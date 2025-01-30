Email signatures for pending maternity leave - February 2023 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Anyone have any idea how to phrase that you will have maternity leave coming up? I have a home office so I’m going to work from home some during the 8 weeks I will have off because I don’t want to come back to 8 weeks of work LOL but I also plan to work until I go into labor as I’m the only one in my position.

I’m not sure how to phrase as a “heads up” to my clients that I could go into labor anywhere in the next 3-6 weeks. If I had a set date I would know how to phrase it but since I don’t I’m struggling. Any ideas?