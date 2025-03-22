Elemental — Pixar Animation Studios (2025)

According to color & shading art director Jennifer Chang, artists wanted to create a contrast between Fire and Water and a big part of that was in the look of the environments. “If Firetown is represented by the reds, oranges, yellows—warm and dry—then the water district is the opposite of that,” she says. “It's full of water, and it's a cooler palette. Everything’s more slick, more reflective, more translucent, more transparent. And it's a world that represents some danger to Ember. When she's in that world it's uncomfortable.”

There’s nothing quite as uncomfortable as meeting that special friend’s family for the first time, as Ember discovers when Wade invites her to dinner at his mom Brook Ripple’s home. Says sets supervisor Jun Han Cho, “Wade’s mom’s apartment is a very exclusive penthouse, so we wanted the elegance and grace of someone who can afford something like that. At the same time, we wanted to have fun—her apartment is essentially a big indoor pool. There is a feeling of contemporary architecture—concrete, glass—but there are also pool noodles, lane lines and pool floaties for furniture. It all makes you enjoy the fact that Water people would, of course, live in an indoor pool. It’s so fun, but it also adds to Ember’s discomfort out in the world—how does a Fire character sit on a pool floaty without popping it?”