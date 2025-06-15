Emma Watson takes a break from her quiet life in sheer top, leather and boots | HELLO! (2025)

Emma Watson has been in the public eye since childhood, but now that she's in her thirties, she tends to stay away from the limelight.

Other than to promoteher alcohol brand, Renais, Emma never posts on social media and keeps her private life under wraps.

However, on the rare occasion she does make a public appearance, theHarry Potter actress always makes a statement with her outfit, and a recent jaunt to Paris saw her look as effortlessly chic as always.

Emma Watson's Paris trip

Spending several days in the French capital, theBeauty and the Beast actress wore a series of stylish ensembles, but one in particular caught our eye.

Leaving her hotel for a night out, Emma rocked a pair of on-trend light blue barrel-legged jeans, paired with a sheer black mesh top.

Emma Watson takes a break from her quiet life in sheer top, leather and boots | HELLO! (4)© Iammeysam / BACKGRID

To stave off the European evening chill, Emma added a barn coat with leather detailing on the collar, and she matched her footwear too, donning a corresponding pair of leather boots for her stomp around the capital.

Emma's coat of choice

Emma's private life is exactly that – private – but she is believed to currently reside in Oxford, where she was studying for a master's at the famous university, undertaking a degree in creative writing – where her casually cool coat will fit right in.

Emma Watson takes a break from her quiet life in sheer top, leather and boots | HELLO! (5)© Getty

Speaking of Emma's coat of choice, our stylish sisters at HELLO! Fashion said her barn coat is "the perfect piece for tackling the tricky transitional weather we're currently facing," adding: "The unassuming cotton jacket - also known as a chore coat - is a new outerwear staple that will see [Emma] through til autumn."

Speaking of where Emma's coat originates, HELLO! Fashion notes: "Their origin story starts with Prada and their SS24 collection," which makes sense, given Emma is a brand ambassador for the designer, often attending their Fashion Week shows.

Emma Watson takes a break from her quiet life in sheer top, leather and boots | HELLO! (7)© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle and Commerce, Leanne Bayley, says Emma's choice of collar on her barn coat is particularly fashion forward, noting: "It's all about the collar on a barn jacket, as they usually feature a corduroy or leather collar." She adds that the coat style has also been worn by Princess Kate and Alexa Chung – quite the lineup!

Emma Watson takes a break from her quiet life in sheer top, leather and boots | HELLO! (8)© Getty Images

Emma's Paris coat wardrobe

The day after her night out, Emma went for another stroll around Paris, this time donning an oversized brown leather jacket, atop a cream jumper.

She added a cap, a tartan scarf and her favourite light jeans, wearing sunglasses and huge headphones to complete the look.

With Paris Fashion Week taking place later this month, we wonder if Emma will stick around to see the shows. We'll be keeping an eagle eye out for her next outfit…

