Elevated blood pressure and hypertension: What's the difference?-Elevated blood pressure - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic (2025)

Elevated blood pressure is blood pressure that is slightly higher than what is considered ideal.

Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association divide blood pressure into four general categories.

Normal blood pressure. Blood pressure is lower than 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg).

The top number ranges from 120 to 129 and the bottom number is below (not above) 80 . Stage 1 hypertension. The top number ranges from 130 to 139 mm Hg or the bottom number is between 80 to 89 mm Hg .

The top number ranges from 130 to 139 or the bottom number is between 80 to 89 . Stage 2 hypertension. The top number is 140 mm Hg or higher or the bottom number is 90 mm Hg or higher.

Elevated blood pressure is considered a category, not an actual health condition like high blood pressure (hypertension). But elevated blood pressure tends to get worse over time unless it's properly managed. That's why it's important to regularly check and control your blood pressure. Healthy lifestyle habits, such as regular exercise and a healthy diet, can help prevent and control high blood pressure (hypertension).

Uncontrolled, elevated blood pressure and hypertension increase the risks of heart attacks and strokes. Some research says long-term elevated blood pressure can lead to changes in memory, language, thinking or judgment (cognitive decline).