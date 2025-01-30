Email signatures for pending maternity leave - February 2023 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Community > Birth Month
February 2023 Babies
m
mckayak2000
Anyone have any idea how to phrase that you will have maternity leave coming up? I have a home office so I’m going to work from home some during the 8 weeks I will have off because I don’t want to come back to 8 weeks of work LOL but I also plan to work until I go into labor as I’m the only one in my position.
I’m not sure how to phrase as a “heads up” to my clients that I could go into labor anywhere in the next 3-6 weeks. If I had a set date I would know how to phrase it but since I don’t I’m struggling. Any ideas?
v
vccds
Can you send out an email specifically to explain your situation? Not everyone reads email signatures. That would also give you more space to say what you mean, whereas an email signature should be brief.
a
ashlynnichole
I’m going to include a note in my signature this week that I will be transitioning out of my position due to upcoming maternity leave the. I’ll turn on auto replies once I actually have this baby. I have a date where somebody else will be taking over so not the same thing but I think a signature would be sufficient. Or like the PP said, sending out a specific email if you need to make sure certain people really know your plan.
o
oglcr91
People in my company put “upcoming time off: 1/2 to 1/10” at the bottom of their signature and bold it or use a different color so people can see it
DBN88-20-23
I just put the following in red after my signature:
*Please note: I’ll be on maternity leave starting from 9th of January 2023, with a projected return on the 31st of July 2023.
I also got in touch with specific clients/ stakeholders to introduce them to my mat cover.
I also have an out of office due to go live during my mat leave which will say that I'm on maternity leave and who to contact for support on xyz.
m
mckayak2000
Thank you all!
n
nikolapb
My out of office will say something like Please note I’m on maternity leave and to contact xyz for support. I’m not putting a return date since it could fluctuate. I’ll just stay in touch with my manager to keep her updated. I work with sales reps so I’ve been letting some of them know-mainly just the ones I have meetings with or I talk to often. You could give them a heads up that if they need anything from you to please let you know since you’ll be going on leave. I did that with my first baby since at that time I worked with a ton of marketing and finance counterparts.
m
mizenil
I’m setting up an auto-reply with a POC for the 12 weeks I’ll be gone.
a
aly-cat22
for vacations/holiday closures we add it into our signature like a few weeks in advance in a different color and bolded. All my work is being transitioned to someone else and clients have been notified 2 months prior. It really depends on your type of work, how often you talk to them, if someone’s taking over in your absence, is it just within the company or it is going out to external individuals like clients/customers. However, i dont think you should set the expectation that you will respond during your absence, just in case you end up not being able to.
