Elizabeth Arden anti-ageing moisturiser that 'lasts forever' now 50% off (2025)

The Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Replenishing HydraGel Complex has been hailed as a 'miracle worker' and has been used by beauty fans for more than five decades

Beauty aficionados are swapping their luxury skincare routines for a more wallet-friendly alternative, ditching expensive creams from brands such as Clinique and Elemis, all for a bargain on Amazon. Elizabeth Arden's beloved Visible Difference Replenishing HydraGel Complex has been slashed in price by 58%.

Originally retailing at £35 for a 75ml pot, savvy shoppers can now get their hands on it for just £14.85, pocketing a saving of over £20. The gel cream is perfect for the upcoming warmer days, providing hydration without causing breakouts.

For over five decades, Visible Difference has commanded a loyal following among those devoted to skin health. The oil-free water gel formula promises to deliver 24-hour moisture, targeting fine lines and wrinkles while promoting smoother skin.

Enhanced with vitamin E, this product nurtures the skin and strengthens its lipid barrier, ensuring better protection and a more radiant complexion. Designed for both daytime and nighttime use, it's a facial and neck care staple that also boasts rave reviews, with 98% of women agreeing that "skin feels smooth" after nightly use, and 92% noticing restored skin tone and clarity within a week.

The brand advises applying the cream to your face and neck in the morning or evening for noticeably smoother and tighter skin with continued usage. Meanwhile, Boots has slashed the price of L'Oreal Revitalift Filler Plumping Water-Cream. Normally retailing at £29.99, it's currently on offer for just £14.99, giving shoppers a cool £15 saving. While Molly-Mae Hague's favourite face cream is Tatcha The Water Cream, available at SpaceNK for £67.

Elizabeth Arden's Visible Difference Replenishing HydraGel Complex boasts an impressive average score of 4.4 out of five from nearly 5,955 reviews. One satisfied customer, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, praised the gel cream for their 'very little lines' on their face and neck, even at 77 years of age, reports Essex Live.

One happy shopper remarked: "This cream has stood the test of time, I always return to it after trying different brands, it's very moisturising and has an unobtrusive smell. As a bonus it lasts longer than usual creams because of its size."

Another satisfied user commented: "I've used Visible Difference for 50 years, I was told when I first bought this cream from a Boots employee that 'you can buy new clothes but not new skin'. I'm now 77-years-old and I have no lines on my neck and very little on my face. I, for one, wouldn't use anything different.

"Love the texture, excellent absorption, no grease on the face, last forever (around 5-6 months), one of my favourite hydrogels," a third chimed in. Meanwhile, an Elemis enthusiast looking for something new wrote: "I decided to try this cream after reading lots of product reviews online. I have used Elemis for years and it's good to try new products. I am really impressed with the texture of this cream, it's silky soft and soaks into the skin like magic. There's no residue left, just a blank canvas ready for makeup or not."

A reviewer giving a three-star rating thought the moisturiser was 'average', remarking: "Okay moisturiser. Does the job. Not a miracle worker. I enjoy using it, but I wouldn't say it made noticeable changes as stated."

Expressing delight at their find, one shopper enthused: "Elizabeth Arden has done it again. This is an amazing facial product, I usually use Clinique face creams but I wanted to try this one for a change, and was also on offer. I'm glad I did, I'm certainly not disappointed and the quality is excellent. You only need a small amount, so it goes a long way."