Emmerdale fans 'work out' Joe's comeuppance as Caleb's revenge 'sealed' (2025)

Emmerdale fans are convinced they've rumbled Joe Tate's comeuppance after he exited on Monday's episode.

During the latest instalment, available on ITV X, it showed the aftermath of the harrowing stabbing and kidney stealing storyline from last week. Soap fans will recall how Joe arranged for Caleb Milligan to be stabbed, all in order to steal his kidney.

In the chilling scenes, viewers were on the edge of their seats as Caleb nearly lost his life, but thankfully he pulled through as Joe's private doctor, Dr Crowley, managed to save Caleb and perform the kidney transplant.

Caleb was ultimately dropped off at the hospital by Dr Crowley, who fabricated a story about performing emergency surgery which resulted in the removal of Caleb's kidney due to the stab wound location.

On Monday, Joe, who had been battling chronic kidney disease and now equipped with Caleb's kidney, made plans to flee the village.

Joe told Dr Crowley he was leaving for Dubai, where he had medical assistance waiting for him, and vowed to 'move on' from the village, especially following his affair with Dawn Fletcher.

As the episode ended, Joe was seen heading to the airport as he deleted Dawn's number from his mobile while Caleb remained none the wiser that Joe had orchestrated his stabbing, let alone stolen his kidney.

Taking to Reddit, soap watchers are convinced this isn't the end for Joe and he will face his comeuppance in a "who attacked Joe storyline?"

One person said: "When everything is revealed about what Joe has done, drugging Noah, the limo crash, affair with Dawn, deceiving Manpreet, arranging an attack on Caleb and taking his kidney without his knowledge I wonder if there could be a who attacked Joe storyline?

"I don't think he'd get killed off as Cain thought he killed him the last time and they seem to be able to like using the character. Not sure if he's staying long term or not but even if only for a few months they might still like to have the option to bring him in the future.

"There's so many people it could be if there was an attack that left him unconscious, in hospital. All the different groups of people he's affected. Charity, Ross and Noah for drugging Noah and the limo crash. (Likely).

"Jacob (possibility) Matty, Kerry, Cain( would be a suspect but it wouldn't be him) Vanessa, Mary(unlikely), Tracy( it would have made more sense if Tracy was given Manpreet's story. She'd have more reason to get back at Joe, for her sister and herself.

"The Home Farm Group. Billy for the affair. Maybe Dawn if her marriage falls apart and Joe discards her. Kim for finding out what he was doing while he was living there. (Likely)

"Manpreet, the Milligans when they find out Joe arranged the stabbing and took Caleb's kidney. Caleb would love to get him back. Ruby is protective of her family, knocked Ethan down and finished her dad off. Steph as she doesn't want to lose her dad. (All could be likely) Cain and Chas too for their brother. Not sure if Cain and Caleb still hate each other or if they've made up?"

Another viewer replied to the theory: "It's obvious that joe isn't staying I wonder how he will exit will he go to jail or will there be a who dunit there will be a lot of people after him. I can't wait till everything comes out there will be so much drama."

Meanwhile, another soap watcher added: "It’s a daft storyline. But seeing the number of people who are going to be out for revenge when the truth comes out, it is gearing up to be rather fun.

"There aren’t that many people left in the village who haven’t been affected, directly or indirectly, by Joe’s scheming… If Ned Porteous is sticking around, something quite remarkable is going to have to happen to keep Joe in the village."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.