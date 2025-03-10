Embracing Technology: Innovating Is a Differentiator | Women In Optometry (2025)

Staying current with innovative technology has become essential for patient care and practice growth. From supporting diagnoses to treatment options, technology offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance patient experiences and outcomes, says Jessilin Quint, OD, MS, MBA, FAAO. Dr. Quint owns three practices in and around Augusta, Maine. She exemplifies how embracing innovation can set a practice apart, even in geographically challenging regions.

“Technology is an incredible differentiator,” Dr. Quint says. “Our responsibility as providers is to stay open to these advances and integrate them thoughtfully into our practices. Patients deserve outstanding care, and technology helps us deliver that.”

She adds that patients are open to technological innovation. “Think of a smartphone. The technology there makes our lives easier in ways that we had not even imagined. Tech advances in eye care can do the same for doctors and patients,” she says. “As a doctor, I feel it is my responsibility to be open to these advances. I am not going to adopt every technology advance, but I will talk with representatives and colleagues and read journal articles to see if it’s a good fit.”

CONTACT LENS TECHNOLOGIES

Contemplating new diagnostic tools or procedures are often on doctors’ lists, but Dr. Quint says that integrating new product offerings ensures that her patients have access to cutting-edge care.

One of Dr. Quint’s standout tools, for example, is the WaterInnovations™ portfolio from Alcon. This portfolio includes lenses with innovative technologies, now for every wearing schedule. It includes DAILIES TOTAL1® and PRECISION1® daily disposable lenses and TOTAL30® monthly replacement lenses. Recently, Alcon added PRECISION7®, a one-week replacement lens, to the portfolio. These lenses represent a class of outstanding comfort and precise vision1*, which Dr. Quint uses to meet a variety of patient needs.

“The cool thing about the WaterInnovations™ portfolio is that the materials are in a category of their own**,” she explains. “Whether it’s DAILIES TOTAL1® for premium daily lenses, TOTAL30® for monthly replacement, PRECISION1® for affordability and convenience, these products provide comfort2-4 that patients can rely on—whether on day 1 or day 30. I love having all the options and parameters because it means I can help more patients find the ideal fit.”

INTRODUCING PRECISION7 LENSES

The patient reaction to PRECISION7 lenses, especially in terms of comfort5*, has been tremendous, she says. “Initially, I would bring these patients back a few days later. I expected their comfort to be very high for the first few hours, so I wanted to hear their reactions a few days in,” she says. They’d report excellent comfort then, too, she says.

“What I also like is that it has an intuitive replacement schedule6. I ask patients about things they do every week. Maybe it’s meal prep on Sundays or a date night every Friday. Then I ask them to tie that event to replacing their lenses. It doesn’t require an extra reminder in the calendar,” she says.

Dr. Quint says that patients tell her they appreciate the blue light filtering7*** capability of these lenses. “There’s a buzz about blue light in the general public and patients are asking about it. They’re very pleased when I can tell them that I have a lens that fits their concerns.”

Dr. Quint says that she had to retrain herself on presenting the option to patients. “The seven-day lens conversation was totally new to me. But I started by presenting it to patients who were in two-week replacement lenses. I knew from our conversations that they were not always replacement compliant8 because it was not intuitive to remember when that period was over. That presentation went very well,” she recalls.

Those experiences brought her to recommend the lens to new patients who were not interested in daily disposable lenses. “I don’t want them frustrated. PRECISION7 lenses are easy to handle9, which makes it a great choice for new wearers,” she says.

DON’T WAIT FOR PATIENTS TO ASK

In a rural area like Maine, where patients may drive hours to reach her clinic, Dr. Quint views it as her responsibility to initiate conversations about innovative technologies. “Patients are waiting for us to bring these options up,” she notes. “We can’t wait for them to ask; it’s our job to take the initiative.”

Staff training plays a crucial role in her strategy, including hands-on experience with any contact lenses she is bringing into the practice. “If the staff understands and believes in the products, they naturally share their enthusiasm with patients,” Dr. Quint explains.

Patients appreciate her commitment to staying at the forefront of optometry. “I have patients who say, ‘I come to you because you always know the latest.’ Even if they don’t choose the newest option, that trust is invaluable.”

Sponsored by Alcon

*Measured at 16 hours.

**As defined by Tyler’s Quarterly in 2021.

***Filtering of HEV light (HEVL) by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any health benefit to the user, including but not limited to retinal protection, protection from cataract progression, reduced eye strain, improved contrast, improved acuity, reduced glare, improved low light vision, or improved circadian rhythm/sleep cycle. Consult your eye care professional for more information.

Important information for PRECISION7® (serafilcon A) contact lenses: For daily wear or extended wear up to 6 nights for near/far-sightedness. Risk of serious eye problems (i.e., corneal ulcer) is greater for extended wear. In rare cases, loss of vision may result. Side effect like discomfort, mile burning or stinging may occur.

See product instructions for complete wear, care, and safety information. Rx Only.

