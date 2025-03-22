Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

Table of Contents
Where to Watch Elemental What to Know Critics Reviews Audience Reviews My Rating Cast & Crew Movie Clips Elemental More Like This Related Movie News Videos Elemental Photos Elemental References
73% Tomatometer 266 Reviews 93% Popcornmeter 2,500+ Verified Ratings

Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Watch on Fandango at Home Buy Now

Where to Watch

Elemental

Elemental

What to Know

Critics Consensus

Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.

Read Critics Reviews

Audience Says

With a heartwarming message and stunning animation, Elemental proves Pixar hasn't lost its touch.

Read Audience Reviews

Critics Reviews

View All (266) Critics Reviews
Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Christina Newland iNews.co.uk It’s almost as though the contours of what made Pixar great have been copied out here in vague watercolour. Rated: 2/5 Sep 18, 2024 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Clarisse Loughrey Independent (UK) Gentle and humane but never raw or vulnerable. Rated: 3/5 Jul 13, 2023 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Wendy Ide Observer (UK) There are tonal parallels with Pixar’s Inside Out and Zootropolis, but while it has a peppy visual energy, Elemental lacks the wildly inventive storytelling of the former and the laughs of the latter. Rated: 3/5 Jul 9, 2023 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Clotilde Chinnici Loud and Clear Reviews With its gorgeous animation and vibrant colours, Elemental seems to mark a return to the classic magical atmosphere that characterises Pixar cartoons and marked many of our childhoods. Rated: 4/5 Sep 15, 2024 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (5) William Stottor Flick Feast A vivid, vibrant world and expectedly colourful, absorbing animation are never matched by Elemental’s basic plot and clumsy allegories. Rated: 3/5 Sep 3, 2024 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Denise Pieniazek Puesta en Escena (AR) Consequently, the film not only focuses on interclass and racial romance, but also reflects on other issues such as uprooting, the breaking of family mandates, prejudices and vocation or talent. Rated: 7/10 Aug 22, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews
See Also
Elemental — Pixar Animation Studios

Audience Reviews

View All (1000+) audience reviews

Elizabeth T Watched twice, cried twice. I don’t care that I’m a full grown woman, this movie hits all the heart strings. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 12/01/24 Full Review KayC Felt like I was watching a 90s romcom kinda minded me of maid in manhattan with jlo. Didn’t really seem like a child’s movie beside the fact that it was animated with elemental characters Rated 2/5 Stars • Rated 2 out of 5 stars 10/13/24 Full Review Melissa M.🤍🌻 It’s a cute movie to enjoy with kids and family!! Beautiful story..🌻🤍 Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 10/05/24 Full Review Gabriel Bourque Elemental is good with its world building, and Thomas Newmans score is really amazing. This just doesn't feel worthy of attention and praise and didn't really deserve an Oscar nomination at all. mostly predictable. Rated 3/5 Stars • Rated 3 out of 5 stars 09/26/24 Full Review Angel It was such a cute movie! Must watch Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 05/29/24 Full Review your mom i love him i love her so kdrama coded but disney animation and the scene with the music is so cute theyre so cute i like how this covered immigration/first gen daughter struggles without forcing it so cuteee Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 09/19/23 Full Review Read all reviews

Elemental

My Rating

Read More Read Less POST RATING WRITE A REVIEW EDIT REVIEW

Cast & Crew

View All Cast and Crew
Peter Sohn Director Leah Lewis Ember Lumen Mamoudou Athie Wade Ripple Ronnie del Carmen Bernie Lumen Shila Ommi Cinder Lumen Wendi McLendon-Covey Gale

Movie Clips

View All videos

Elemental

Elemental: Extended Preview Elemental: Extended Preview 7:59 Elemental: Movie Clip - Our Blue Flame Elemental: Movie Clip - Our Blue Flame 0:38 Elemental: Movie Clip - You're So Hot Elemental: Movie Clip - You're So Hot 1:06 Elemental: Movie Clip - An Act Of Clod Elemental: Movie Clip - An Act Of Clod 0:54 Elemental: Movie Clip - Inspect This Elemental: Movie Clip - Inspect This 0:51 Elemental: Movie Clip - Check This Out Elemental: Movie Clip - Check This Out 0:39 Elemental: Exclusive Movie Clip - Living the Dream Elemental: Exclusive Movie Clip - Living the Dream 1:04 View more videos

More Like This

View All Best Movies to Stream at Home

Luca 91% 84% Luca Watchlist TRAILER for Luca Inside Out 98% 89% Inside Out Watchlist TRAILER for Inside Out Turning Red 95% 67% Turning Red Watchlist TRAILER for Turning Red The Canterville Ghost 57% 45% The Canterville Ghost Watchlist TRAILER for The Canterville Ghost Onward 88% 95% Onward Watchlist TRAILER for Onward Discover more movies and TV shows. View More

Related Movie News

View All Related Movie News
Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Oscar Nominations The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023 Weekend Box Office Results: The Flash and Elemental Secure Disappointing Debuts

Videos

View All videos

Elemental

Elemental: Featurette - Booth to Screen Elemental: Featurette - Booth to Screen 1:04 Elemental: TV Spot - Elements of Moviegoing Elemental: TV Spot - Elements of Moviegoing 0:44 Elemental: Featurette - Welcome to Elemental City Elemental: Featurette - Welcome to Elemental City 1:52 Elemental: Tickets on Sale Elemental: Tickets on Sale 0:27 Elemental: Trailer 1 Elemental: Trailer 1 2:19 Elemental: Teaser Trailer Elemental: Teaser Trailer 1:27 View more videos

Photos

View All Elemental photos

Elemental

View more photos

Synopsis Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Director
Peter Sohn

Producer
Denise Ream

Screenwriter
John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh

Distributor
Disney/Pixar

Production Co
Pixar Animation Studios

Rating
PG (Some Peril|Brief Language|Thematic Elements)

Genre
Kids & Family, Comedy, Fantasy, Animation

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Jun 16, 2023, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Aug 15, 2023

Box Office (Gross USA)
$154.4M

Runtime
1h 41m

Sound Mix
DTS, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio
Flat (1.85:1)
Most Popular at Home Now
Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

References

Top Articles
Adrian’s journey to better hearing with the Cochlear Osia System, now available for children 5 and older
About | Rahi Rezvani
Welke soorten haarrollers zijn er en welke moet ik gebruiken?
Latest Posts
PURFUN Men Women Elastic Thermal Arthritis Rheumatism Kidney Lumbar Binder Warmer Belt Winter Fall Cozy Warm Knitted Waistband Stomach Abdominal Brace Guard Wrap Back Support Band
Doom 3 vs. Doom (2016) face-off
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 5610

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.