. The inside needle dynamic extraction (INDEX) technology to extract headspace of juice aroma volatiles coupled with aroma fingerprinting by electronic nose was used to discriminate the climacteric near-isogenic line (NIL) SC3-5-1, the non-climacteric NILs SC7-2 and SC10-2, and parents by their aroma characteristics ions. The NILs proceeded from non-climacteric parents: the Korean cultivar 'Shongwan Charmi' accession PI 161375 (SC) and the cultivar 'T111', a Piel de Sapo type (PS). The INDEX technique allowed the pre-concentration of aroma volatiles before fingerprint analysis using adequate adsorbents. The contents were finally desorbed and ions and molecular fragments detected by an electronic nose; and mass-to-charge ratio quantified. Several unsupervised and supervised multivariate statistical techniques, such as principal component analysis (PCA) or random forest (RF), were used to identify the most discriminant ions associated with physiological behavior. PCA separated the climacteric NIL SC3-5-1 from their nonclimacteric parents, but did not allow a clear differentiation of non-climacteric NILs from PS. The discriminant ions for the classification by physiological behavior obtained using RF corresponded to type aldehydes, sulfurs, esters and ketone compounds. INDEX method coupled with electronic nose was a good tool to classify melon fruit samples of NILs regarding their aromatic volatile potential. View PDFchevron_right

Study of Non-Ethylene Volatile Organic Molecules in Assessing Physiological Status of Fruits John Fellman Hortscience, 1990 The Abstracts that follow are arranged in numerical sequence by the abstract number. For Poster Sessions, session numbers (in parentheses) follow the abstract numbers. Example: 002 (PS II) represents abstract 002 in Poster Session II; 180 (PS VIII) represents abstract 180 in Poster Session VIII. View PDFchevron_right

Fruit ripeness monitoring using an Electronic Nose Xavier Vilanova Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical, 2000 In this work, the use of an Electronic Nose for non-destructively monitoring the fruit ripening process is presented. Based on a tin oxide chemical sensor array and neural network-based pattern recognition techniques, the olfactory system designed is able to classify Ž . fruit samples into three different states of ripeness green, ripe and overripe with very good accuracy. Measures done with peaches and pears show a success rate above 92%, while a slightly worse accuracy is reached with apples. An additional feature of the system is its ability to accurately predict the number of days the fruit has been in storage since harvest. Measures done with peaches show a maximum error of 1 day. q 2000 Elsevier Science S.A. All rights reserved. View PDFchevron_right

Measurement of ripening speed and determination of the optimum ripeness of melons by a nondestructive acoustic vibration method Naoki Sakurai Postharvest Biology and Technology, 2010 The ripening speed of the melon cultivar 'Miyabi-Haruaki' was determined by monitoring its elasticity index (EI) with a nondestructive acoustic vibration method. EI was determined by the formula EI = f 2 2 · m 2/3 , where f 2 is the second resonance frequency of a melon sample, and m is the mass of the sample. The speed of ripening, i.e., EI/day, was determined to be 0.36 × 10 4 kg 2/3 Hz 2 d −1 , which was lower than the ripening speeds of previously studied melon cultivars 'Andes' and 'Quincy' (0.39 × 10 4 kg 2/3 Hz 2 d −1 and 0.50 × 10 4 kg 2/3 Hz 2 d −1 , respectively). Using a sensory panel test, the period of optimum ripeness of the melons was determined to be 5.3-7.1 × 10 4 kg 2/3 Hz 2 . Nondestructive determination of the period of optimum ripeness in terms of the EI can be useful for estimating the shelf-life of melons. In addition, by determining the ripening speed, the time required for a melon to reach optimum ripeness can be predicted. View PDFchevron_right