Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

Elemental
Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.
With a heartwarming message and stunning animation, Elemental proves Pixar hasn't lost its touch.
Director
Peter Sohn
Producer
Denise Ream
Screenwriter
John Hoberg , Kat Likkel , Brenda Hsueh
Distributor
Disney/Pixar
Production Co
Pixar Animation Studios
Rating
PG (Some Peril|Brief Language|Thematic Elements)
Genre
Kids & Family , Comedy , Fantasy , Animation
Original Language
English
Release Date (Theaters)
Jun 16, 2023, Wide
Release Date (Streaming)
Aug 15, 2023
Box Office (Gross USA)
$154.4M
Runtime
1h 41m
Sound Mix
DTS , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Digital
Aspect Ratio
Flat (1.85:1)