Elon Musk Is Annoying, Unfunny, and Should Probably Take a Drug Test, Trump Officials Reportedly Say (2025)

As a member of the public, it’s been pretty unbearable to watch Elon Musk take a front-and-center role in the new Trump administration. A preening, awkward spectacle of greed, stupidity, and self-importance, it’s easy to feel somewhat nauseated by the billionaire. According to a new report, high-level members of the Trump administration feel the same way.

Rolling Stone claims that senior Trump officials have characterized the billionaire as incredibly unfunny, radically annoying, “crazy,” and potentially in need of regular, mandatory drug tests. The outlet reports:

The same officials told the magazine that the billionaire has irritated cabinet members so much that they have wondered whether he’s on drugs:

Musk has gnawed at the patience of an array of high-­ranking administration officials, to the point that — according to this official and two others — Trump lieutenants have walked out of meetings and earnestly asked one another if they thought Musk was high. Administration officials joked to one another about subjecting Musk to mandatory drug testing, which Musk himselfhas saidwould be a “great idea” for federal employees.

It gets worse. “I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he’s not funny. Like, at all,” the senior official told the magazine. “He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t lap up his humor. I keep using the word ‘annoying’; a lot of people who have to deal with him do.”

See Also White House adviser claps back after Elon Musk takes shot

“But the word doesn’t do the situation justice,” they added. “Elon just thinks he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and acts like it, even when it’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

The same person reportedly told the magazine: “Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard,” adding: “He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”

It’s unclear who the senior official is. Musk has notably inspired a lot of animosity in the government, including from Rubio, who has had ongoing spats with the billionaire over DOGE’s aggressive cuts to the State Department. That said, the comments in the article aren’t necessarily indicative of widespread sentiment. Instead, they indicate that at least one senior-level Trump official hates Elon’s guts. Gizmodo reached out to Musk and the White House for comment.

Musk’s star has notably waned in recent weeks, as nationwide protests have broken out against him and his DOGE initiative. Americans are so pissed off that the Trump Justice Department has had to deem vandalism against Tesla vehicles a “domestic terrorism” crime, as Musk’s cars and Tesla showrooms have become the target of populist outrage. In general, Musk’s political “activism” does not seem like it’s been great for his businesses. Tesla sales are down all over the world, and the company’s stock is in free fall. On Thursday, Tesla stopped taking orders in China for its models that are made in the U.S., ensuring a further spiral at the company.

Hilariously, Musk was also cyber-bullied during a recent livestream event in which he played an online video game while riding on his private jet. Angry commenters hijacked the game’s chat forum and flooded it with vitriol, suggesting that Musk has “NO REAL FRIENDS,” would “DIE ALONE,” and would “ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE” no matter how much money or power he accrued. One user asked the Tesla CEO to “Please jerk off” President Trump “so he dies of a heart attack.” Some of the commenters had usernames like “ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE” and “ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC.” It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.